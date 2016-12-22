Annonce

Research focus

The project is for 5 years of comparative historical research that aims to study various armed associations and forms of political violence in Italy, France, the UK, Germany and the Austro-Hungarian Empire from the 1890s to 1914. It is based at the Department of Historical and Geographic Sciences and the Ancient World of the University of Padua (Italy).

Eligibility

The 4 research grants are devoted to the study and collection of sources in archives and libraries on armed movements (e.g. militias, para- and pre-military groups, shooting clubs, vigilante associations, etc.), acting respectively in Germany France the United Kingdom and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. A PhD is required as well as specific language skills.

Terms

The duration of the position is 2 years. This is a non-teaching position. The selected candidate may expect a net monthly salary of 1850 euros. The Institute will provide additional travel, conference and research funds.

Application

The application may only be submitted by completing the online procedure available at :

https://pica.cineca.it/unipd/

The application must include

1. pdf copy of a valid identity document

2. pdf copy of the canddate's acedmic and professiona curriculum vitae

3. a list of the qualification and publication the candidate is presenting

4. 2 reference letters from lecturers, researchers or professors from Universities or research institutes in Italy or abroad

Jury

Selection commitees will be chaired by the P. I Matteo Millan

Deadline: 22 decembre 2017.