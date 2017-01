Annonce

Argument

Research groups Centre de Recherches sur les Musiques Arabes et ApparentéesCERMAA, International Conference of Near-Eastern Archaeomusicology ICONEA and Institut de Recherche en MusicologieIReMus are seeking papers for the sixth and seventh issues of NEMO. The theme, continued from the theme of NEMO-Online No. 5 (available here), is about ‘Musicology/Ethnomusicology: evolutions, problems, alternatives’.

We would like these issues of NEMO to continue the debate initiated in NEMO-Online No. 5 concerning the usefulness of the science, the problems raised due to powerful and contradictory non-scientific characteristics, and the alternatives which may be proposed.

Submission guidelines

Papers to be sent both to Richard Dumbrill and Amine Beyhom and should follow the editorial layout.

Papers will be published on the site as preliminary versions as soon as they are evaluated, corrected and prepared for Internet publication; NEMO-Online issue No. 6 to be published as a whole in November 2017, NEMO-Online issue No. 7 to be published, along with complete Vol. 4 (NEMO-Online 6&7), in November 2018.

The Editing Board will consider the publication of papers which might be ‘off subject’ as long as they retain some relationship with the wider theme of the publication.

Deadlines: proposals by end of June 2017

and finalized paper by end of August 2017 for NEMO-Online No. 6, by end of May 2018 and finalized paper by end of July 2018 for NEMO-Online No. 7.

Previous volumes available here, individual articles on the dedicated page (new Articles tab) on NEMO-Online website.

Academic board

Cem Behar (İstanbul Sehir Üniversitesi – Turkey)

Amine Beyhom (CERMAA research group – FOREDOFICO ; Lebanon)

Frédéric Billiet (IReMus research institute – Université Paris-Sorbonne ; France)

Philippe Brunet (Université de Rouen ; France)

Jérôme Cler (IReMus research institute – Université Paris-Sorbonne ; France)

Laurent Cugny (IReMus research institute – Université Paris-Sorbonne ; France)

Richard Dumbrill (ICONEA, Institute of Musical Research, School of Advanced Study, University of London ; Great-Britain)

Jean During (CNRS ; France)

Ricardo Eichmann (ISGMA, International Study Group on Music Archeology ; Berlin – Germany)

Bruno de Florence (ICONEA, Institute of Musical Research, School of Advanced Study, University of London ; Great-Britain)

Ralf Martin Jäger, (CMO – Institut für Musikwissenschaft und Musikpaedagogik of the Westfälische Wilhelms-Universität – Münster ; Germany)

Scott Marcus (University of California – Santa Barbara ; USA) ; UCSB’s Center for Middle East Studies

Paul Mattar (CERMAA research group, IESAV – St-Joseph University ; Lebanon)

Nicolas Meeùs (IReMus research institute – Université Paris-Sorbonne ; France)

François Picard (IReMus research institute – Université Paris-Sorbonne ; France)

Mourad Sakli (Higher Institute of Music in Tunis ; Tunisia)

Lassâad Zouari (Higher Institute of Music in Sfax ; Tunisia)

Editorial Board

Richard Dumbrill

Rosy Azar Beyhom

Amine Beyhom

Editor in Chief