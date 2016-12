Résumé

By focusing on the societal challenges reflected in Central Asian literary production, this workshop would like to bring answers, as well as new kinds of questions regarding the way the various societies and peoples of this geographic area have depicted their history throughout time. With the view of studying the way literature can be used as a source of historiography, and more generally speaking with the aim of assessing the interconnectedness of society and literature, the speakers will devote specific attention to the issue of the relationships between culture and power. In this regard the period covered extends from the 15th century up to the 1990s, beginning with the end of the Medieval Times, when the "Timurid Renaissance" achieved the production of its finest hours of the on-going symbiosis of Turkic and Persian elements, and ending with the Perestroïka looked at from the point of view of Kyrgyz literature.