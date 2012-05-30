AccueilTraduction et écriture des savoirs indiens en persan

Traduction et écriture des savoirs indiens en persan

Translating and Writing Indic Learning in Persian

Premier colloque perso-indica

1st Perso-Indica Conference

*  *  *

Publié le jeudi 31 mai 2012 par Julien Gilet

Résumé

Ce colloque international vise à offrir une nouvelle perspective sur le rôle joué par les mouvements de traduction au sein de l’histoire intellectuelle des sociétés musulmanes. La production de textes en persan sur les traditions et les sciences des hindous doit être considérée parmi les grands mouvements de transfert du savoir réalisés entre différentes cultures asiatiques.

Annonce

Dans le cadre du projet éditorial et de recherche Perso-Indica, le premier colloque international de Perso-Indica est organisé à Paris avec le soutien de l'Université Sorbonne nouvelle - Paris 3, UMR 7528 Mondes iranien et indien, CNRS et l'Institut français de recherche en Iran (IFRI).

Programme :

Mercredi 30 mai 2012, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3, salle Claude Simon, 4 rue des Irlandais 75005 Paris

  • 09h30 : Welcome address by Pollet Samvelian, Director of the research unit ‘Mondes iranien et indien’
  • 09h40 : Introduction to the conference by Fabrizio Speziale: the Perso-Indica project
  • 10h00 : Françoise ‘Nalini’ Delvoye, «Indo-Persian Texts on Music in the Sultanate Period (13th-15th Century)»
    • 10h30   Discussion
  • 10h45   Coffee Break
  • 11h15 : Anna Martin, «A Study on the Translation Methods Used in the Indo-Persian Translation Literature of the Mughal Period (16th-18th century)»
    • 11h45   Discussion
  • 12h00   Lunch
  • 14h00 : Audrey Truschke, «Contested Translation in Akbar’s Persian Ramayana»
    • 14h30   Discussion
  • 14h45 : Prashant Keshavmurthy, «Reading Puranic Time: Mirza Bedil and his Brahman Interlocutor »
    • 15h15   Discussion
  • 15h30   Coffee Break
  • 16h00 : Sreeramula Rajeswara Sarma, «From Persian to Sanskrit Texts, Translations/Adaptations and Patrons/Authors»
    • 16h30   Discussion
  • 16h45 : Christopher Minkowski, «Jyotiṣa Authors at the Mughal Court: Muhūrta and Tājika»
    • 17h15   Discussion
  • 17h30   General Discussion

Jeudi 31 mai 2012, Université Sorbonne Nouvelle Paris 3, salle Bourjac, 17 rue de la Sorbonne 75005 Paris

  • 09h30 : Susanne Kurz, «Role and relationship of Graeco-Islamic and Indian elements in Persian adaptations of the Koka Shastra»
    • 10h00   Discussion
  • 10h15 : Carl W. Ernst, «Indian Lovers in Arabic and Persian Guise: Azad Bilgrami’s Depiction of nayikas»
    • 10h45   Discussion
  • 11h00   Coffee Break
  • 11h30 : Eloïse Brac de la Perrière, « Persian paintings on Indian learned traditions »
    • 12h00   Discussion
  • 12h15   Lunch
  • 14h15 : Supriya Gandhi, «Commanding Right and Forbidding Wrong in the Mazhab of the Hindus" : Situating Persian Translations of Dharmaśāstra texts»
    • 14h45   Discussion
  • 15h00 : Thibaut d'Hubert - Jacques Leider, «Early Orientalism and Arakanese archives: The Persian Buddhist texts of the Staatsbibliothek, Berlin»
    • 15h30   Discussion
  • 15h45   Coffee Break
  • 16h15 : Claire Gallien, «Rewriting the History of India Before the ‘Oriental Renaissance’: From Classical to Persian Sources»
    • 16h45   Discussion
  • 17h00   General discussion

Lieux

  • 4 rue des Irlandais ; 17 rue de la Sorbonne
    Paris, France

Dates

  • mercredi 30 mai 2012
  • jeudi 31 mai 2012

Fichiers attachés

Mots-clés

  • étude de textes, histoire intellectuelle, échange culturel, monde iranien, monde indien

Contacts

  • Fabrizio Speziale
    courriel : spezialef [at] yahoo [dot] com

Source de l'information

  • Poupak Rafi Nejad
    courriel : rafiinejad [at] ivry [dot] cnrs [dot] fr

Pour citer cette annonce

« Traduction et écriture des savoirs indiens en persan », Colloque, Calenda, Publié le jeudi 31 mai 2012, http://calenda.org/208738

OpenEdition


  • Informations
  • Annonces scientifiques