Publié le mercredi 14 décembre 2016 par Céline Guilleux
The international conference The Museum Reader, organised by the Art History Institute of the Faculty of Social and Human Sciences of the Universidade Nova de Lisboa and the National Museum of Contemporary Art – Museu do Chiado, aims to propose thematic lines and noteworthy points to stimulate thought, reflection and debate of new realities, practices and working conditions identified in museums in the 21st century.
Date and location
09 – 10 March 2017
Museu Nacional de Arte Contemporânea – Museu do Chiado, Lisbon
Argument
The purpose of the international conference The Museum Reader is to analyse and systematise new methods and paradigms, trends and different practices and ways of imagining the role of art institutions in the context of the present-day art scene.There will be particular emphasis on the following themes:
- Museums in the transition from the 20th to the 21st century
- The museum and the neoliberal concept of culture
- The paradigmatic transformations of art institutions in the context of the current social, economic and political order
- Institutional critique as investigation of the framework and functioning of art institutions
- The museum as a place of negotiation and conflict
- The potential of institutions and the new institutional sphere: new Institutionalism, radical museology, critical museology
- Critique and experimentation in art institutions
- Institutional and non-institutional practices within the museum
- Challenges for museums and art institutions inside new art practices
- The future identity of art institutions
Submission guidelines
Abstracts (of no more than 300 words), accompanied by a short bio (appr. two paragraphs) should be sent to the members of the organizing committee, at themuseumreader2017@gmail.com
by January 13, 2017.
Participants will be notified by the end of January, and the conference program will be published in mid-February. The languages of the conference are English and Portuguese.
A selection of papers from the conference will be published as a special number of the Wrong Wrong magazine (wrongwrong.net, ISSN 2183-5527).
For all questions regarding administration and practical matters, please contact Patrícia Melo (themuseumreader2017@gmail.com)
More information: http://themuseumreaderconference.weebly.com
Organizing committee
- Sandra Vieira Jürgens [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]
- Emília Tavares [Museu Nacional de Arte Contemporânea – Museu do Chiado]
Scientific committee
- David Santos [Direção Geral do Património Cultural]
- Fernando José Pereira [Faculdade de Belas Artes da Universidade do Porto]
- Helena Barranha [Instituto Superior Técnico, Universidade de Lisboa]
- Idalina Conde [ISCTE – Instituto Universitário de Lisboa]
- Joana Cunha Leal [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]
- Lúcia Matos [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa; Faculdade de Belas Artes da Universidade do Porto]
- Margarida Brito Alves [IHA, DHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]
- Maria João Gamito [Faculdade de Belas Artes da Universidade de Lisboa, ISCTE – Instituto Universitário de Lisboa]
- Nuno Crespo [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]
- Raquel Henriques da Silva [IHA, DHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]
- Sandra Leandro [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa; Universidade de Évora]
Organization
- Museu Nacional de Arte Contemporânea – Museu do Chiado: www.museuartecontemporanea.pt
- Instituto de História da Arte, FCSH/NOVA:www.iha.fcsh.unl.pt
This event is funded by national funds through FCT – Foundation for Science and Technology, within the strategic project UID/PAM/00417/2013
