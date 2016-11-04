AccueilChina-EU economic relations

University Shanghai Fudan-Paris IAS workshop

jeudi 03 novembre 2016

Over the last decades, China has become a major player in the world trade and the European Union's second largest trade partner after the United States. Economic relations between the EU and China now take up a variety of forms, including technological collaboration in new high tech ventures.

This workshop aims at understanding the place China has now taken in the EU’s economic relations and the tensions it may provoke, as well as presenting new research on the two superpowers’ mutual dependence.

10:00 - 13:00

Chair: Jean-Claude BERTHELEMY (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne)

  • Jun ZHANG (Fudan University, Dean of the School of Economics) : “How Highly are China' Fiscal Revenues Centralized?”
  • Jean-François DI MEGLIO (Asia Centre):  "Capital Flows Into and From China: Financing the Gap and Finding the Appropriate Yields"
  • Wing Thye WOO (Fudan University/University of California Davis):  “Solving Chinese-European Tension Over the Excess Capacity Problem in China”

14:00 - 17:00

Chair: Richard BALME (Sciences Po)

  • Debin MA (Fudan University/London School of Economics) :  “China and the Great Divergence: A Global History of Living Standards and Well-being”
  • Jean-Christophe DEFRAIGNE (Université Saint-Louis Bruxelles) :“Chinese ODI in Europe: transforming the international division of labour by moving up the value chain and the consequences for the European Union”
  • Stephan WORACK (Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne):  “Technological Collaboration between Europe and China and the Rise of Chinese "Indigenous" Inventions in European patent data”

  • Institut d'études avancées de Paris, Hôtel de Lauzun - 17 quai d'Anjou
    Paris, France (75004)

  • vendredi 04 novembre 2016

  • china, european union, economy, economic relation, world trade, partnership, collaboration

  • IEA Information
    courriel : information [at] paris-iea [dot] fr

  • Élodie Saubatte
    courriel : elodie [dot] saubatte [at] paris-iea [dot] fr

