The relationship with the more recent past in early modern Europe
Between rejection and acknowledgement
Publié le mercredi 04 janvier 2017 par João Fernandes
Résumé
Argument
The roots of the idea of the Renaissance as a time of innovation and revival of learning, wisdom and art after a long period of decline can be traced back to the thought of contemporary groups of intellectuals, artists, and cultural elites. At the threshold of what can be seen as two different historical periods, the “Middle Ages” and the “Renaissance”, these groups started to think of their age as a new era, distinct from the younger past, grounding this distinction on their renewed relationship with the more remote era of the ancient cultures of Rome and Greece. This image of an abrupt break with a past of gloom can be considered a myth, and just as all myths do, it unfolded and metamorphosed over the centuries. Its origins are nonetheless intriguing: what were these thinkers opposing themselves, at what level, with what discrepancies and inconsistencies? This cross-disciplinary international conference proposes to explore the early modern perceived reality of the continuities and the disruptions between the Renaissance and the previous period, in connection with but nevertheless tangential to their objective actuality. By examining the numerous aspects and fields in which this conception of a time that had interposed itself between Antiquity and its renewal manifests, the conference hopes to better clarify the different Renaissance attitudes towards it.
Submission guidelines
The languages of the conference are English and French. Prospective speakers are invited to submit proposals of no more than 350 words for 30-minute papers. Topics of interest and approaches may include (but are by no means limited to):
- Latin language and literature
- History and historiography
- Science and technology
- Fine and applied arts
- Antiquities and archaeology
- Philosophy
- …
Speakers’ expenses will be covered.
Please send your proposal and a brief bio before 31st January 2017 to:
- Dr Maria Clotilde Camboni, maria.camboni@univ-tours.fr
- Pr Chiara Lastraioli, chiara.lastraioli@univ-tours.fr
Scientific committee
- Dr Maria Clotilde Camboni, LE STUDIUM RESEARCH FELLOW, Loire Valley Institute for Advanced Studies, Orléans & Tours, France; Centre d’Etudes Supérieures de la Renaissance - CESR (Université François Rabelais of Tours / CNRS), 59 rue Néricault Destouches, 37000 Tours, France
- Pr Chiara Lastraioli, Professeur d’Études Italiennes au Centre d’Études Supérieures de la Renaissance - CESR (Université François Rabelais of Tours / CNRS), 59 rue Néricault Destouches, 37000 Tours, France; MSH (Maison des Sciences de l'Homme Val de Loire - USR 3501, directrice)
- Dr Aurélien Montagu, Scientific Relations Manager, LE STUDIUM Loire Valley Institute for Advanced Studies, 1 Rue Dupanloup - 45000 Orléans - FRANCE
- Époque moderne (Catégorie principale)
- Espaces > Europe
Lieux
- 59 rue Néricault-Destouches
Tours, France (37)
Dates
- mardi 31 janvier 2017
Mots-clés
- Renaissance perspectives, Middle Ages
Contacts
- Maria Clotilde Camboni
courriel : maria [dot] camboni [at] univ-tours [dot] fr
Source de l'information
- Maria Clotilde Camboni
courriel : maria [dot] camboni [at] univ-tours [dot] fr
