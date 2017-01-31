Annonce

Vienna, November 20

Because we have been overwhelmed with a great number of applications covering a wide range of topics we have decided to make a few changes to the structure of the Congress. We have split some of the panels into smaller thematic units to allow for more speakers. Please refer to the new Congress structure shown below.

In total there will be 20 thematic panels scheduled in five sessions with four parallel panels each. All rooms will be equipped with PCs and projectors.

In addition to the panels, two plenary sessions will be dedicated to the relationship between the indigenous or local epigraphic cultures of the ancient Mediterranean area and the dominant Greek or Roman culture. The focus is on those regions and societies of the ancient world which have several languages and scriptsexisting simultaneously in their epigraphic culture. And finally the winners of the Géza Alföldy scholarship will present their papers in a plenary session.

Poster Presentation – Call for Posters

Participants will also have the opportunity to present posters. Those posters which are accepted will be on display for the duration of the Congress. Poster proposals should be submitted as abstracts (max. 250 words in one of the usual congress languages). Please submit your proposal to the organisers of the Congress (contact: theresia.pantzer@univie.ac.at) until 31st January 2017. You will be advised at the beginning of March 2017 whether your proposal has been accepted. Please note, that there will be a fee of € 30 payable on the registration site after the acceptance of your poster. In return we will have your poster printed and it will be yours to take home after the Congress. More information on the logistics and technical details will follow at a later date.

Book Exhibitors

It will also be possible to register as a book exhibitor for the Congress. Registration will secure a stand in the common area. We kindly ask you to register and pay the fee, which is equal to the standard registration fee.

Registration

Will be possible from 18th November 2016 onwards through our website at https://epicongr2017.univie.ac.at/en/home/.

All participants, including speakers and presenters of posters, are required to register and pay the relevant fees.

The standard registration fee is € 110, while the student fee (up to the age of 27) amounts to € 75. Accompanying persons are € 50 each.

From 1st April 2017 the standard fee will be € 150 and the student fee € 100.

Online registration ends on 20th August 2017.

For details of the cancellation policy, please refer to the regulations on the registration site.

Social Events and Excursion

On Monday 28 August there will be an evening reception hosted by the Austrian Academy of Sciences and on Tuesday 29 August there will be an evening reception hosted by the Mayor of Vienna. The evening receptions are both included in the registration fee.

During the afternoon of Wednesday 30 August (provisional schedule 13.00–22.00) you will have the opportunity to visit the archaeological park and museum of Carnuntum.

The Wednesday afternoon visit to Carnuntum will cost € 40 per person. The fee includes transport, lunch bag, museum admission and guided tour, and a reception. You can register for the excursion on the registration page of the website until 31st of March 2017.

Please indicate your participation in the respective events on the registration page.

Booking Flights and Accommodation

Is also possible through the conference website. If you are booking a flight with Austrian Airlines through our website you will get a discount of 15%. There are several hotels on offer representing a range of prices and standards. Information and registration forms are available on the conference website. Participants are encouraged to book early in order to secure the accommodation of their choice.

The Congress newsletter can be subscribed to at https://lists.univie.ac.at/mailman/listinfo/congressus2017.

The Organising Committee

Petra Amann

Fritz Mitthof

Franziska Beutler

Christoph Samitz

Chiara Cenati

Veronika Scheibelreiter-Gail

Thomas Corsten

Hans Taeuber

Wolfgang Hameter

Contact: Theresia Pantzer (theresia.pantzer@univie.ac.at)