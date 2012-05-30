AccueilTraduction et écriture des savoirs indiens en persan
ColloqueAsie
Traduction et écriture des savoirs indiens en persan
Translating and Writing Indic Learning in Persian
Premier colloque perso-indica
1st Perso-Indica Conference
Publié le jeudi 31 mai 2012 par Julien Gilet
Résumé
Annonce
Dans le cadre du projet éditorial et de recherche Perso-Indica, le premier colloque international de Perso-Indica est organisé à Paris avec le soutien de l'Université Sorbonne nouvelle - Paris 3, UMR 7528 Mondes iranien et indien, CNRS et l'Institut français de recherche en Iran (IFRI).
Programme :
Mercredi 30 mai 2012, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3, salle Claude Simon, 4 rue des Irlandais 75005 Paris
- 09h30 : Welcome address by Pollet Samvelian, Director of the research unit ‘Mondes iranien et indien’
- 09h40 : Introduction to the conference by Fabrizio Speziale: the Perso-Indica project
- 10h00 : Françoise ‘Nalini’ Delvoye, «Indo-Persian Texts on Music in the Sultanate Period (13th-15th Century)»
- 10h30 Discussion
- 10h45 Coffee Break
- 11h15 : Anna Martin, «A Study on the Translation Methods Used in the Indo-Persian Translation Literature of the Mughal Period (16th-18th century)»
- 11h45 Discussion
- 12h00 Lunch
- 14h00 : Audrey Truschke, «Contested Translation in Akbar’s Persian Ramayana»
- 14h30 Discussion
- 14h45 : Prashant Keshavmurthy, «Reading Puranic Time: Mirza Bedil and his Brahman Interlocutor »
- 15h15 Discussion
- 15h30 Coffee Break
- 16h00 : Sreeramula Rajeswara Sarma, «From Persian to Sanskrit Texts, Translations/Adaptations and Patrons/Authors»
- 16h30 Discussion
- 16h45 : Christopher Minkowski, «Jyotiṣa Authors at the Mughal Court: Muhūrta and Tājika»
- 17h15 Discussion
- 17h30 General Discussion
Jeudi 31 mai 2012, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3, salle Bourjac, 17 rue de la Sorbonne 75005 Paris
- 09h30 : Susanne Kurz, «Role and relationship of Graeco-Islamic and Indian elements in Persian adaptations of the Koka Shastra»
- 10h00 Discussion
- 10h15 : Carl W. Ernst, «Indian Lovers in Arabic and Persian Guise: Azad Bilgrami’s Depiction of nayikas»
- 10h45 Discussion
- 11h00 Coffee Break
- 11h30 : Eloïse Brac de la Perrière, « Persian paintings on Indian learned traditions »
- 12h00 Discussion
- 12h15 Lunch
- 14h15 : Supriya Gandhi, «Commanding Right and Forbidding Wrong in the Mazhab of the Hindus" : Situating Persian Translations of Dharmaśāstra texts»
- 14h45 Discussion
- 15h00 : Thibaut d'Hubert - Jacques Leider, «Early Orientalism and Arakanese archives: The Persian Buddhist texts of the Staatsbibliothek, Berlin»
- 15h30 Discussion
- 15h45 Coffee Break
- 16h15 : Claire Gallien, «Rewriting the History of India Before the ‘Oriental Renaissance’: From Classical to Persian Sources»
- 16h45 Discussion
- 17h00 General discussion
Lieux
- 4 rue des Irlandais ; 17 rue de la Sorbonne
Paris, France
Dates
- mercredi 30 mai 2012
- jeudi 31 mai 2012
