AccueilWisdom and science in the (Iberian) Middle Ages
ColloqueÉtudes des sciences
Publié le lundi 03 octobre 2016 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
Centro Interuniversitário de História das Ciências e da Tecnologia (CIUHCT) and Mosteiro of Batalha present the conference “Wisdom and science in the (Iberian) Middle Ages”. A day dedicated to medieval knowledge, with renowned international speakers. The keynote speaker will be Professor Charles Burnett of the Warburg Institute, London.
Annonce
Presentation
CIUHCT and Mosteiro of Batalha present the conference Wisdom and Science in the (Iberian) Middle Ages. A day dedicated to medieval knowledge, with renowned international speakers. The keynote speaker will be Professor Charles Burnett of the Warburg Institute, London (see programme below).The conference will take place in the beautiful Gothic monastery of Batalha, one of Portugal's medieval architectonic treasures on the 15th of October of 2016.
Registration
Registration at CEPAE by email (cepae@sapo.pt) or phone (+351244766199)
Fee
7€
Programa | Programme
- 10:30 · Recepção | Enrollment
- 10:45 · Abertura | Opening
- 11:00 · Keynote lecture The Transmission of the “Highest Wisdom” (Astrology, Alchemy and Magic) in Medieval Iberia. Charles Burnett (The Warburg Institute, SAS, University of London)
- 11:45 · Science of the soul and wisdom in Petrus Hispanus Portugalensis · A ciência da alma e a sabedoria em Pedro Hispano. José Meirinhos (Faculdade de Letras, Universidade do Porto)
- 12:15 · Preliminary remarks on the 'Compendium artis arismetice' by Roland of Lisbon · Observações preliminares sobre o 'Compendium artis aritmetice' de Rolando de Lisboa. Henrique Leitão (CIUHCT, Faculdade de Ciências, Universidade de Lisboa)
- 13:00 · Almoço | Lunch break
- 15:00 · At the Service of Divination: Texts and Instruments in the Practice of Astrology. Josefina Rodriguez-Arribas (Institut für Jüdische Studien, Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität)
- 15:30 · The Place of Astrology in medieval Physiognomy. Joseph Ziegler (University of Haifa)
- 16:00 · Sources for astrological knowledge in the court of Avis · Fontes para a astrologia na corte de Avis. Helena Avelar de Carvalho (The Warburg Institute, SAS, University of London) Luís Campos Ribeiro (IEM, FCSH, Universidade Nova de Lisboa)
- 16:30 · Coffee break
- 17:00 · Manuscritos “científicos” da livraria de Alcobaça · “Scientific” manuscripts of the library of Alcobaça. Catarina Fernandes Barreira (IEM, FCSH, Universidade Nova de Lisboa)
- 17:30 · Venturas e desventuras dos estudantes na universidade medieval · Student life in the medieval university. Mário Farelo (IEM, FCSH, Universidade Nova de Lisboa)
- 18:00 · End
Catégories
- Études des sciences (Catégorie principale)
- Sociétés > Études des sciences > Histoire des sciences
- Esprit et Langage > Éducation > Histoire de l'éducation
- Esprit et Langage > Pensée > Histoire intellectuelle
- Périodes > Moyen Âge
- Espaces > Europe
- Espaces > Europe > Péninsule ibérique
Lieux
- Mosteiro da Batalha, Largo Infante Dom Henrique
Batalha, Portugal (2440)
Dates
- samedi 15 octobre 2016
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- wisdom, science
Contacts
- Luís Ribeiro
courriel : luisribeiro [at] me [dot] com
URLS de référence
Source de l'information
- Luís Ribeiro
courriel : luisribeiro [at] me [dot] com
Pour citer cette annonce
« Wisdom and science in the (Iberian) Middle Ages », Colloque, Calenda, Publié le lundi 03 octobre 2016, http://calenda.org/378735