organized by Prof. Ulrike Freitag and Dr. Hab. Nora Lafi

Zentrum Moderner Orient, Berlin

Argument

The Urban Studies Seminar is a joint activity of the Zentrum Moderner Orient (ZMO) and 'Europe in the Middle East - The Middle East in Europe' (EUME), a research program at the Forum Transregionale Studien, Berlin. It is part of the EUME research field, «Cities Compared». The seminar aims at presenting and discussing ongoing research of scholars working on cities in regions with Muslim societies with an emphasis on Urban Studies in a comparative perspective.

Program

Every Second Monday, 17:00/19:00, starting November 2, 2015

Chaired by Prof Ulrike Freitag and Dr Nora Lafi

November 2nd

Ulrike Freitag and Nora Lafi (ZMO), Introduction: Urban Studies and the Question of Refugees: Considerations on Historiography and Present-Day Challenges

November 16th

Erol Ülker (Istanbul Kemerburgaz University / EUME Fellow 2015/16), Refugees, Foreigners, Non-Muslims: Nationalism and Xenophobia in Interwar Istanbul

November 30th

Maija Susarina (ZMO), Peruvian Amazonian Indigenous Peoples as Refugees in their Own Country: The Urban Condition in Lima

December 14th

Marwa el-Chab (EHESS) and Rajaa Bechara (Ana Aqraa), A Case Study of the Syrian Displacement in Beirut: Sabra and Chatila

January 11th

Gerhard Hoffstaedter (University of Queensland), Urban Refugees in Kuala Lumpur: Living a Life in Limbo

January 18th

Claudia Ghrawi (ZMO), Aleppine Refugees in the Turkish Border City of Gaziantep: Some Thoughts on Urban Center-Periphery Dynamics in Current War Times

January 25th

Luigi Achilli (EUI), The Spatial Evolution of the al-Wihdat Palestinian Refugee Camp in Jordan (1948-2015)

February 8th

Philipp Misselwitz (TU Berlin, Habitat Unit), Urban Refugees in the Middle East and Germany: A Comparative Approach

March 7th

Beya Abidi (FISHTC-Université de la Manouba, Tunis), Refugees from alAndalus and the Urban Evolution of the Lower Medjerba Valley in the 17th and 18th Centuries

April 18th

Romola Sanyal (LSE), Urbanizations of Refugees: Understanding Displacements in the Global South

May 2

Livia Gerster (FU Berlin), “Asylum Tourists”: Lebanese Civil War Refugees in West Berlin

May 23th

Abdoulaye Sounaye (ZMO), “Ils viennent du Nord”: Refugees Reviving Social Ties in Niamey in the Aftermath of the 2012 War in Mali

June 6th

Nazan Maksudyan (Istanbul Kemerburgaz University / EUME Fellow 2009/10), Refugee Children in Istanbul after the Crimean and the Ottoman Russian Wars

June 20th

Sanaa Alimia (ZMO), Afghan Refugees in Peshawar: Making the City (1978-2015)

July 4th

Raed Bader (Birzeit University), The Toponymy of Refugee Camps in Palestine: An Urban Mirror of Displacement

July 18th

Agathe Menetrier (ZMO), Do Urban Settings Enhance Refugees Livelihood and Local Integration? A Case Study of Urban Refugees in Dakar

Svenja Linnemann (Humboldt Universität), The Making-of of a Wilkommenskultur (Culture of Welcome): Emergency Accommodation for Refugees in Berlin-Moabit and the Importance of 'ThirdPlaces' in the Production of the Local Opinion

Conclusion round-table with Frédéric Bocquet (Médecins du Monde)

https://www.zmo.de/veranstaltungen/2015/urbanstudies/Urban_Studies_Seminar_Overview_2015-16.pdf