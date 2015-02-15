Annonce

The Commission on the Anthropology of Food and Nutrition proposes consideration of the theme Foods Rooted in Tradition: Local Products and Protected Designations in an Interrelated World within the framework of this inter-congress Re-imagining Anthropological and Sociological Boundaries. We believe this topic provides stimulating opportunities to discuss epistemological and methodological concerns of the anthropology of food in our complex world. Studying the “foods rooted in place or tradition” from the field to the plate would almost inevitably lead to a biocultural approach which questions the classical boundaries between natural and social sciences. To understand the dynamics of a terroir or to evaluate the real degree of specificity of an animal or vegetal product, it is necessary also to take into account biological/natural parameters as well as the socioeconomic/cultural ones. In the South as in the North, anthropologists of food also have to think about their responses to social demands and their involvement in the societies they are studying at a time when producers and political actors approach them as ‘experts’, and not as academic researchers. It is an important issue for our profession, because the growing producer and consumer interests in ’foods with origin’ could mean not only sustainable development opportunities for large rural areas but also violent changes in local socio-ecological balances, for example, after an uncontrolled success of a fashion food or decisions about the delimitation of a protected designation area. In our complex and interconnected world, studying “foods rooted in tradition” also allows reflection on other perspectives. Some foods are rooted in traditions – for example, dog meat in some Asiatic cultures, force-fed duck liver in some European ones, coca leaves in Andean countries, etc. In a time when global political decisions are adopted and when international organizations worldwide promote ethical discourses about food, we can observe fascinating situations, where tensions or debates around a product underline the complexity of the articulation between global and local discourses and practices in the everyday life.

The deadline for submitting proposals is February 15th 2015 (00.00 GMT, February 16th 2015). Proposals must be submitted using the IUAES Inter-Congress 2015 website

before February 15, 2015.

An author may propose multiple abstracts (350 words) ; nonetheless, please be aware that only one oral presentation will be assigned per one successful proposer.

A paper presenter may also be a convenor; a chair, co-chair or a discussant, in one panel, roundtable, or plenary session.

All abstracts must be submitted in English.

Please ensure you check your information carefully before submitting as changes or additions will not be accepted after the call for papers closes.

If you have entered a valid email address you will receive an email confirming receipt. You might have to check your spam/bulk folder if you cannot find this email in your inbox.

Notes on Non-English papers :

IUAES 2015 welcomes non-English papers to be presented at non-English panels (which number not more than 10% of all IUAES panels). However, those who would like to submit papers in other languages than English would still have to submit your abstracts ONLY in English. Please also note that IUAES 2015 language is primarily English and no translation facilities will be available. The convenor(s) of respective panels will be responsible in providing English translation on the day to encourage multilingual dialogues.

Frédéric Duhart (Mondragon University)

F. Xavier Medina (Open University of Catalonia)

