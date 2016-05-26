AccueilThe Institutions of the Habsburg Low Countries (XVI-XVIII c.)
The Institutions of the Habsburg Low Countries (XVI-XVIII c.)
Instituciones de los antiguos Países Bajos (s.XVI-XVIII)
IX Conference of Spanish, Belgian and Dutch historians. In honour of Professor Hugo de Schepper
IX Congreso de historiadores españoles, belgas y neerlandeses. Homenaje al Profesor Hugo de Schepper
Publié le mardi 05 avril 2016 par João Fernandes
Résumé
This conference intends to continue the tradition of the Hispanic-Dutch-Belgian meetings and will bring together a number of established and early-career researchers working in the field of the institutional history of the Habsburg Low Countries from the 16th to the 18th centuries. It aims to draw attention to a broad range of political, cultural, religious, legal, and military institutions by focusing on the enriching approaches that have shaped historical research on institutional history in the past few decades. At the same time, it hopes to bring into the limelight some exciting new (and often interdisciplinary) perspectives that characterize current research in the field.
Annonce
Programme / Programa
Thursday, 26 May 2016 / Jueves, 26 de Mayo de 2016
Morning / Mañana (9:30-12:30)
- 9:30-10:00 Opening of the conference and welcome / Recibimiento de seminaristas y entrega de documentación
- 10:00-10:45 Opening lecture by Professor Hugo de Schepper and presentation of his book ‘De Regeringsraden naast Landsheren en Landvoogden in de Habsburgse Nederlanden’ / Discurso del profesor Hugo de Schepper y presentación de la edición de su libro ‘Los Consejos de Gobierno a latere principis o de su theniente general en el Flandes de los Austrias’
10:45-11:00 Break / Descanso
Session Political Institutions I / Sección Instituciones Políticas I
- 11:00-11:20 René Vermeir (Universiteit Gent) – ‘Statebuilding from below: the case of the Estates of Flanders during the 17th
- century’’
- 11:20-11:40 Alícia Esteban Estríngana (Universidad de Alcalá de Henares) – ‘El príncipe y su sucesión: la alternativa de separar o conservar los Países Bajos en el reinado de Felipe II’
- 11:40-12:00 Bram De Ridder (KU Leuven) – ‘Passports as an institutionalized form of Habsburg-Dutch border control during the Eighty Years War’
12:00-12:30 Discussion / Debate
12:30-13:30 Lunch / Desayuno
Afternoon / Tarde (13:30-16:40)
Session Court Institutions / Sección Instituciones Cortesanas
- 13:30-13:50 José Eloy Hortal Muñoz (Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Madrid) – ‘History and evolution of one Court of the Spanish monarchy: the creation of the Maison Royale de Bruxelles’
- 13:50-14:10 Cristina Bravo Lozano (Universidad Pablo de Olavide, Sevilla) – ‘Decoro, ejemplaridad y persuasión: la identidad confesional de la real capilla española en La Haya (1648-1702)’
- 14:10-14:30 Steven Thiry (Universiteit Antwerpen) – ‘Gideon’s Tribulation. The Order of the Golden Fleece between Symbolic Dissent and Institutional Reinvention (1559-1581)’
- 14:30-14:50 Discussion / Debate
14:50-15:10 Coffee break / Pausa-café
Session Religious Institutions / Sección Instituciones Religiosas
- 15:10-15:30 José Martínez Millán (Universidad Autónoma de Madrid) – ‘La influencia de Isabel Clara Eugenia en la creación de la congregación Propaganda Fidei y la expansión pacífica del Cristianismo en Holanda’
- 15:30-15:50 Julien Régibeau (Université de Liège) – ‘Entre Rome, Bruxelles et l’Espagne: une légation au service de la Monarchie de Philippe II’
- 15:50-16:10 Pierre-François Pirlet (Université de Liège) – ‘Entre Rome, Bruxelles et l’Espagne: le confesseur du gouverneur-général, quelles loyautés?’
16:10-16:40 Discussion / Debate
Friday, 27 May 2016 / Viernes, 27 de mayo de 2016
Morning / Mañana (9:30-12:30)
- 9:30-10:00 Welcome / Recibimiento
Session Political Institutions II / Sección Instituciones Políticas II
- 10:00-10:20 Manuel Herrero Sánchez (Universidad Pablo de Olavide, Sevilla) – ‘Colaboración entre la Embajada de España en La Haya y la red de consulados y agentes de la Monarquía en las Provincias Unidas durante la segunda mitad del XVII’
- 10:20-10:40 Yves Junot (Université de Valenciennes) – ‘Institutions royales et autorités locales: les gouverneurs des villes et la construction de lieux de pouvoir impérial aux Pays- Bas espagnols du XVIe siècle’
- 10:40-11:00 Lourdes Amigo Vázquez (Universidad de Murcia) – ‘Instituciones y gobierno extraordinario: Flandes en tiempos del Grand Condé (1651-1659)’
- 11:00-11:20 Discussion / Debate
11:20-11:40 Coffee break / Pausa-café
Session Commercial and Cultural Institutions / Sección Instituciones Comerciales y Culturales
- 11:40-12:00 Miguel Ángel Echevarría Bacigalupe (Universidad del País Vasco, Bilbao) – ‘Sistema comercial e instituciones en los Países Bajos Modernos’
- 12:00-12:20 Bernardo García García (Universidad Complutense, Madrid) – ‘El patronazgo real y La gestión de la gracia a lamencos y borgoñones en tiempos de Felipe III (1598-1621)’
12:20-12:30 Discussion / Debate
12:30-13:30 Lunch / Comida
Afternoon / Tarde (12.30-16.20)
Session Juridical Institutions / Sección Instituciones Legales
- 13:30-13:50 Gustaaf Janssens (KU Leuven) – ‘Los privilegios: justificación para la oposición leal y para los rebeldes en sus acciones contra la política de Felipe II en Flandes (1559-1581)’
- 13:50-14:10 Nicolas Simon (Université Libre de Bruxelles) – ‘Legislation and decision-making process in the Spanish Low Countries (1580-1610)’
- 14:10-14:30 An Verscuren (KU Leuven) – ‘Superior court or just the Sovereign’s court? The Great Council of Malines and the Privy Council in the Austrian Netherlands’
14:30-14:50 Discussion / Debate
14:50-15:10 Coffee break / Pausa-café
Session Military Institutions / Sección Instituciones Militares
- 15:10-15:30 Giuseppe Bertini (Università di Parma) – ‘The successful career of Galvano Anguissola in the Netherlands at the court and in the army of Alessandro Farnese
- 15:30-15:50 Erik Swart (Universiteit Utrecht) – ‘“Volghende het out herkomen van den huyse van Bourgoingen”. Continuity and discontinuity in military institutions between the Habsburgs Netherlands and the rebellious provinces, ca. 1550-ca. 1600’
15:50-16:20 Final Remarks / Clausura Raymond Fagel y Maurits Ebben (Universiteit Leiden)
Organisation / Organización
- Dr. Dries Raeymaekers (Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen); d.raeymaekers@let.ru.nl
- Dr. José Eloy Hortal Muñoz (Universidad Rey Juan Carlos); joseeloy.hortal@urjc.es
- Dr. Gijs Versteegen (Universidad Rey Juan Carlos); gijs.versteegen@urjc.es
- Dr. Pierre-François Pirlet (Université de Liège); pfpirlet@ulg.ac.be
The Conference is free. Please confirm your attendance / El Congreso es gratuito. Se ruega confirmar asistencia: habsburg.institutions@gmail.com
Conference Venue / Sitio del CongresoRadboud Universiteit
Nijmegen
Linnaeus Building (room 4)
Heyendaalseweg 137
6525 HD Nijmegen
Lieux
- Radboud Universiteit Nijmegen, Linnaeus Building (room 4) - Heyendaalseweg 137
Nimègue, Pays-Bas (6525)
Dates
- jeudi 26 mai 2016
- vendredi 27 mai 2016
Mots-clés
- histoire institutionnelle, histoire des Pays-Bas, institutions, temps modernes, Belgique, Nederlands, Espagne, de schepper
Contacts
- Dries Raeymaekers
courriel : d [dot] raeymaekers [at] let [dot] ru [dot] nl
- José Eloy Hortal Muñoz
courriel : joseeloy [dot] hortal [at] urjc [dot] es
- Gijs Versteegen
courriel : gijs [dot] versteegen [at] urjc [dot] es
- Pierre-François Pirlet
courriel : pfpirlet [at] ulg [dot] ac [dot] be
Source de l'information
- Pierre-François Pirlet
courriel : pfpirlet [at] ulg [dot] ac [dot] be
