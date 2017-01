Annonce

Argument

The biennial Congress of French-speaking Modern Greek Studies scholars will take place from October 12th to October 14th, 2017 in Aix-en-Provence. Its aim is to bring together researchers from every domain of the humanities and social sciences. The issue at the heart of this 15th Congress is the historical progress of certain areas of study towards the status of full-fledged disciplines of the humanities and social sciences in Greece from the moment of the establishment of the Greek state (1830) and within a context allowing the study of this phenomenon in both its regional and its international dimensions.

The constitution of various academic disciplines in the humanities and social sciences (HSS), which will here be referred to as disciplinarization, appeared in Europe and the western world at different periods and during a process that developed from the beginning of the 20th century onwards.

The process of disciplinarization of the HSS involved the emergence and stabilization of new fields of knowledge, the unification of previously separate ways of dealing with objects, and the institutionalization of new practices. It was therefore a process concerning the establishment of autonomous disciplines, producing and transmitting bodies of knowledge. Yves Gingras highlights three basic aspects of this process: “1) the emergence of a new practice; 2) the institutionalization of this practice allowing for its systematic reproduction and diffusion; finally 3) the creation of a social identity [within groups recognizing themselves as experts], which may take various forms.”1 In its historical, epistemological and sociological dimensions, the concept of disciplinarization bears therefore upon the set of conditions that favored the stabilization, institutionalization and transmission of bodies of knowledge both within a community of experts and beyond.

Of course, the disciplinarization of the HSS in Greece and Europe was neither linear nor unified. It took place in a complex system in which not only currents of thought, but also historical events, political or ideological concerns and value systems must be taken into account. Therefore, the now established disciplines in Greece are directly or indirectly connected to the process in which fields of knowledge in Europe became accepted disciplines, while maintaining at the same time specific features pertaining to their historical development and the context within which they appeared.

The works of the Congress will be organized around the following themes:

I – The emergence, institutionalization, reproduction and diffusion of disciplinary bodies of knowledge

The contribution proposals must highlight the means which led to the appearance of new bodies of knowledge or which aimed at the institutional reproduction of a discipline. This may include the constitution of academic societies, the founding of specialized journals, the creation of university chairs and research centers, the emergence of various traditions or schools, the organization of scientific events etc. More particularly, the question of how these phenomena relate to their regional, European or international environment will be studied. With this in mind, attention will equally be given to the exact place and role of academic societies, journals and university departments as privileged places for the elaboration and reproduction of certain forms of knowledge. Likewise, these “sites of learning” may be approached as places of contact, debate, collaboration or confrontation which crystallize disciplinary boundaries, deontological codes, projects or strategies aiming at institutionalization. The historical context, the politico-ideological concerns underpinning the emergence of new disciplines or even the institutional, historical and cultural conditions tending to favor or prevent this phenomenon may also be examined.

II – The way each discipline positions itself with relation to other fields of knowledge and implements its theoretical foundations

This approach examines the transfer of knowledge during the process of disciplinarization and leads to various questions concerning the reception of the epistemological patterns, the methodological tools and the content itself of bodies of knowledge, either in the process of crystallization or already constituted in Europe: through which channels do they pass, and how are they read, re-elaborated and diffused within the disciplines under constitution? What importance can we attribute to the networks established, contacts developed, and mobility of scholars/experts? How is the theoretical background of each discipline ultimately constituted and what relationship do they maintain with the disciplines or fields of knowledge that have nourished them? What are the “specifically Greek features” or disciplinary traditions established in Greece? And more precisely, is it possible to distinguish the constituted disciplines on the basis of forms of theorizing specific to a Greek tradition?

III – The processes of establishing legitimacy for the new disciplines and for the groups framing them

Academic societies, journals or university chairs do not solely play the role of elaborating and producing bodies of knowledge. They also stand out as privileged places for the establishing and reproduction of the legitimacy of a group or of a discipline’s body of knowledge. With this in mind, we can look into the procedures through which emerge recognized social categories (archeologists, historians, anthropologists, sociologists, psychologists, linguists, etc.), procedures that define the social existence of the group by bestowing upon it “the right to exist” and the “recognition” coming from the other institutions that make up a society. In this light, it will be possible to observe the social actors (individuals or collectivities) from the point of view of the networks they develop and the relationships they establish with other institutions, in particular their relationship to politics or even politico-ideological integration, and also the place of professionals from the various disciplines in civic life. Moreover, in order to shed some light on the process of establishing a new field, of legitimizing this or that current or expressing “dissent” within a discipline, the creation of new university chairs, the reworking of university curricula and the implementation of new research programs may once more be examined.

IV – Disciplinarization and the field of Modern Greek Studies

The Congress will attach special importance to this field, institutionalized in Europe from an early period. After making their first appearance within departments of Classical Studies, chairs of Modern Greek Philology gradually became multidisciplinary. Linguistics, history and philology played a pivotal role in the process of academically institutionalizing Modern Greek Studies. Within this theme, we will examine in particular questions related to the specific role of Classical Greek Studies (history, philology and linguistics) and its scholars in the process of constituting the discipline of Modern Greek Studies. We can also consider the importance of socio-political conditions in the process of autonomization, the transformations that occurred over the course of past decades, and the political and ideological concerns that affected the emergence of this discipline. Finally, a point deserving the attention of the conference concerns the possible relationship between the constitution of certain disciplines in Greece and the emergence and consolidation of Modern Greek Studies in Europe.

Submission guidelines

Anonymous abstracts must be submitted before February 28 th , 2017,

in either French or English, The text ranging from 350 to 500 words (bibliography not included) will be followed by five keywords. Authors should indicate the appropriate area for their paper. All proposals will be reviewed by the scientific committee and authors will be given notice of acceptance of their papers no later than April 15th, 2017.

A second call will be launched before January 15th, specifying expenses coverage for the participants and registration fee.

Date and location

Aix-en-Provence, October 12-13-14, 2017

Pratical information

Contact: 25e.congres.neohellenistes@gmail.com

Location: MMSH, 5 Rue Château de l'Horloge, 13090 Aix-en-Provence

Languages: French, English

Organizing Committee

Diatsentos Petros

Hatterer Ioanna

Louis Gisèle

Pitou Sandrine

Zuntow Patricia

Scientific Committee