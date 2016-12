Résumé

What are the forms, genres, and styles of music criticism? Who writes music criticism? What role have musicians and composers played (and continue to play) in music criticism? And what is the role of non-musician writers? And how do cultural institutions, such as universities, newspapers, specialized or non-specialized magazines, figure in music criticism, as opposed to non-institutional channels? What does “classical” music criticism and popular music criticism have in common? How, conversely, do they differ? These are some of the questions that will be debated in this international conference, the last in a series of colloquiums that were initiated in 2013 on various aspects of music criticism. Twelve papers—seven in English, five in French—will be presented in the three sessions of this conference, with participants from Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, and the United States.