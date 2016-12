Annonce

Argument

This conference aims to question the various ways in which motherhood is judged, how political choices are translated into cultural representations of mothers as either icons or scapegoats, and how these representations are received and challenged in a quest for either conformity or agency.

The following approaches are particularly welcome, whether they address the USA, the UK, the Republic of Ireland, the Commonwealth or the English-speaking parts of Africa:

Representations of mother figures and motherhood in literature, the arts, and popular culture

Representations of motherhood in religious traditions and New Religious Movements

Roles assigned to mother figures in the perpetuation of gender roles.

The evolution of legislation on the age of consent and family policies since the 19th century

Sex education and the prevention of teenage pregnancies

Forms of mothering and choices of traditional or alternative mothering styles

Motherhood and racial or ethnic Othering

Inmates who are mothers

Mothers in the military

Motherhood and urban or rural poverty/downward mobility

Motherhood and homosexuality

Motherhood and transsexuality

Motherhood among sex workers

Motherhood and social and sanitary norms

Motherhood and disability/AIDS/illness

Teenage pregnancy

Older motherhood

Lone motherhood

Single motherhood by choice

Adoption

Surrogate motherhood and ectogenesis

Foster care and stigmatisation of ‘inadequate’ parenting

Eugenicist undercurrents in scientific and political discourse

Submission guidelines

300-word abstracts along with a short CV in English should be sent

by September 1, 2016

to Dr. Cécile Coquet-Mokoko (cecile.coquet-mokoko@univ-tours.fr) and Prof. Fabienne Portier-Le Cocq (fabienne.portier-lecocq@univ-tours.fr). Best papers will be published.

The conference will be held at The University of Tours, France, from April 3 to 5, 2017.

Scientific committee