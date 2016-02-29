AccueilVoyager au Moyen Âge
Voyager au Moyen Âge
Travelling in the Middle Ages
Le Portugal et le monde
Portugal and the World
Publié le lundi 29 février 2016 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
Notre école d'été en études médiévales « Voyager au Moyen Âge. Le Portugal et le monde » se tiendra à Lisbonne entre le 11 et le 30 juillet 2016. Cette année, les modules présentés sont : l’expérience du voyage ; les voyageurs et leurs motivations ; le voyage des objets ; explorer les sites médiévaux portugais.
Annonce
Argument
This year's Summer School Programme will be on “Traveling in the Middle Ages- Portugal and the World”, and will take place during the last three weeks of July (11th-30th July).
The structure of the Programme is flexible and the students can either enroll in all four modules or simply in one or two of them, in case they can only spend one or two weeks in Lisbon. It will include a module of study visits (Exploring medieval sites) to some of the most relevant medieval places and sites of Portugal.
This year’s Programme “Traveling in the Middle Ages: Portugal & the World” includes the following modules:
- The experience of travel.
- Travelers and their motivations.
- The journey of objects and ideas.
- Exploring medieval Portuguese sites: study visits).
Prices
The students will be able to enroll in a fixed number of modules (Full / Half Summer School Packs) or in any assorted number of them, from one to three. There is also the possibility of enrolling in the study visit module only.
- Summer School Full Pack: (3 weekly modules and 1 study visits module): € 350
- Summer School Half Pack: (2 weekly modules and 1 study visits module): € 300
- Summer School Micro Pack: (1 weekly Seminar and 1 study visits module): € 200
- Single Module Fee: €150
- Study visit Module only : € 200 for single module ( two full day trips)
Registration
Registration is made by sending an email to iem.geral@fcsh.unl.pt with the following information : Name, Institution, Module(s)/ Pack(s) to be attended. Upon registration, the student receives information on how to pay the fees. Registration will be confirmed after receiving proof of payment.
Enrolment is on a first come- first serve basis, and there are 30 vacancies.
No special requirements to enrol.
Scientific committee
Responsible for the selection of candidates
- Maria João Branco, Assistant Professor of Medieval History, Institute of Medieval Studies/ Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities- NOVA UNIVERSITY OF LISBON Francisco Diaz Marcilla, Research Fellow of Institute of Medieval Studies/ Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities- NOVA UNIVERSITY OF LISBON
- Paulo Lopes, Research Fellow of Institute of Medieval Studies/ Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities- NOVA UNIVERSITY OF LISBON
- Tiago Viula Faria, Research Fellow of Institute of Medieval Studies/ Faculty of Social Sciences and Humanities- NOVA UNIVERSITY OF LISBON
- Sala Ogival - Castelo de S. Jorge
Lisbonne, Portugal
Dates
- mercredi 15 juin 2016
Contacts
- Maria João Branco
courriel : mjbranco [at] fcsh [dot] unl [dot] pt
- Andreia Zorrinho IEM
courriel : iem [dot] geral [at] fcsh [dot] unl [dot] pt
