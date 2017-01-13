Annonce

Eligibility

This position is open to researchers with a PhD degree in Iranian Studies, Middle Eastern History, Islamic Studies or a related field. The candidates must hold their PhD degree at the time of applying for the position or guarantee that they will receive it before the beginning of the position.

Research focus

History of pre-1979 Iran, with preference given to early modern, modern and contemporary history (i.e. from the early 16th to the last quarter of the 20th century).

We expect candidates with experiences in grant activities, a proven publishing record and a working knowledge of Persian language in addition to fluent English and a working knowledge of another Middle Eastern or European language.

Terms

The position will start from the first or second quarter of 2017 (the details can be negotiated). The duration of the position is 3 years with the possibility of extension. The Institute will provide an office space, computer, proofreading services, library services (including a modest amount for books purchase), and funding for conference or research trips abroad. Researchers are expected to be in residence at the Oriental Institute in Prague. During their residence, researchers are required to produce academic publications and participate in Oriental Institute seminars and other events. This is a non-teaching position. The selected candidate may expect a gross monthly salary of 1,200-1,700 EUR, depending on experience. We reserve the right not to fill this position.

Application

Please submit all of the following materials:

CV and Publication List; Project proposal: a. In three to five pages, double spaced 12 pt. font, please explain the project you would undertake in the starting stage of your residence. In addition please include a separate bibliography of works to demonstrate how this project relates to the current state of research;

b. A strong proposal articulates a clear hypothesis and methodology; outlines a clear and realistic work plan; and demonstrates how this contributes to the subject under scrutiny. Writing Samples: a. Please include a writing sample of no more than 20 pages;

b. Please include a Dissertation Abstract of no more than 2 pages. Two letters of Recommendation: Please list the names, addresses and occupations of the two persons, not related to you, who will submit letters of recommendation on your behalf. Letters of recommendation must be submitted by the deadline for the application to be complete.

Deadline for applications: January 13, 2017

Notification: January/February 2017

Inquiries

Please direct inquiries to Dr. Jan Zouplna, Head of the Middle East Department - zouplna@orient.cas.cz

Mailing Instructions: Please send the application and letters electronically to: zouplna@orient.cas.cz