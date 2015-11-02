AccueilRefugees in the City
Résumé
The Urban Studies Seminar is a joint activity of the Zentrum Moderner Orient (ZMO) and 'Europe in the Middle East - The Middle East in Europe' (EUME), a research program at the Forum Transregionale Studien, Berlin. It is part of the EUME research field, «Cities Compared». The seminar aims at presenting and discussing ongoing research of scholars working on cities in regions with Muslim societies with an emphasis on Urban Studies in a comparative perspective.
Annonce
Organization
organized by Prof. Ulrike Freitag and Dr. Hab. Nora Lafi
Zentrum Moderner Orient, Berlin
Argument
Program
Every Second Monday, 17:00/19:00, starting November 2, 2015
Chaired by Prof Ulrike Freitag and Dr Nora Lafi
November 2nd
- Ulrike Freitag and Nora Lafi (ZMO), Introduction: Urban Studies and the Question of Refugees: Considerations on Historiography and Present-Day Challenges
November 16th
- Erol Ülker (Istanbul Kemerburgaz University / EUME Fellow 2015/16), Refugees, Foreigners, Non-Muslims: Nationalism and Xenophobia in Interwar Istanbul
November 30th
- Maija Susarina (ZMO), Peruvian Amazonian Indigenous Peoples as Refugees in their Own Country: The Urban Condition in Lima
December 14th
- Marwa el-Chab (EHESS) and Rajaa Bechara (Ana Aqraa), A Case Study of the Syrian Displacement in Beirut: Sabra and Chatila
January 11th
- Gerhard Hoffstaedter (University of Queensland), Urban Refugees in Kuala Lumpur: Living a Life in Limbo
January 18th
- Claudia Ghrawi (ZMO), Aleppine Refugees in the Turkish Border City of Gaziantep: Some Thoughts on Urban Center-Periphery Dynamics in Current War Times
January 25th
- Luigi Achilli (EUI), The Spatial Evolution of the al-Wihdat Palestinian Refugee Camp in Jordan (1948-2015)
February 8th
- Philipp Misselwitz (TU Berlin, Habitat Unit), Urban Refugees in the Middle East and Germany: A Comparative Approach
March 7th
- Beya Abidi (FISHTC-Université de la Manouba, Tunis), Refugees from alAndalus and the Urban Evolution of the Lower Medjerba Valley in the 17th and 18th Centuries
April 18th
- Romola Sanyal (LSE), Urbanizations of Refugees: Understanding Displacements in the Global South
May 2
- Livia Gerster (FU Berlin), “Asylum Tourists”: Lebanese Civil War Refugees in West Berlin
May 23th
- Abdoulaye Sounaye (ZMO), “Ils viennent du Nord”: Refugees Reviving Social Ties in Niamey in the Aftermath of the 2012 War in Mali
June 6th
- Nazan Maksudyan (Istanbul Kemerburgaz University / EUME Fellow 2009/10), Refugee Children in Istanbul after the Crimean and the Ottoman Russian Wars
June 20th
- Sanaa Alimia (ZMO), Afghan Refugees in Peshawar: Making the City (1978-2015)
July 4th
- Raed Bader (Birzeit University), The Toponymy of Refugee Camps in Palestine: An Urban Mirror of Displacement
July 18th
- Agathe Menetrier (ZMO), Do Urban Settings Enhance Refugees Livelihood and Local Integration? A Case Study of Urban Refugees in Dakar
- Svenja Linnemann (Humboldt Universität), The Making-of of a Wilkommenskultur (Culture of Welcome): Emergency Accommodation for Refugees in Berlin-Moabit and the Importance of 'ThirdPlaces' in the Production of the Local Opinion
- Conclusion round-table with Frédéric Bocquet (Médecins du Monde)
More info
https://www.zmo.de/veranstaltungen/2015/urbanstudies/Urban_Studies_Seminar_Overview_2015-16.pdf
