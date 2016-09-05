Annonce

Environment

EASt, centre for East Asian Studies, is a research unit within the Maison des sciences humaines of the Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Belgium. The key role of EASt is to be a central hub of the ULB to foster Asia related activities and research across the university. EASt offers high quality research on current developments in the East Asian region, and established research projects and networks focusing on Asian studies.

PhD positions are funded by an ARC project, “GENEsYs – East Asian Youth: Identities and Practices in Public Space”. Public spaces fulfil a key role in developing citizenship, social inclusion and critical discourses. They are also sites where competing memories and contested positions are displayed, experienced or even silenced. The main objective of this cutting-edge project is to understand how East Asian youth occupy and use public spaces, be they material or digital ones. This project seeks to develop an interdisciplinary research team and agenda on the emerging region of East Asia, fostering collaboration at ULB between scholars from cultural studies, anthropology, sociology, philosophy and political science.

Objectives

Negotiating Identities in Public Spaces Among Old and New Groups of Young City Dwellers in Vientiane, Laos

Laos has recently witnessed substantial rural to urban youth migration that is dramatically transforming its physical and human cityscape. This process occurs simultaneously with rapid technological changes, large urban and infrastructures planning, and the development of digital spaces that enhance migrants’ connection with their far-away family.The research will explore how young migrants experience, use and appropriate public spaces, including cyberspace, in the Lao fast-developing capital, Vientiane. How are their social maps structured and negotiated in relation to public spaces? How do they interact and perceive their relationship with the local youth born and bred in Vientiane? How do they coexist and socialise in urban public spaces?

By examining through ethnographic methods the everyday appropriation of public spaces by young people from different cultural, economic and social background, this project will contribute to a general study of Laos’ contemporary society, highlight its complex divisions, and question the official narrative of national integration.

Supervisor

Pierre PETIT, pierre.petit@ulb.ac.be.

Faculty of Philosphy and Social Sciences: https://www.ulb.ac.be/ulb/presentation/philosoc.html

Laboratoire d’Anthropologie des Mondes Contemporains: http://lamc.ulb.ac.be

Any question pertaining to this post and the related application process are to be directed via e-mail to the supervisor.

Post Description

Hiring Institution:

Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB), Brussels, Belgium

Duration:

36 months (October 2016- October 2019), with a possible extension to 48 months. Besides this internal funding, the research fellow will be invited to apply for a FNRS PhD-grant in January/February 2017, to extend the duration of the research to 60 months.

Income:

34.500€ Gross per year. The research Fellow will enjoy a monthly gross income of about 2900€ which corresponds to an average net income of about 1900€. Please note that a Fellow’s individual net income after Social Security Contributions can vary in light of their nationality, family status and antecedents.

Requirements

Degree:

Top-level graduate degree (Master or equivalent) providing access to PhD programmes in Anthropology or Sociology.

Language:

Proficiency in written and spoken English is required.

Knowledge, or willingness to learn French, is a plus.

Speaking Lao, Thai or another relevant regional language is a strong point for application. The research fellow is in any case expected to learn Lao during the first years of fieldwork.

How to apply

Candidates must send their applications as a single PDF file to the PhD supervisor’s professional email address (pierre.petit@ulb.ac.be) no later than 5th of September 2016 (17:00 CET).

Applications must include:

A letter of introduction (statement of motivation and personal interpretation of the research project);

A full academic CV, including the name and contact details of two academic referees (we may contact your referees during the application process);

(we may contact your referees during the application process); An academic record with marks obtained for the different grades (BA and MA).

Key Dates

By 5 th of September 2016: Candidates must send their applications to the relevant supervisor.

10 th of September 2016: Shortlisted candidates will be invited to as Skype interview with their supervisor.

of September 2016: Shortlisted candidates will be invited to as Skype interview with their supervisor. 15 th of September 2016: Shortlisted candidates will be informed about final decision.

of September 2016: Shortlisted candidates will be informed about final decision. Before 30th of October 2016: Selected candidates to arrive at the Université libre de Bruxelles to start his/her training and research.

Selection board