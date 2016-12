Argument

Sigerist Prize for the History of Medicine and Science 2014. The Swiss Society for the History of Medicine and Science invites applications for the Henry-E.-Sigerist-Prize for the promotion of young scholars in the history of medicine and science.

The prize was founded in 1967 by Mr. and Mss. Guggenheim-Schnurr from Basel in order to award outstanding young scholars in the field of history of medicine and science.

Applicants should submit studies completed within the last two years, i.e.

articles published in journals

dissertations

printed books

works of another kind which have been selected by the jury or proposed to it.

Submission guidelines

The texts must be written either in German, French, Italian or English and related to Switzerland by content, authorship, institution or topic. Work which has previously been awarded a prize is not eligible. Authors should not be older than 36 years of age. Dissertations and books have to be accompanied by a summary of no more than five pages. The detailed regulations can be found at www.sggmn.ch/sigerist-preis-e.html

Deadline for application: March 31st 2014

The prize amounts to CHF 2000.- (approx. EUR 1300)

Applications (in electronic form or in two paper copies, including a short CV) and enquiries should be sent to the president of the jury:

Dr Philip Rieder

Institut éthique histoire humanités

Centre Médical Universitaire

Case postale

1211 Genève 4

Tél: 021 379 46 03

Philip.rieder@unige.ch