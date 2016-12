Annonce

The French Institute of South Africa-Research (IFAS-Research) has a regional mandate covering eleven countries in Southern Africa (South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana and Namibia).

Within the framework of its research programming, IFAS-Research finances research projects in the Human and Social Sciences dealing with this area.

All funding applications from research units, researchers and students for research work, fieldwork, events or publications for 2017 must imperatively reach us before the 1st of December 2016.

Nationality will not be a condition for application, although the existence or prospect of a long-lasting partnership between France and Southern Africa is essential.

Financial contribution from another institution is highly desirable. In all cases, funds allocated by IFAS will not exceed EUR - 2 000.00.

Applicants will receive replies by email during the first trimester of 2017, after their projects have been examined by the members of the Research Council for Africa of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

All applications will be taken into consideration. However priority will be given to applicants whose research is in line with the research programs of the Institute:

1. Archaeology and Prehistory

Paleoanthropology, evolution of the hominids,

Archaeology and multidisciplinary studies of Middle and Late Stone Ages, historical archaeology,

Rock art.

2. Medieval, Early Modern and Contemporary History of Southern African Societies

Long distance connections, integration of Southern Africa in Atlantic and Indian Ocean circulations, material and cultural circulations since the first millennium CE,

Social history, imperial history, social and racial hierarchies, slavery,

Current issues of memory in Southern Africa, historical régimes, construction of fields and categories.

3. Contemporary Dynamics: Urbans Studies, Democratic and Economic Transformations

Geography and urban studies, historical development of Southern African cities, governance, access to public services, security, spatial justice, right to the city, city memory,

Migration studies, borders, xenophobia,

Democratic mutations in Southern Africa, electoral dynamics, citizenship and its transformation, identity policies, nation-building processes,

Resources, economic policy, comparative development economics, labour,

Education, youth, social movement.

A specific interest will be shown to transregional projects, projects that challenge epistemological borders and proposals dealing with Lusophone Africa. Nevertheless scientific excellence will remain the main criteria of selection.

List of documents to enclose in the application

A short introduction letter from the applicant, to be included in the email; A detailed description of the research project not exceeding 10 pages and containing the scientific project, a research agenda, institutional partnerships, indications regarding the dissemination of results; A provisional budget indicating the amount of total funding, other sources of funding applied for and obtained, funding required from IFAS (nature of expenses); A CV of the candidate; A reference letter from the research supervisor (for students) addressed to IFAS Director, Thomas Vernet; The application form filled in electronically.

Selection process of applications

Please, send the application by email with a single .pdf document attached, containing all the enclosures (including the form and the reference letter) to Thomas Vernet, IFAS Director at comm.research@ifas.org.za

Deadline for applications: 1st December 2016