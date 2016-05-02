Annonce

Cette série de conférences est présentée par Linda Marguerite Weiss, professor emeritus à l’université de Sydney, directrice d’étude invitée à l’École des hautes études en sciences sociales.

Programme

2 mai 2016

de 18h à 20h

Titre : “The Developmental State (DS) – a contrastive and contested concept”

Lieu : EHESS, salle 638 (190 avenue de France 75013 Paris)

Dans le cadre d’une conférence organisée par la Fondation France-Japon de l’EHESS

Résumé :

In this seminar we turn our attention to the Developmental State and how - as concept and empirical case – it has advanced theoretical and policy concerns about economic development. We begin by examining the historical context in which the Developmental State concept emerged and how it deviated from the dominant economic orthodoxy of the day. We then examine the constitutive features of the developmental state before addressing some of the controversies to which its analysis has given rise. This talk will focus on three aspects of the debate:

* DS as contrastive concept (Johnson’s seminal work on Japan and its historical context).

* How it differs from other states: constitutive features of the Developmental State

* Whether it has outlived its usefulness: DS evolution or demise? (briefly)

4 mai 2016

de 13h à 15h

Titre : "The East Asian Industrialization Experience and the Developmental State"

Lieu : EHESS, salle 638 (190 avenue de France 75013 Paris)

Dans le cadre du séminaire « Capitalismes asiatiques: diversité et changement institutionnel » animé par Sébastien Lechevalier

Résumé :

This seminar will examine in more empirical detail the question of how these north East Asian countries industrialised so successfully. Discussion will focus on the makings of the developmental state’s transformative capacity. It asks: How did the East Asian Three (Japan, Korea, and Taiwan) rise so far and so fast? How was the political goal to pursue a developmental project translated into effective action Why did these states succeed more often than fail ?

13 mai 2016

de 11h à 13h

Titre : "Hybrid state, hybrid capitalism, and American anti-statism"

Lieu : EHESS, salle 638 (190 avenue de France 75013 Paris)

Dans le cadre du séminaire « Histoire économique : État, entreprises et marchés » animé par Laure Quennouëlle-Corre et Florence Hachez-Leroy

Résumé

Typically portrayed as a ‘weak’ state with minimal transformative interest or capacity, the United States has been poorly understood in recent debates on comparative capitalism. In order to understand the state-market relationship in the U.S. political economy, we must start with the cluster of federal agencies that serve national security missions, originating in Cold War geopolitics. To understand how this cluster today functions as a strategic engine of innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaborative government-industry projects and why its extensive links with the commercial sector are rarely visible, let alone examined, I introduce the concept of hybridisation and explore its institutional complementarity with a national ‘antistatist’ value-set.

19 mai 2016

de 17h30 à 19h30

Titre : "The US’s exceptional power at a crossroad"

Lieu : EHESS, salle 12 (105 bd Raspail 75006 Paris)

Dans le cadre du séminaire « Capitalisme et inégalités » animé par Romain Huret, Alexia Blin, Gabriel Lattanzio et Jean-Christian Vinel

Résumé

Since WWII, the United States has created the most formidable innovation engine the world has ever seen. Although difficult to quantify, its benefits for the commercial economy have been enormous. America’s rise as high-tech hegemon is not a free market story, nor is it an industrial policy tale. Rather, it is the product of a national security state (NSS) that has pursued technological supremacy as a strategic imperative essential to sustaining U.S. power. This NSS creation, however, is now threatened by financialization of the U.S. economy, manifested in the growing disconnect between innovation and production, declining private investment in productive assets, and rapidly rising inequality. To this extent, the main threat to U.S. preeminence would appear to come not from a rising power such as China, but from within.