Résumé

This conference intends to continue the tradition of the Hispanic-Dutch-Belgian meetings and will bring together a number of established and early-career researchers working in the field of the institutional history of the Habsburg Low Countries from the 16th to the 18th centuries. It aims to draw attention to a broad range of political, cultural, religious, legal, and military institutions by focusing on the enriching approaches that have shaped historical research on institutional history in the past few decades. At the same time, it hopes to bring into the limelight some exciting new (and often interdisciplinary) perspectives that characterize current research in the field.