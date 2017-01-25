AccueilThe associative sector in Lebanon: economies and networks of dependency

The associative sector in Lebanon: economies and networks of dependency

La nature polysémique du concept de société civile fait référence à une diversité d'acteurs sociaux autres que l'État, et à des pratiques, des stratégies et des modes d'action multiformes. Cela a conduit à une myriade de publications par des praticiens et des universitaires.

La littérature axée sur la société civile discute généralement trois approches. En premier lieu, l'approche centrée sur la société adopte généralement un point de vue «associatif», faisant la distinction entre la société civile et l'État, avec la capacité d'accroître la participation politique (Diamond et Paltner, 1996) et le potentiel démocratique (Putnam, 1993). La deuxième approche est centrée sur l'État et met en évidence comment les États autoritaires déploient des mécanismes de contrôle social stricts afin de contraindre les acteurs de la société civile plutôt que de les encourager à devenir des agents du changement (Abdelrahman, 2004; Wiktorowicz, 2000). La troisième approche d’«État dans la société», est influencée par Gramsci (1971), Chabal et Daloz (1999), Gupta (1995) et Migdal (2001) ; elle considère la société civile comme une partie intégrante de l'appareil de l'État et souligne que les États et les acteurs sociaux devraient encourager leur autonomisation et leur complémentarité (Migdal, Kohli et Shue, 1994).

Jusqu'aux soulèvements du « Printemps Arabe », les études de sciences sociales sur le Moyen-Orient tendaient à se concentrer davantage sur des questions comme la répression politique, la manipulation électorale et la survie institutionnelle (Yom, 2015). Plus récemment, le thème de la société civile semble avoir été «redécouvert», non seulement par les universitaires, mais aussi par les décideurs internationaux, les activistes et les professionnels. Ceux-ci se sont depuis longtemps conformés à l'hypothèse de sociétés civiles "passives" ou "dormantes" sous le joug des régimes autoritaires, alors que d'autres chercheurs ont analysé les acteurs et les mouvements, bien avant les révolutions de 2011, dans leur enracinement, contexte et historicité (comme le montre Geisser, 2012). À cet égard, certains soulignent que, bien qu'une société civile latente puisse suggérer l'inactivité (Taylor, 1989), en réalité, «les voix critiques cherchent des circonstances transformables» (Yom, 2015).

Au Liban, le secteur associatif, faisant partie du paysage plus large de la société civile, a joué un rôle important tout au long de l'histoire (Karam, 2006) et s'est développé énormément dans la période post-guerre civile (Kingston, 2008: 1); le Liban est décrit comme ayant «la société civile la plus diversifiée et la plus active de la région» (Hawthorne, 2005: 89). Notamment suite à la guerre israélienne (2006) (voir Moghnieh, 2015) et l'éruption du conflit en Syrie en 2011, le secteur associatif a connu un essor qui a abouti à plus de 5 000 organisations officiellement enregistrées.

Alors que les associations sont parfois imaginées comme un vecteur de réduction de la pauvreté ou de développement de la démocratie sur le terrain (Clark 1990, 1995, Cernea 1988, Bebbington et Farrington 1993), une grande partie de la littérature consacrée à l'étude des ONG contient des analyses très pratiques des méthodes (responsabilisation, diagnostic, suivi et évaluation), ainsi que des relations entre les États et les ONG, entre les ONG et les organisations populaires, entre les ONG et les ONG, et entre les ONG et la population générale avec laquelle elles travaillent, et qu’elles représentent même parfois.

En même temps, la majeure partie de la littérature de la dernière décennie reconnaît la situation difficile dans laquelle se trouvent actuellement les ONG, en fonction de leur taille et de leur définition, notamment en ce qui concerne leurs bailleurs de fonds. Les ONG sont-elles de plus en plus utilisées pour réaliser des programmes internationaux et nationaux orientés par l’État (Bebbington et Farrington 1993, Fisher 1997, The Economist 2000)? Sont-elles piégées par leurs propres positions bourgeoises, les empêchant de représenter efficacement les classes inférieures marginalisées, souvent rurales (Bebbington et Farrington 1993, Herrera 1998)? Certaines des plus grandes ONG sont-elles trop investies dans les intérêts et les méthodes de leurs bailleurs de fonds, ce qui affaiblit leur impact potentiel dans la mise en place d'un calage pour la participation populaire dans les appareils des États (Danaher, 1994)?

Cet appel à communications ne cherche pas à approfondir l'analyse du secteur associatif au Liban, tant sur le plan conceptuel que sur le plan pratique. Nous cherchons plutôt à explorer de manière critique les relations complexes, les économies et les réseaux de dépendance sous-jacents, tels qu'identifiés par les acteurs. Nous encourageons particulièrement la soumission des sujets suivants:

  • Déconstruire le civil et comprendre les économies d'aide émergentes; alors que les auteurs ont généralement adopté une approche plutôt idéalisée des acteurs de la société civile, le concept de ce qui est considéré et défini comme «civil» nécessite une révision; cette catégorie englobe-t-elle les organisations religieuses, notamment islamiques? Comment les acteurs politiques façonnent-ils leurs objectifs par rapport au «civil»?
  • Augmentation de la dépendance des donateurs/bailleurs de fonds et sa relation avec l'autonomie de l'organisation sur le terrain; plus pratiquement, les ONG sont-elles toujours en mesure de répondre aux besoins de la population qu'elles prétendent cibler? Quels ont été les résultats concrets de l'engagement de la société civile ? Les donateurs internationaux, d'une part, et la société civile internationale, d'autre part, ont-ils contribué à la transformation ou plutôt à la dépendance?
  • Une tendance accrue à la «clientélisation» de la société et des individus, qui peut tourner autour des identités sectaires; comment les pratiques néo-patrimoniales et les économies parallèles émergentes contribuent-elles à l'émergence de courtiers et d'intermédiaires en matière de développement? Dans le même ordre d'idées, les ONG peuvent-elles, grâce à leur aide qui cible des bénéficiaires sélectionnés, contribuer à la (re)production de réseaux de parrainage?
  • L’informalité et les économies affectives; l'emploi dans les organisations non gouvernementales est de plus en plus considéré comme précaire, car il est généralement mal payé, irrégulier, peu sûr et non protégé. Dans quelle mesure et de quelle manière l'action associative - notamment humanitaire - est-elle façonnée par des moyens émotionnels et cognitifs, tels que l'espoir ou le besoin de changement? Comment les cultures complexes des mouvements sociaux et l'identité personnelle contribuent-elles à la motivation émotionnelle et à la satisfaction altruiste?

Nous nous intéressons particulièrement à l'interaction de réseaux spécifiques et à la façon dont ils négocient et évoluent dans leurs rôles changeants au sein de la société et des économies inter/nationales.

Lebanon Support encourage les contributions de spécialistes chevronnés, de chercheurs en début de carrière, de candidats au doctorat, de praticiens, d’activistes et d'experts de la société civile. Les auteurs peuvent soumettre des articles en arabe, en anglais ou en français. Tous les articles seront soumis à un processus d'examen double en aveugle par des pairs et devront être conformes aux consignes aux auteurs de Lebanon Support. Des articles choisis seront publiés dans la revue de Lebanon Support, Civil Society Review.

La priorité sera accordée aux communications soumises qui adoptent une approche radicale et critique des concepts et des catégories connexes, s'engagent dans un cadre théorique solide, et basées sur des recherches empiriques.

Les communications ne doivent pas dépasser 10 000 mots. Les témoignages des praticiens ne doivent pas dépasser 3 000 mots et les critiques 1 500 mots.

Des résumés en arabe, en anglais ou en français (ne dépassant pas 600 mots, précisant le thème, le type de travail de terrain, les questions de recherche, etc.) ainsi qu'un CV doivent être envoyés à editor@lebanon-support.org avant le 25 janvier 2017.

Le comité de rédaction avisera les auteurs d'ici le 6 février 2017.

Les communications finales devront être envoyées à Lebanon Support pour évaluation aveugle par les pairs d'ici le 10 mai 2017.

Les communications devront être conformes aux consignes pour les contributeurs de Lebanon Support.

La publication des communications est prévue pour l'hiver 2017.

Dr. Marie-Noëlle AbiYaghi, President / Head of Research 

  • mercredi 25 janvier 2017

  • société civile, économie, dépendance, réseau, Liban

  • Marie-Noëlle AbiYaghi
    courriel : mabiyaghi [at] lebanon-support [dot] org

