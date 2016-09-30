Annonce

Argument

Women's suffrage was debated for the first time with the development of liberal states in the late eighteenth century. Then, the adoption of universal suffrage and a new concept of citizenship started being debated. However this issue only gained real public expression from the nineteenth century, especially in the United States and in England, with the emergence of the suffrage movement.

The suffrage movement emerged both defending universal voting rights and questioning the role of women in society and in families, aiming for equal rights for men and women in their multiple dimensions. Two hundred years later, there are still countries where women have no right to vote.

This meeting will seek to examine the different modalities and practices on the defence for women's suffrage in the long term. The conference promotes the study of these aspects in an interdisciplinary, transnational and comparative perspective and in different types of regimes.

Main themes

The IHC invites everybody to submit proposals for talks on the following themes (non-exclusive):

Methodologies and theories;

National, transnational and international suffragettes movements;

Stakeholders;

Women and political communication;

Women participation at national, regional and local level;

Electoral participation and social movements;

Sources for the analysis of women's participation in electoral cycles.

Submission guidelines

Paper proposals should be submitted

until the 30th of September 2016

and should include the title, abstract (maximum 300 words) and a brief biographical note (200 words maximum). The results will be communicated by the 30th of September 2016.

Communications may be held in Portuguese and English and should not last for more than 15 minutes. There will be simultaneous translation and communications will not be accepted via Skype.

The organization will edit after approval of the Scientific Committee, a collection of selected texts.

Submission: mulheresecidadania@gmail.com

Organising Committee

Ana Cabrera (IHC, FCSH/UNL),

Ana Paula Pires (IHC, FCSH/UNL),

Eunice Relvas (IHC, FCSH/UNL; GEO/CML),

Fátima Mariano (IHC, FCSH/UNL),

Ivo Veiga (IHC, FCSH/UNL)

Scientific Committee