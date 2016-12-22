AccueilEuropean Research Council project "The Dark Side of the Belle Époque" research grants
Publié le mercredi 07 décembre 2016 par João Fernandes
Résumé
The Department of Historical and Geographic Sciences and the Ancient World of the University of Padua (Italy) is offering 4 postdoctoral positions within the frame of the ERC-project "The Dark Side of the Belle Époque".
Annonce
Research focus
The project is for 5 years of comparative historical research that aims to study various armed associations and forms of political violence in Italy, France, the UK, Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empire from the 1890s to 1914. It is based at the Department of Historical and Geographic Sciences and the Ancient World of the University of Padua (Italy).
Eligibility
The 4 research grants are devoted to the study and collection of sources in archives and libraries on armed movements (e.g. militias, para- and pre-military groups, shooting clubs, vigilante associations, etc.), acting respectively in Germany France the United Kingdom and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. A PhD is required as well as specific language skills.
Terms
The duration of the position is 2 years. This is a non-teaching position. The selected candidate may expect a net monthly salary of 1850 euros. The Institute will provide additional travel, conference and research funds.
Application
The application may only be submitted by completing the online procedure available at :
The application must include
1. pdf copy of a valid identity document
2. pdf copy of the canddate's acedmic and professiona curriculum vitae
3. a list of the qualification and publication the candidate is presenting
4. 2 reference letters from lecturers, researchers or professors from Universities or research institutes in Italy or abroad
Jury
Selection commitees will be chaired by the P. I Matteo Millan
Deadline: 22 decembre 2017.
Contacts
- Matteo Millan
courriel : matteo [dot] millan [at] unipd [dot] it
