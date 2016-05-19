AccueilRethinking pictures
Rethinking pictures
A transatlantic dialogue
Publié le mardi 10 mai 2016 par João Fernandes
Résumé
On the occasion of the launch of Picturing, the first volume of the Terra Foundation Essays, a new publication series exploring themes of critical importance to the history of arts and visual culture of the United States, the Deutsches Forum für Kunstgeschichte, Paris, and the Terra Foundation for American Art are jointly organizing a conference to further the transatlantic dialogue about what pictures are and what they do. This conference invites speakers to reflect on the differences and convergences between the intellectual traditions of visual studies and Bildwissenschaft. Are there ways to think about pictures anew by bringing these models more closely together? Does the move away from visuality towards the material offer possibilities for overcoming early differences between these two approaches?
Annonce
Program
May 19
Terra Foundation for American Art (121 rue de Lille, 75007 Paris)
2.30 p.m. Welcome: John DAVIS (Terra Foundation for American Art)
Introduction: Rachael Z. DeLue (Princeton University)
3.00-4.15 p.m. Session 1: Propositions
- Maxime BOIDY (Université Paris 8 Vincennes-Saint Denis) & Stéphane ROTH (Cité de la musique, Paris): “Striking Images: Body Politics on the Streets”
- Jakub STEJSKAL (FU Berlin): “Belting and Summers on Substitution”
Moderator: Victor CLAASS (DFK Paris)
4.15 p.m. Break
4.30 – 6.00 p.m. Round Table
- Rachael Z. DeLue (Princeton University), Beate FRICKE (University of California, Berkeley), Antonio SOMAINI (Université Paris 3 –Sorbonne Nouvelle), Ralph UBL (Universität Basel)
Friday May 20
Centre allemand d’histoire de l’art (45 rue des Petits Champs, 75001 Paris)
9.30 a.m. Welcome: Thomas KIRCHNER (DFK Paris)
9.45-11.00 a.m. Session 2: Ways of Picturing
- Kristopher KERSEY (University of Richmond): “Built Images: The Mark of Japan and the Terms of the Picture”
- Sebastian ZEIDLER (Yale University): “Matisse with Husserl: Rethinking the Picture in 1906”
Moderator: David PETERS CORBETT (University of East Anglia and Courtauld Institute of Art)
11.00 a.m. Break
11.15 a.m.-12.45 p.m. Session 3: Picturing and Paint
- Robin SCHULDENFREI (Courtauld Institute of Art): “Exigencies of Materializing Vision in Josef Albers’s Homage to a Square”
- Lauren KROIZ (University of California, Berkeley): “Tactile: Ad Reinhardt and Black Paintings”
Moderator: Jennifer GREENHILL (University of Southern California)
12.45 -2.00 pm Lunch Break
2.00 – 3.15 p.m. Session 4: Visual Environments
- Elsje VAN KESSEL (University of St Andrews): “The Forrest and the Trees: Locating Images in Early Modern ‘Abundant Exhibitions’ “
- Michael LEJA (University of Pennsylvania): “How Did Pictures Become Image Culture?”
Moderator: Godehard JANZING (DFK Paris)
3.15 Break
3.30 -4.45 p.m. Session 5: Picturing and the Lens
- Temenuga TRIFONOVA (York University, Toronto): “Still/Moving: The Photographic Image in the Post-Medium Condition”
- André GUNTHERT (École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales): “The Silent Revolutions of Digital Images”
Moderator: Tanya SHEEHAN (Colby College and Archives of American Art Journal)
4.45 pm Break
5.00 p.m. Keynote:
- James ELKINS (School of the Art Institute of Chicago): “Unresolved Issues in the Conceptualization of the Image”
Moderator: Veerle Thielemans (Terra Foundation for American Art)
This program is free and open to the public. Reservations recommended but not required.
Contact: rethinkingpictures@gmail.com
Dates
- jeudi 19 mai 2016
- vendredi 20 mai 2016
Mots-clés
- visual studies, visual culture, history of art, art history, aesthetics, Bildwissenschaft
