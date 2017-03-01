AccueilThe sixth conference of the european network for the philosophy of the social sciences (ENPOSS)
Appel à contributionÉpistémologie et méthodes
Catégories
Publié le lundi 02 janvier 2017 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
The European Network for the Philosophy of the Social Sciences (ENPOSS) invites contributions to its 6th Conference to be held in Krakow in September of 2017 and organized by the Department of Philosophy of the Cracow University of Economics and the Copernicus Center for Interdisciplinary Studies. Contributions from all areas within the philosophy of the social sciences are encouraged. Moreover, contributions from both philosophers and social scientists are welcome.
Annonce
Date and location
20-22 SEPTEMBER 2017, KRAKÓW, POLAND
Keynote Speakers
- Daniel Hausman (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
- Anna Alexandrova (University Cambridge)
Argument
Submission guidelines
Contributions can be either of individual papers or of special-theme symposia, and they must be submitted through EasyChair https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=enposs2017. Only one contribution per person will be considered.
-
Deadline for submission: March 1st,2017
- Notification of acceptance: May 1st,2017
For individual paper submissions, an abstract between 800 and 1000 words suitably prepared for blind reviewing should be submitted.
For submission of symposia, comprising 3 to 4 papers, a single document for each symposium must be uploaded. It must contain the title of the symposium, the name of the organizer(s), the names of all the authors and titles of their papers, a general abstract of the symposium (between 400 and 500 words), plus an abstract of each single paper (between 500 and 600 words each).
Each submission, whether of an individual paper or a symposium, will be blindly reviewed by two members of the Scientific Committee. Priority will be given to presenters who did not have a paper accepted at the ENPOSS 2016 conference.
Conference homepage
For information about the conference, please visit the website: www.philosophy.uek.krakow.pl/enposs-2017. For information about the ENPOSS, see www.enposs.eu
Publication
Selected papers from the conference will be published in an annual special issue of the journal Philosophy of the Social Sciences.
Local organization commitee
- Łukasz Hardt,
- Janina Filek,
- Marcin Gorazda,
- Tomasz Kwarciński (chair),
- Rafał Wierzchosłwski
ENPOSS Steering committee
- Alban Bouvier (Paris),
- Byron Kaldis (Athens),
- Eleonora Montuschi (Venice),
- Julie Zahle (Copenhagen),
- Jesús Zamora-Bonilla (Madrid).
Sscientific committee
- Jeroen van Bouwel,
- Giuseppina D'Oro,
- Francesco Di Iorio,
- Isabelle Drouet,
- Dave Elder-Vass,
- Brian Epstein,
- Uljana Feest,
- Geoffrey Hodgson,
- Todd Jones,
- Paweł Kawalec,
- Harold Kincaid,
- Alan Kirman,
- Maria Kronfeldner,
- Hans-Herbert Kögler,
- Arto Laitinen,
- Gianluca Manzo,
- Catarina Marchionni,
- Lee McIntyre,
- Emmanuel Picavet,
- Julian Reiss,
- Kristina Rolin,
- David Teira,
- Wojciech Załuski.
- Épistémologie et méthodes (Catégorie principale)
- Esprit et Langage > Pensée > Philosophie
- Sociétés > Études des sciences > Philosophie des sciences
- Esprit et Langage > Épistémologie et méthodes > Épistémologie
Lieux
- Department of Philosophy of the Cracow University of Economics
Cracovie, Pologne
Dates
- mercredi 01 mars 2017
Mots-clés
- épistémologie, ontologie sociale, science
Contacts
- Tomasz Kwarciński
courriel : tkwarcinski [at] gmail [dot] com
Source de l'information
- Alban Bouvier
courriel : bouvier [dot] alban [at] hotmail [dot] fr
« The sixth conference of the european network for the philosophy of the social sciences (ENPOSS) », Appel à contribution, Calenda, Publié le lundi 02 janvier 2017, http://calenda.org/387824