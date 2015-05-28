AccueilSingapour mon amour : The emergence and vicissitudes of an art scene
Publié le jeudi 28 mai 2015
This colloquium proposes a theoretical perspective on the visual art, film, performance and literature modules of the project Singapour mon amour curated by Lowave. Thematic sessions according to these art genres will draw a bigger picture of the artistic creation in Singapore and will inscribe it into an international art discourse. As a young country, Singapore's art history is still the process of being written and the colloquium aims to collect as many direct sources and witnesses as possible.
9.30 Opening / Coffee and registration
10.00 Welcoming Addresses
Silke Schmickl (Director of Lowave), Mickaël Robert-Gonçalves (Managing editor of Lowave), Yves Le Fur (Director of Department of Heritage and Collections, Musée du Quai Branly)
10.30 Session 1: Chair Mickaël Robert-Gonçalves (PhD candidate in Film studies at Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle University, member of Lowave)
Island or platform? Contexts of productions [Visual arts]
- 10.30 – 11.00 “Sentinels of global art in the Asian continent” by Frédéric Keck (Anthropologist, Director of the Department of Research and Education at Musée du Quai Branly)
- 11.00 – 11.30 [In preparation] - Jason Wee (Artist, writer, curator, founding artist of Grey Projects)
11.30 – 12.00 Discussion
12.00 – 13.30 Lunch break
13.30 Session 2: Chair Wafa Ghermani (Doctor in Film studies from Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle University, specialist of Taiwanese cinema, curator for festivals)
Filming in Singapore: history, dynamics & experimentations [Cinema]
- 13.30 – 14.00 “Notes on Singaporean Documentary Styles” by Nicole Brenez (Professor at Université Sorbonne-Nouvelle Paris 3, avant-garde programmer at La Cinémathèque française)
- 14.00 – 14.30 [In preparation] - Wenjie Zhang (Director SIFF, Singapore International Film Festival)
14.30 – 15.00 Discussion
15.00 Session 3: Chair Delon Madavan (Geographer, post doctoral fellow at Université du Québec in Montréal and associate researcher at Centre d'Études de l'Inde et de l'Asie du Sud / CEIAS / CNRS – EHESS)
Allegory and subtext in contemporary literature and performing arts [Literature, Theatre, Music, Performance]
- 15.00 – 15.30 “If We Dream Too Long: Singapore's Growing Pains” by William Phuan (Managing Director of The Select Centre)
- 15.30 – 16.00 “In search of the Singapore play, a few thoughts on the slow birth of Singaporean drama” by Marc Goldberg (Theatre director, playwright, actor, and translator)
- 16.00 – 16.30 “Finding the Independent Voice in Singapore through Theatre and Music” by Jeremiah Choy (Creative Director, Curator and Producer)
16.30 – 17.00 Discussion
17.00 – 17.30 Coffee break
17.30 Session 4: Chair Silke Schmickl
17.30 – 18.45 Closing discussion with the participants, present artists (Ezzam Rahman, Bani Haykal, Urich Lau, Teow Yue Han, Sookoon Ang) and the audience and introductive presentation of the forthcoming art events of Singapour mon amour.
Salle de cinéma, musée du quai Branly - 218 rue de l'Université
Paris, France (75007)
jeudi 04 juin 2015
Singapour, art contemporain, art vidéo, cinéma, photographie, littérature, théâtre, performance, Singapour mon amour
- Mickaël Robert-Gonçalves
courriel : mickael [dot] robertgoncalves [at] gmail [dot] com
- Mickaël Robert-Gonçalves
courriel : mickael [dot] robertgoncalves [at] gmail [dot] com
