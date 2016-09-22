Accueil1956: Empires under tension
École d'étéHistoire
1956: Empires under tension
XXIV Instituto de História Contemporânea's summer course
Publié le mardi 30 août 2016 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
Keeping up with tradition, on September the Instituto de História Contemporânea (IHC) starts the school year by organising a summer course open to all the community. This year, the subject will be “1956: Empires under Tension”, in a course coordinated by Fernando Rosas, Pedro Aires Oliveira, and Rui Aballe Vieira.
Annonce
Argument
The course will discuss the major international issues that exerted a decisive influence on world politics from the second half of the fifties onwards. The year of 1956 serves as milestone, with talks focusing on three main subjects: the Cold War, the Decolonization process and the emerging European project.
The programme will cover the following thematic sections: the Suez Crisis and its sequels in the Third World and the anti-colonial movements; the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and its worldwide impact; the invasion of Hungary by the Warsaw Pact; the process leading to the birth of the EEC; the repercussions of such events in Portugal and its colonial dominions.
The course brings together young researchers and established scholars in their fields and will have as keynote-speakers Martin Evans (University of Sussex) and Robert McNamara (University of Ulster).
Registration
Registration is open on this link with a fee of 10€; however, it is free for New University of Lisbon students and IHC researchers.
Students only have to register to be accepted. The registration will be open until the room capacity is filled.
Programme
See the programme below or download the PDF here.
22nd September
I. The Suez crisis and its effects in the third world and the anti-colonial movements
Morning
Session moderated by Bruno Cardoso Reis (ICS)
- 10h00-10h40 Opening Session"France and the Algerian War" - Martin Evans (University of Sussex)
- 10h40-11h10 "The independence of Morocco and Spain’s last colonial conflict: the Ifni War" - Rui Aballe Vieira (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- 11h10-12h40 Debate
Afternoon
Session moderated by Rui Lopes (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- 14h30-15h00 "The Suez crisis and the twilight of empire" - Robert McNamara (University of Ulster)
- 15h00-15h30 "The “Bandung effect” and the Western Colonial Powers" - Pedro Aires Oliveira e Luís Pais Bernardo (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- 15h45-16h15 "Nasser, Pan-Arabism and their reception in Sub-Saharan Africa" - Mário Machaqueiro (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- 16h15-16h45 "Trajectórias dos nacionalismos africanos lusófonos na década de 1950" - Augusto Nascimento (CH-FLUL)
- 16h45-17h15 Debate
23rd September
II. The XX congress of the SPSU and its impact. The invasion of Hungary
Morning
Session moderated by José Manuel Lopes Cordeiro (UM-ICS)
- 10h00-10h30 "O XX Congresso do PCUS" - José Pacheco Pereira
- 10h30-11h00 "A URSS, a Hungria e a Polónia" - Carlos Gaspar (IPRI-UNL)
- 11h00-11h30 "O PCP e o XX Congresso do PCUS: repercussões na Europa do Sul" - João Madeira (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- 11h30-12h00 Debate
Afternoon
III. The process leading to the birth of the eec. The situation in portugal
Session moderated by Maria Inácia Rezola (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- 14h00-14h30 "O ano de 1956 em Portugal" - Fernando Rosas (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- 14h30-15h00 "A integração europeia" - António Goucha Soares (GHES-ISEG)
- 15h00-15h30 "A Democracia-Cristã, a Social-Democracia e o projecto europeu" - Edmundo Alves (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)
- 15h30-16h00 Debate
You may also download the course's poster here.
Catégories
- Histoire (Catégorie principale)
- Espaces > Afrique > Afrique du nord
- Sociétés > Études du politique > Histoire politique
- Sociétés > Études du politique > Relations internationales
- Sociétés > Études du politique > Mouvements politiques et sociaux
- Espaces > Europe
- Périodes > Époque contemporaine > XXe siècle > 1945-1989
- Sociétés > Études du politique > Guerres, conflits, violence
Lieux
- Room Multiusos 3 - Avenida de Berna, 26C
Lisbonne, Portugal (1069-061)
Dates
- jeudi 22 septembre 2016
- vendredi 23 septembre 2016
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- cold war, decolonization, european project, Suez Crisis, communist party, Soviet Union, Warsaw pact
Contacts
- Diana Barbosa
courriel : comunicacao [dot] ihc [at] fcsh [dot] unl [dot] pt
URLS de référence
Source de l'information
- Diana Barbosa
courriel : comunicacao [dot] ihc [at] fcsh [dot] unl [dot] pt
Pour citer cette annonce
« 1956: Empires under tension », École d'été, Calenda, Publié le mardi 30 août 2016, http://calenda.org/374765
Archiver cette annonce
À lire sur le même thème
- Transições. Percursos, linguagens e estruturas em tempos de mudança
- Detention, banishment and deportation in Portuguese Colonial Empire (centuries XIX and XX): history and memory
- War hecatomb: effects on health, demography and modern thought (19th-21st centuries)
- Women, Citizenship and Voting Rights