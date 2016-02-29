Annonce

Argument

This year's Summer School Programme will be on “Traveling in the Middle Ages- Portugal and the World”, and will take place during the last three weeks of July (11th-30th July).

The structure of the Programme is flexible and the students can either enroll in all four modules or simply in one or two of them, in case they can only spend one or two weeks in Lisbon. It will include a module of study visits (Exploring medieval sites) to some of the most relevant medieval places and sites of Portugal.

This year’s Programme “Traveling in the Middle Ages: Portugal & the World” includes the following modules:

The experience of travel. Travelers and their motivations. The journey of objects and ideas. Exploring medieval Portuguese sites: study visits).

Prices

The students will be able to enroll in a fixed number of modules (Full / Half Summer School Packs) or in any assorted number of them, from one to three. There is also the possibility of enrolling in the study visit module only.

Summer School Full Pack: (3 weekly modules and 1 study visits module): € 350

Summer School Half Pack: (2 weekly modules and 1 study visits module): € 300

Summer School Micro Pack: (1 weekly Seminar and 1 study visits module): € 200

Single Module Fee: €150

Study visit Module only : € 200 for single module ( two full day trips)

Registration

Registration is made by sending an email to iem.geral@fcsh.unl.pt with the following information : Name, Institution, Module(s)/ Pack(s) to be attended. Upon registration, the student receives information on how to pay the fees. Registration will be confirmed after receiving proof of payment.

Enrolment is on a first come- first serve basis, and there are 30 vacancies.

No special requirements to enrol.

Scientific committee

Responsible for the selection of candidates