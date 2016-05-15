Annonce

Argument

As a part of the "French-German doctorate program of comparative public law" and "HeiParisMax", the University Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne organizes a colloquium about digital surveillance and cyber spying in a french-german perspective. The colloquium takes place on September 23th, 2016 in Paris and intends to gather junior researchers in particular in the field of legal sciences who deal with digital surveillance and cyber spying.

The colloquium is aimed at PhD students, young scientists, post-docs, assistant professors and research assistants and is not tied to a particular nationality. The working languages are German, English and French. Issues about digital surveillance and cyber spying have already been discussed in the literature, in particular in relationship with the fight against terrorism. However, the new disclosures on this subject since 2013 and the recent terrorist attacks on 13 November 13th, 2015 in Paris and on March 22nd, 2016 in Brussels allow a renewed scientific examination which appears to be necessary.

1. Topic - Basics of national, international and European law, which can be applied to intelligence agencies and cyber spying.

This initial topic describes the framework of the activities of cyber spying and digital surveillance which is applied in international, European, German and French law.

2. Topic - Control of digital surveillance and cyber spying in Germany and France

In this segment the focus will lie on the various existing internal forms of control of these activities in Germany and France. These can be either parliamentary, political, administrative or judicial.

3. topic - The French-German and European cooperation in the framework of the cooperation with intelligence agencies: What legal developments and solutions are possible?

The digital sector is an important part of the German-French cooperation, ranging from the development of a project on storing and processing data collected in Europe, up to data protection, until the creation of a database and a monitoring system, in which potential terrorists as well as illegal content on the Internet, such as the glorification of terrorism or incitement to hatred and violence, can be recorded. The German-French perspective will contrast different elements of European law, such as the negotiations on the Privacy Shield between the United States and the European Union or the European Passenger Name Record (PNR).

Special features of the event and participation premises

Within the scope of the colloquium, a movie will be showcased on September 22nd. After the screening, a young scientists will make a presentation about this theme in the cinema, to analyze the perception of digital monitoring and cyber spying of the civil society.

The communication will be published after the colloquium on the website of the " Revue du droit allemand ": http://www.droit-allemand.org/. Participation costs (transport, provisions and accommodation) are taken in charge by the organizers.

If you wish to participate, we may ask you to send us a summary of your presentation (maximum 500 words) to the selected topic and your resume as soon as possible and

at the latest by May 15th, 2016,

to the following address: cyberdf2016@gmail.com. Please contact us via the e-mail mentioned above, if you have any further requests.

Academic advisory board

Prof. Dr. David Capitant (Paris 1),

Prof. Dr. Aurore Gaillet (Toulouse 1 Capitole),

Prof. Dr. Cartherine Haguenau-Moizard (Strasbourg),

Prof. Dr. Anne Peters (Max Planck Institut for comparative public law and international law).

Organizing committee