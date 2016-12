Annonce

Le doctorant rejoindra une équipe d’anthropologues pour travailler à une socio-histoire de l’épidémie Ebola, visant à rendre compte des enjeux politiques et sociaux de l’intervention technico-sanitaire contre Ebola en Guinée-Conakry, à partir d’une ethnographie d’un quartier et/ou d’un village. Il s’agira d’y décrire et d’y analyser les logiques et expériences du soin et du non-soin pendant l’épidémie, les formes de mobilisation et d’expression politique dans le contexte de la crise épidémique Ebola, les conflits de légitimité qui se sont faits jour dans le domaine de la gouvernance de la santé.

As partners of a European research project aiming at studying the conditions of a more efficient response to the epidemic risk of Ebola hemorrhagic fever in Guinea-Conakry, funded by Horizon 2020, we offer a three-year PhD contract at the prestigious Ecole normale supérieure de Lyon (ENS de Lyon).

The PhD student will join a team of anthropologists to work on a socio-history of the Ebola epidemics, aiming at reporting on the political and social questions raised by the sanitary intervention against Ebola in Guinea-Conakry, based on an ethnography of a neighbourhood and/or a village.

He/She will describe and analyze the logics and experiences of care and non-care during the epidemics, the forms of mobilization and political expression in the context of the Ebola epidemic crisis, the conflicts of legitimacy that were born in the area of health governance.

Within a team based at ENS de Lyon and composed of another PhD student and a senior researcher, the PhD student will take part in doctoral trainings conduct long-term fieldwork in the Republic of Guinea. His/her PhD research will be supervised by Prof. Frederic Le Marcis, Professor in Social Anthropology, a specialist in Anthropology of Health and a member of several European and national research projects.

Applications are welcome from qualified EU and international students.

Applicants should hold a training in social anthropology but applications from connex disciplines will be considered. A research experience on the African continent and a good command of a vehicular language in Guinea would be assets.

The contract can start on October 1st, 2016 for three years. The monthly salary is 1711€ (gross).

Your application must include :

Your CV

A cover letter telling us why you want to do a PhD, and why this one

An outline of your proposed research (500 words plus bibliography).

ENS de Lyon

ENS de Lyon, ranked 5th best small university in the world by the Times Higher Education.

ENS de Lyon gathers Humanities and Sciences on two campuses in Lyon. Students enter ENS de Lyon through a highly selective entrance examination (about 6 000 candidates for 228 openings).

ENS de Lyon includes 23 research laboratories covering a wide range of skills (humanities and exact sciences) and maintaining close links to several national research organizations (CNRS, INRA, INSERM, INRIA, Universities, etc) and 11 technological platforms.

Laboratories at the ENS de Lyon engage in significant national and international activities: European and French programs (H2020, the French National Research funding Agency ANR), publications (around 1000 publications a year), and agreements with 224 university partners in 26 countries. Expertise and research foci of the institution are based on strong disciplinary competence (in the Humanities, Letters, Social Sciences or Mathematics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry), search for interdisciplinary projects (through Systems Sciences) and international cooperation (through joint research institutes in China and Japan). Within ENS de Lyon Triangle (UMR 5206) is a pluridisciplinary CNRS research centre specialized in politics.