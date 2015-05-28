Résumé

This colloquium proposes a theoretical perspective on the visual art, film, performance and literature modules of the project Singapour mon amour curated by Lowave. Thematic sessions according to these art genres will draw a bigger picture of the artistic creation in Singapore and will inscribe it into an international art discourse. As a young country, Singapore's art history is still the process of being written and the colloquium aims to collect as many direct sources and witnesses as possible.