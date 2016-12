Annonce

Organisation

Jean-Pierre Llored (SPHERE & Linacre College, Université d’Oxford ; Club d’histoire de la chimie)

Presentation

The philosophy of chemistry is a little known reflection domain, expanding, opening up new opportunities for reflection on science and technology, often different and complementary of the perspectives opened by the philosophy of physics, biology and mathematics. This seminar will, in particular, be a place for exchanges between historians, philosophers, chemists, scientists from diverse backgrounds, students and anyone interested in the subject. It aims to promote dialogue between philosophers and historians and give voice to different historical and philosophical approaches in respect of their singularities. It will address some key issues raised by this scientific discipline: reducing chemical science to quantum physics or emergence of an irreducible level of organization, absolute or relational features of chemical elements, categorical or dispositional properties, metaphysics of substances, insertion of chemistry in a socio-historical network extended to industry, study of chemistry along the axis science-technology-society-environment, etc. Epistemological questions, ontological, political and ethical will get special attention. This seminar will be completed by the organization, at SPHERE, in early July 2017, of the 21st annual Conference of the International Society of Chemical Philosophy.

Program

Sessions on Thursdays, Building Condorcet, University Paris Diderot, 4, rue Elsa Morante, 75013 Paris – Map