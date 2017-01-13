Annonce

Date and location

09 – 10 March 2017

Museu Nacional de Arte Contemporânea – Museu do Chiado, Lisbon

Argument

The purpose of the international conference The Museum Reader is to analyse and systematise new methods and paradigms, trends and different practices and ways of imagining the role of art institutions in the context of the present-day art scene.There will be particular emphasis on the following themes:

Museums in the transition from the 20 th to the 21 st century

to the 21 century The museum and the neoliberal concept of culture

The paradigmatic transformations of art institutions in the context of the current social, economic and political order

Institutional critique as investigation of the framework and functioning of art institutions

The museum as a place of negotiation and conflict

The potential of institutions and the new institutional sphere: new Institutionalism, radical museology, critical museology

Critique and experimentation in art institutions

Institutional and non-institutional practices within the museum

Challenges for museums and art institutions inside new art practices

The future identity of art institutions

Submission guidelines

Abstracts (of no more than 300 words), accompanied by a short bio (appr. two paragraphs) should be sent to the members of the organizing committee, at themuseumreader2017@gmail.com

by January 13, 2017.

Participants will be notified by the end of January, and the conference program will be published in mid-February. The languages of the conference are English and Portuguese.

A selection of papers from the conference will be published as a special number of the Wrong Wrong magazine (wrongwrong.net, ISSN 2183-5527).

For all questions regarding administration and practical matters, please contact Patrícia Melo (themuseumreader2017@gmail.com)

More information: http://themuseumreaderconference.weebly.com

Organizing committee

Sandra Vieira Jürgens [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]

Emília Tavares [Museu Nacional de Arte Contemporânea – Museu do Chiado]

Scientific committee

David Santos [Direção Geral do Património Cultural]

Fernando José Pereira [Faculdade de Belas Artes da Universidade do Porto]

Helena Barranha [Instituto Superior Técnico, Universidade de Lisboa]

Idalina Conde [ISCTE – Instituto Universitário de Lisboa]

Joana Cunha Leal [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]

Lúcia Matos [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa; Faculdade de Belas Artes da Universidade do Porto]

Margarida Brito Alves [IHA, DHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]

Maria João Gamito [Faculdade de Belas Artes da Universidade de Lisboa, ISCTE – Instituto Universitário de Lisboa]

Nuno Crespo [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]

Raquel Henriques da Silva [IHA, DHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa]

Sandra Leandro [IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa; Universidade de Évora]

Organization

Museu Nacional de Arte Contemporânea – Museu do Chiado: www.museuartecontemporanea.pt

Instituto de História da Arte, FCSH/NOVA:www.iha.fcsh.unl.pt

This event is funded by national funds through FCT – Foundation for Science and Technology, within the strategic project UID/PAM/00417/2013