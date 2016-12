Annonce

Abstract

Human mobilities have played a determining role in the creation of a so-called « lusophone » space – which is comprehended and questioned here as a national, supranational and “postcolonial” political project – most primarily in regards to the redefinition of power struggles, of political relationships and of identitary construction among constituent countries. Migrations have exerted a structural constraint on the history of each of these countries, and the migratory circulations that travel across them have led to collective representations, discourses about alterity, about sharing a common History, which have not being questionned in a systematic and comparative fashion. This panel is meant to discuss these migrating populations’ mobility procedures in lusophone countries, while seeking to construct through the different presentations a broaden mosaic of reflexions about when and how these populations have moved, the identitary strategies that they have mobilized, the local, translocal and transnational social networks that they have built, how they have defined the frontiers that they have crossed as well as the mobility routes, and how they have used and instrumentalized the « imagined » and politically constructed idea of a « lusophone community ».

Submission guidelines

Paper proposals must be sent by

15th December 2015

Paper proposals must be sent to the e-mails of the panel coordinators, and must include the name(s) and institutional affiliation(s) of the proponent(s), the title of the paper, a short abstract (50 words) and a long abstract (250 words).

Each paper may have one or two proponents.

Each person may present only one paper to the congress, but may also be discussant or panel coordinator

6th Conference of the Portuguese Association of Anthropology to be held from 2-4 June 2016 in Coimbra, Portugal.

http://vicongresso.apantropologia.org/paineis/

Convenors