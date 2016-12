Annonce

Research project

“Al-Andalus, the Hispanic Kingdoms and Egypt: Art, Power and Knowledge in the Medieval Mediterranean. Exchange Networks and their impact on the Visual Culture”(HAR2013-45578-R)

Aim

The aim of this conference is to deepen into the various insights of the construction of spaces and the production of works of art linked to sciences and knowledge in the Middle Ages, throughout different geographical, cultural, and social realms within the Mediterranean area.

Sessions

1. “Mirror of Princes: paideia, uirtus and adab” is focused on secular places of knowledge.

2. “Science and its usages” deals with those spaces and networks where medieval science was developed.

3. “Books and their spaces” is devoted to the production of Medieval manuscripts and the places for books.

4. “Masters, sages, and patrons” analyzes the relationship between patrons, artisans, and knowledge producers, paying special attention to synergies of all those linked to scientific development.

Submission guidelines

Paper proposals should include an abstract of the issue written in Spanish, English or French languages (a maximum of ca. 1,000 words), a bibliographical reference’s list on the subject (a maximum of 10 references), and a short Curriculum Vitae of the submitter (a maximum of ca. 500 words). Proposals should be framed within one of the four indicated sessions by the submitter. Priority will be given to those innovative approaches, critical analyses or insights into the specific framework of the session topics, especially those linked to al-Andalus, Hispanic Kingdoms or Medieval Egypt.

Proposals should be send to jcam@ucm.es

before June, 15th 2016;

once they have been selected by the scientific committee, their acceptance will be notified to authors before June, 30th 2016.

Invited contributors

Evelyne Berriot-Salvadore (Université Montpellier 3),

Eduardo Carrero (UAB),

Miquel Forcada (UB),

Ángel Fuentes Domínguez (UAM),

Emilio González Ferrín (Universidad de Sevilla),

Alfonso Jiménez (Universidad de Sevilla),

Miguel Marañón (Instituto Cervantes),

Rafael Ramón Guerrero, María Jesús Viguera (UCM),

Gerhard Wolf (Kuntshistorisches-Max Planck Institute, Florencia)

Date and place

10th Complutense conference on medieval art

November 2nd, 3rd, and 4th 2016

Scientific Committee

Heads of the Scientific Committee

Dr. Alexandra Uscatescu. Professor. Department of History of Medieval Art. University Complutense Madrid. https://ucm.academia.edu/AlexandraUscatescu.

Dr. Irene González Hernando. Professor. Department of History of Medieval Art. University Complutense Madrid. http://www.ucm.es/artemedieval/gonzalez-hernando

Members of the Scientific Committee