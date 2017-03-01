Annonce

Date and location

20-22 SEPTEMBER 2017, KRAKÓW, POLAND

Keynote Speakers

Daniel Hausman (University of Wisconsin-Madison)

(University of Wisconsin-Madison) Anna Alexandrova (University Cambridge)

Argument

The European Network for the Philosophy of the Social Sciences (ENPOSS) invites contributions to its 6th Conference to be held in Krakow in September of 2017 and organized by the Department of Philosophy of the Cracow University of Economics and the Copernicus Center for Interdisciplinary Studies. Contributions from all areas within the philosophy of the social sciences are encouraged. Moreover, contributions from both philosophers and social scientists are welcome.

Submission guidelines

Contributions can be either of individual papers or of special-theme symposia, and they must be submitted through EasyChair https://easychair.org/conferences/?conf=enposs2017. Only one contribution per person will be considered.

Deadline for submission: March 1st,2017

Notification of acceptance: May 1st,2017

For individual paper submissions, an abstract between 800 and 1000 words suitably prepared for blind reviewing should be submitted.

For submission of symposia, comprising 3 to 4 papers, a single document for each symposium must be uploaded. It must contain the title of the symposium, the name of the organizer(s), the names of all the authors and titles of their papers, a general abstract of the symposium (between 400 and 500 words), plus an abstract of each single paper (between 500 and 600 words each).

Each submission, whether of an individual paper or a symposium, will be blindly reviewed by two members of the Scientific Committee. Priority will be given to presenters who did not have a paper accepted at the ENPOSS 2016 conference.

Conference homepage

For information about the conference, please visit the website: www.philosophy.uek.krakow.pl/enposs-2017. For information about the ENPOSS, see www.enposs.eu

Publication

Selected papers from the conference will be published in an annual special issue of the journal Philosophy of the Social Sciences.

Local organization commitee

Łukasz Hardt,

Janina Filek,

Marcin Gorazda,

Tomasz Kwarciński (chair),

Rafał Wierzchosłwski

ENPOSS Steering committee

Alban Bouvier (Paris),

Byron Kaldis (Athens),

Eleonora Montuschi (Venice),

Julie Zahle (Copenhagen),

Jesús Zamora-Bonilla (Madrid).

Sscientific committee