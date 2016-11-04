Annonce

Over the last decades, China has become a major player in the world trade and the European Union's second largest trade partner after the United States. Economic relations between the EU and China now take up a variety of forms, including technological collaboration in new high tech ventures.

This workshop aims at understanding the place China has now taken in the EU’s economic relations and the tensions it may provoke, as well as presenting new research on the two superpowers’ mutual dependence.

10:00 - 13:00

Chair: Jean-Claude BERTHELEMY (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne)

Jun ZHANG (Fudan University, Dean of the School of Economics) : “How Highly are China' Fiscal Revenues Centralized?”

Jean-François DI MEGLIO (Asia Centre): "Capital Flows Into and From China: Financing the Gap and Finding the Appropriate Yields"

Wing Thye WOO (Fudan University/University of California Davis): "Solving Chinese-European Tension Over the Excess Capacity Problem in China"

14:00 - 17:00

Chair: Richard BALME (Sciences Po)