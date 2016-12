Annonce

Argument

The editors of Revue Etudes Canadiennes/Canadian Studies seek papers (in French or in English) that explore the ways in which WWI might have transformed Canada and Canadians, at home and in the Empire, or how Canadians’ participation in the Great War was represented in literature and the arts. We are also interested in examining how the war is remembered and commemorated today, particularly around the upcoming Vimy Ridge Remembrance day in April 1917.

Numerous workshops and conferences have been held on the topic already which set forth renewed perspectives and fruitful scholarly research on the Great War in Canada, but many excellent papers might not yet have been published to this day.

Articles can focus on a broad range of topics associated with Canada’s role in WWI and on the war’s impact on the Dominion, as long as they renew our perspectives on the following themes :

Revisiting mobilization in Canada : recruitment, imperial propaganda, public debates…

The Canadian Experience in the Trenches

The Battles of Ypres, Vimy and Passchendaele as Canadian military successes,

Canada and the Literature of the Great War (writing the war, the war in private letters and correspondence…)

The Canadian Homefront

Women in the Great War

The Great War and Canadian Identity and/or Canadian nationhood

Canadians in Britain : cultural encounters, cultural differences

The Impact of WWI on Canadian politics,

Today’s commemoration of the Great War (remembrance, celebrations, collective memory)

Submission guidelines

The editors would like to receive proposals (250 to 300 words) which provide a working title and a brief overview of the article’s aims, along with a short biographical note (100 words) in the same .doc sent to :

revueetudescanadiennes@gmail.com

cc to : francoise.le-jeune@univ-nantes.fr

Deadline for submitting a proposal is February 15, 2016.

Selected proposals will receive a go-ahead shortly afterwards. Full articles (about 8000 words) will need to be submitted by May 15, 2016. After a peer-review process, selected articles will be published in a printed form (and online), in the June 2016 special issue of Revue Etudes Canadiennes/Canadian Studies.

Scientific committee