Annonce

Presentation

The student association Routes de l'Orient is currently inviting short papers relating to current research in Oriental archaeology to be included in the next issue of its online publication.

Our association aims at advertising current investigations. We wish to include in every issue a selection of short articles presenting excavations in progress (no more than 1500 words long). These will form a "digger's notebook" section.

Submission guidelines

Papers can be submitted in English or French. Instructions for prospective authors are available on our website or on request to our editorial board.

Final versions need to be sent through post or email

before November 17th 2014.

Scientific committee