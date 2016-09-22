Annonce

The course will discuss the major international issues that exerted a decisive influence on world politics from the second half of the fifties onwards. The year of 1956 serves as milestone, with talks focusing on three main subjects: the Cold War, the Decolonization process and the emerging European project.

The programme will cover the following thematic sections: the Suez Crisis and its sequels in the Third World and the anti-colonial movements; the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and its worldwide impact; the invasion of Hungary by the Warsaw Pact; the process leading to the birth of the EEC; the repercussions of such events in Portugal and its colonial dominions.

The course brings together young researchers and established scholars in their fields and will have as keynote-speakers Martin Evans (University of Sussex) and Robert McNamara (University of Ulster).

Programme

Programme

22nd September

I. The Suez crisis and its effects in the third world and the anti-colonial movements

Morning

Session moderated by Bruno Cardoso Reis (ICS)

10h00-10h40 Opening Session"France and the Algerian War" - Martin Evans (University of Sussex)

(University of Sussex) 10h40-11h10 "The independence of Morocco and Spain’s last colonial conflict: the Ifni War" - Rui Aballe Vieira (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)

(IHC-FCSH/NOVA) 11h10-12h40 Debate

Afternoon

Session moderated by Rui Lopes (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)

14h30-15h00 "The Suez crisis and the twilight of empire" - Robert McNamara (University of Ulster)

(University of Ulster) 15h00-15h30 "The “Bandung effect” and the Western Colonial Powers" - Pedro Aires Oliveira e Luís Pais Bernardo (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)

e (IHC-FCSH/NOVA) 15h45-16h15 "Nasser, Pan-Arabism and their reception in Sub-Saharan Africa" - Mário Machaqueiro (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)

(IHC-FCSH/NOVA) 16h15-16h45 "Trajectórias dos nacionalismos africanos lusófonos na década de 1950" - Augusto Nascimento (CH-FLUL)

(CH-FLUL) 16h45-17h15 Debate

23rd September

II. The XX congress of the SPSU and its impact. The invasion of Hungary

Morning

Session moderated by José Manuel Lopes Cordeiro (UM-ICS)

10h00-10h30 "O XX Congresso do PCUS" - José Pacheco Pereira

10h30-11h00 "A URSS, a Hungria e a Polónia" - Carlos Gaspar (IPRI-UNL)

(IPRI-UNL) 11h00-11h30 "O PCP e o XX Congresso do PCUS: repercussões na Europa do Sul" - João Madeira (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)

(IHC-FCSH/NOVA) 11h30-12h00 Debate

Afternoon

III. The process leading to the birth of the eec. The situation in portugal

Session moderated by Maria Inácia Rezola (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)

14h00-14h30 "O ano de 1956 em Portugal" - Fernando Rosas (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)

(IHC-FCSH/NOVA) 14h30-15h00 "A integração europeia" - António Goucha Soares (GHES-ISEG)

(GHES-ISEG) 15h00-15h30 "A Democracia-Cristã, a Social-Democracia e o projecto europeu" - Edmundo Alves (IHC-FCSH/NOVA)

(IHC-FCSH/NOVA) 15h30-16h00 Debate

