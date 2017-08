Image, multimédias et nouvelles technologies

Annonce

Presentation

This congress is a great opportunity to network with experts academics and industrials in the field of Football Sciences.

We invite all academics, research students and professionals to join this international congress on Football Sciences, Image, Multimedia and New Technologies to be held at University of Valenciennes (UVHC), Visual and Urban Design Laboratory (DeVisU) in partnership with the International Society of Sport Sciences in the Arab World (I3SAW).

We look forward for your participation and contribution.

Submission guidelines

The Official Language of the congress are English and French. Abstracts submitted for approval should be in English or French.

During the congress you can present in one of the two languages: English or French.

Deadline for abstract submission 31 October 2015 23:59 CET

The abstract must be limited to 500 words (+/- 25 words).

Please note only two abstracts can be submitted for 1st Authors.

Abstracts should be submitted by e-mail to abstracts-CSF-2016@univ-valenciennes.fr

Registration for presentation is necessary. Only those who registered and paid the registration fee before 15th January 2016 can present.

Evaluation

The submitting Author can indicate his or her preference for symposia, workshop, oral or poster presentation, but final decision will be taken by the Congress Scientific Committee. Please also note that the Scientific Committee takes the right to change category if after accepting the abstract a more suitable heading is required.

All accepted abstract (for participants who have successfully registered and paid the registration fees) will be published in the congress proceedings.

Authors of the best abstracts presented at the conference will be invited to extend their papers for publication in an edited volume.

Jury of specialists will select finalists for the Young Research Award for the Congress.

Please note that the publication of the selected abstract(s) and inclusion in the Congress program is subject to the payment of the registration fee of the Presenting Author. The organizing committee regrets it is unable to provide any financial support, travel or accommodation expenses to the Authors of accepted abstracts.

Scientific Committee