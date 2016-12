Annonce

In the framework of the upcoming conference of the International Society for the Sociology of Religion (ISSR) that will be held in Lausanne, Switzerland from 4 to 7 July 2017, a session will be held.

Argument

This session aspires to discuss, from a socio-anthropology and a political philosophy of religion, the link between ecology and religion as they have already been addressed in Religion et écologie (Hervieu-Leger, 1993) and Nature et religions (Bertina, Carnac, Fauches et Gervais, 2013). It aims at analysing the relationship between ecology and religion, emphasizing the political dimension, and more specifically the conflictual one, of this encounter guided by divergent interests or representations.

This religious entry – a generic category in order to embrace the plurality of its contemporary forms: beliefs, religious practices, rituals but also institutionalized religions, spiritualities - can address the conflicts and controversies across a wide spectrum. Indeed, the religious elements can generate, amplify, accompany or partially solve social conflicts (Habermas, Ratzinger, 2008; Willaime, 2006 Sheet-Léger and Porter, 2006), scientific and technical controversies (Callon, Lascoumes, Barthes, 2001) or differences of "worldviews" (Lynn White, 1967; Passmore, 1973 Grim, Tucker, 2013), and possibly contribute in this way to promote an ethical approach in public debate. The purpose of this session is therefore 1) to evaluate the consequences of "ethicisation" of environmental issues that occurs from the convergence of ecology and religion.

The notion of conflict is not univocal (Marx, Horkheimer, Bourdieu, etc.). This session will opt for a broader definition to understand it as a producer of social change (Simmel), which will allow the overtaking of categories such as "civil society", "public space" (Habermas) or “cosmopolitan vision” (Beck) and “cosmopolitics” (Stengers). It will then 2) identify the forms of actualisation of cosmologies and power relations behind the different compositions that are established between ecology and religion, forms that fit within a broader political spectrum, from the anarchist and libertarian extreme left to far right trends naturalizing regional identities. It is therefore around a reflection on the mechanisms of social change that will lead the entry offered by the meeting of ecology and religion.

Submission guidelines

For paper submission (Session STS #60):

The proposal (title and abstract up to 250 words) should be only in one language – English or French – in which you would like to present your paper. Please note that you can submit only one paper proposal! Deadline: 10 January 2017 Organizers