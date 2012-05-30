Annonce

Dans le cadre du projet éditorial et de recherche Perso-Indica, le premier colloque international de Perso-Indica est organisé à Paris avec le soutien de l'Université Sorbonne nouvelle - Paris 3, UMR 7528 Mondes iranien et indien, CNRS et l'Institut français de recherche en Iran (IFRI).

Programme :

Mercredi 30 mai 2012, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3, salle Claude Simon, 4 rue des Irlandais 75005 Paris

09h30 : Welcome address by Pollet Samvelian , Director of the research unit ‘Mondes iranien et indien’

09h40 : Introduction to the conference by Fabrizio Speziale : the Perso-Indica project

10h00 : Françoise 'Nalini' Delvoye , «Indo-Persian Texts on Music in the Sultanate Period (13th-15th Century)» 10h30 Discussion

10h45 Coffee Break

11h15 : Anna Martin , «A Study on the Translation Methods Used in the Indo-Persian Translation Literature of the Mughal Period (16th-18th century)» 11h45 Discussion

12h00 Lunch

14h00 : Audrey Truschke , «Contested Translation in Akbar's Persian Ramayana» 14h30 Discussion

14h45 : Prashant Keshavmurthy , «Reading Puranic Time: Mirza Bedil and his Brahman Interlocutor » 15h15 Discussion

15h30 Coffee Break

16h00 : Sreeramula Rajeswara Sarma , «From Persian to Sanskrit Texts, Translations/Adaptations and Patrons/Authors» 16h30 Discussion

16h45 : Christopher Minkowski , «Jyotiṣa Authors at the Mughal Court: Muhūrta and Tājika» 17h15 Discussion

17h30 General Discussion

Jeudi 31 mai 2012, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3, salle Bourjac, 17 rue de la Sorbonne 75005 Paris