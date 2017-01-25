Annonce
Argument
The polysemic nature of the concept of civil society refers to a diversity of social actors other than the state, and to multiform practices, strategies, and modes of action. This has lead to a myriad of publications by practitioners and academics.
Literature focusing on civil society generally discusses three approaches. First of all, the society-centric approach generally embraces an “associational” view, distinguishing civil society from the state, with the ability to increase political participation (Diamond and Paltner, 1996), and democratic potential (Putnam, 1993). Secondly, the state-centric approach highlights how authoritarian states deploy strict social control mechanisms in order to constrain civil society actors, rather than to encourage them to become agents of change (Abdelrahman, 2004; Heydemann, 2007; Jamal, 2007; Wiktorowicz 2000). A third “state-in-society” approach, influenced by Gramsci (1971), Chabal and Daloz (1999), Gupta (1995), and Migdal (2001), regards civil society as an integral part of the state apparatus and emphasises that states and social actors should encourage their empowerment and complementarity (Migdal, Kohli and Shue, 1994).
Until the “Arab Spring” uprisings, social science studies on the Middle East tended to focus more on issues like political repression, electoral manipulation, and institutional survival (Yom, 2015). More recently, the topic of civil society appears to have been “re-discovered,” not only by academics, but also by international policy-makers, and activists and practitioners. The latter have for a long time abided to the hypothesis of “passive” or “dormant” civil societies under the yoke of authoritarian regimes, while other scholars have analysed actors and movements, well before the 2011 revolutions, in their rootedness, context, and historicity (as shown by Geisser, 2012). In this regard, some emphasise that, although an abeyant civil society may suggest inactivity (Taylor, 1989), in reality, “critical voices are searching for transformable circumstances” (Yom, 2015).
In Lebanon, the associational sector, as part of the wider civil society landscape, played an important role throughout history (Karam, 2006) and developed tremendously in the post-civil war period (Kingston, 2008: 1); Lebanon is described to have the “most diverse and active civil society in the region” (Hawthorne, 2005: 89). Especially after the Israeli War (2006) (see Moghnieh, 2015) and the eruption of the conflict in Syria in 2011, the associative sector experienced a boom, resulting in more than 5,000 officially registered organisations.
While associations are sometimes imagined to be the road-paving force towards the alleviation poverty or to the development of on-the-ground democracy (Clark 1990, 1995; Cernea: 1988, Bebbington and Farrington 1993), much of the literature devoted to the study of NGOs contains very practical analyses of methods (accountability, diagnostics, monitoring and evaluation) as well as relations between states and NGOs, between NGOs and grassroots organisations, between NGOs and NGOs, and between NGOs and the general population with whom they are working, and occasionally even represent.
At the same time, most of the literature of the last decade acknowledges the difficult position in which NGOs currently find themselves, depending on their size and definition, particularly in relation to their donors. Are NGOs being used more and more as the implementers of international and national state-oriented programs (Bebbington and Farrington 1993, Fisher 1997, The Economist 2000)? Are they trapped in their own middle-class positions, limiting them from efficiently representing the marginalised, often rural, lower classes (Bebbington and Farrington 1993, Herrera 1998)? Are some of the larger NGOs too vested in the interests and methods of their donors, thus undermining their potential impact in providing a wedge for popular participation in the apparati of states (Danaher 1994)?
Main topics
This call for papers does not seek to further investigate the associative sector in Lebanon conceptually nor in practice. We rather seek to critically explore the underlying intricate relations, economies, and networks of dependency, as identified by actors. We specifically encourage submission on the following topics:
- Deconstructing civility and understanding emerging aid economies; while authors have generally adopted a rather idealised approach to civil society actors, the concept of what is considered and defined as “civil” needs to be revisited; does this category encompass faith-based organisations, notably Islamic ones? How do political actors shape their objectives in relation to the "civil"?
- Increased donor/funders dependency and relation to autonomy of the organisation on the ground; more practically are NGOs still able to respond to the needs of the population they claim to target? What have been the concrete results of civil society engagement? Have international donors, on the one hand, and international civil society, on the other, contributed to transformation, or rather to dependency?
- Increased tendency to the “clientelisation” of society and individuals, that may revolve around sectarian identities; how do neopatrimonial practices, and emerging parallel economies, contribute to the emergence of development brokers and middlemen? In the same vein, can NGOs, through their aid provision by targeting selected beneficiaries, contribute to the (re)production of patronage networks?
- Informality and affectual economies; employment in non governmental organisations is increasingly seen as precarious, as it generally is poorly paid, irregular, insecure, and unprotected. To which extent and how is associative – notably humanitarian – work shaped by emotional, as well as cognitive means, such as the hope or need for change? How do complex cultures of social movements and personal identity contribute to emotional motivation and altruistic gratification?
We are particularly interested in the interplay of specific networks and how they negotiate and navigate their changing roles in society and inter/national economies.
Submission guidelines
Lebanon Support encourages contributions from experienced scholars, early career researchers, PhD candidates, practitioners, activists, and civil society experts. Authors can submit papers in Arabic, English or French. All papers will go through a double blind peer-review process and must comply with Lebanon Support’s guidelines. Selected papers will be considered for in-print publications in Lebanon Support’s journal, the Civil Society Review.
Priority will be given to submissions that adopt a radical and critical approach to related concepts and categories, engage with a solid theoretical framework, and are based on empirical research.
Papers should not exceed 10,000 words. Practitioners testimonies should not exceed 3,000 words and book reviews 1,500 words.
Time frame
Paper abstracts in Arabic, English or French (not exceeding 600 words, specifying the theme, type of fieldwork, research questions, etc.), along with a CV, should be sent to editor@lebanon-support.org before January 25th, 2017.
The editorial committee will notify authors by February 6th, 2017.
Final papers should be shared with Lebanon Support for blind peer review by May 10th, 2017.
Papers should conform to Lebanon Support’s guidelines for contributors.
Publication of papers is scheduled for winter 2017.
Editor
Dr. Marie-Noëlle AbiYaghi, President / Head of Research
Argumentaire
La nature polysémique du concept de société civile fait référence à une diversité d'acteurs sociaux autres que l'État, et à des pratiques, des stratégies et des modes d'action multiformes. Cela a conduit à une myriade de publications par des praticiens et des universitaires.
La littérature axée sur la société civile discute généralement trois approches. En premier lieu, l'approche centrée sur la société adopte généralement un point de vue «associatif», faisant la distinction entre la société civile et l'État, avec la capacité d'accroître la participation politique (Diamond et Paltner, 1996) et le potentiel démocratique (Putnam, 1993). La deuxième approche est centrée sur l'État et met en évidence comment les États autoritaires déploient des mécanismes de contrôle social stricts afin de contraindre les acteurs de la société civile plutôt que de les encourager à devenir des agents du changement (Abdelrahman, 2004; Wiktorowicz, 2000). La troisième approche d’«État dans la société», est influencée par Gramsci (1971), Chabal et Daloz (1999), Gupta (1995) et Migdal (2001) ; elle considère la société civile comme une partie intégrante de l'appareil de l'État et souligne que les États et les acteurs sociaux devraient encourager leur autonomisation et leur complémentarité (Migdal, Kohli et Shue, 1994).
Jusqu'aux soulèvements du « Printemps Arabe », les études de sciences sociales sur le Moyen-Orient tendaient à se concentrer davantage sur des questions comme la répression politique, la manipulation électorale et la survie institutionnelle (Yom, 2015). Plus récemment, le thème de la société civile semble avoir été «redécouvert», non seulement par les universitaires, mais aussi par les décideurs internationaux, les activistes et les professionnels. Ceux-ci se sont depuis longtemps conformés à l'hypothèse de sociétés civiles "passives" ou "dormantes" sous le joug des régimes autoritaires, alors que d'autres chercheurs ont analysé les acteurs et les mouvements, bien avant les révolutions de 2011, dans leur enracinement, contexte et historicité (comme le montre Geisser, 2012). À cet égard, certains soulignent que, bien qu'une société civile latente puisse suggérer l'inactivité (Taylor, 1989), en réalité, «les voix critiques cherchent des circonstances transformables» (Yom, 2015).
Au Liban, le secteur associatif, faisant partie du paysage plus large de la société civile, a joué un rôle important tout au long de l'histoire (Karam, 2006) et s'est développé énormément dans la période post-guerre civile (Kingston, 2008: 1); le Liban est décrit comme ayant «la société civile la plus diversifiée et la plus active de la région» (Hawthorne, 2005: 89). Notamment suite à la guerre israélienne (2006) (voir Moghnieh, 2015) et l'éruption du conflit en Syrie en 2011, le secteur associatif a connu un essor qui a abouti à plus de 5 000 organisations officiellement enregistrées.
Alors que les associations sont parfois imaginées comme un vecteur de réduction de la pauvreté ou de développement de la démocratie sur le terrain (Clark 1990, 1995, Cernea 1988, Bebbington et Farrington 1993), une grande partie de la littérature consacrée à l'étude des ONG contient des analyses très pratiques des méthodes (responsabilisation, diagnostic, suivi et évaluation), ainsi que des relations entre les États et les ONG, entre les ONG et les organisations populaires, entre les ONG et les ONG, et entre les ONG et la population générale avec laquelle elles travaillent, et qu’elles représentent même parfois.
En même temps, la majeure partie de la littérature de la dernière décennie reconnaît la situation difficile dans laquelle se trouvent actuellement les ONG, en fonction de leur taille et de leur définition, notamment en ce qui concerne leurs bailleurs de fonds. Les ONG sont-elles de plus en plus utilisées pour réaliser des programmes internationaux et nationaux orientés par l’État (Bebbington et Farrington 1993, Fisher 1997, The Economist 2000)? Sont-elles piégées par leurs propres positions bourgeoises, les empêchant de représenter efficacement les classes inférieures marginalisées, souvent rurales (Bebbington et Farrington 1993, Herrera 1998)? Certaines des plus grandes ONG sont-elles trop investies dans les intérêts et les méthodes de leurs bailleurs de fonds, ce qui affaiblit leur impact potentiel dans la mise en place d'un calage pour la participation populaire dans les appareils des États (Danaher, 1994)?
Axes thématiques
Cet appel à communications ne cherche pas à approfondir l'analyse du secteur associatif au Liban, tant sur le plan conceptuel que sur le plan pratique. Nous cherchons plutôt à explorer de manière critique les relations complexes, les économies et les réseaux de dépendance sous-jacents, tels qu'identifiés par les acteurs. Nous encourageons particulièrement la soumission des sujets suivants:
- Déconstruire le civil et comprendre les économies d'aide émergentes; alors que les auteurs ont généralement adopté une approche plutôt idéalisée des acteurs de la société civile, le concept de ce qui est considéré et défini comme «civil» nécessite une révision; cette catégorie englobe-t-elle les organisations religieuses, notamment islamiques? Comment les acteurs politiques façonnent-ils leurs objectifs par rapport au «civil»?
- Augmentation de la dépendance des donateurs/bailleurs de fonds et sa relation avec l'autonomie de l'organisation sur le terrain; plus pratiquement, les ONG sont-elles toujours en mesure de répondre aux besoins de la population qu'elles prétendent cibler? Quels ont été les résultats concrets de l'engagement de la société civile ? Les donateurs internationaux, d'une part, et la société civile internationale, d'autre part, ont-ils contribué à la transformation ou plutôt à la dépendance?
- Une tendance accrue à la «clientélisation» de la société et des individus, qui peut tourner autour des identités sectaires; comment les pratiques néo-patrimoniales et les économies parallèles émergentes contribuent-elles à l'émergence de courtiers et d'intermédiaires en matière de développement? Dans le même ordre d'idées, les ONG peuvent-elles, grâce à leur aide qui cible des bénéficiaires sélectionnés, contribuer à la (re)production de réseaux de parrainage?
- L’informalité et les économies affectives; l'emploi dans les organisations non gouvernementales est de plus en plus considéré comme précaire, car il est généralement mal payé, irrégulier, peu sûr et non protégé. Dans quelle mesure et de quelle manière l'action associative - notamment humanitaire - est-elle façonnée par des moyens émotionnels et cognitifs, tels que l'espoir ou le besoin de changement? Comment les cultures complexes des mouvements sociaux et l'identité personnelle contribuent-elles à la motivation émotionnelle et à la satisfaction altruiste?
Nous nous intéressons particulièrement à l'interaction de réseaux spécifiques et à la façon dont ils négocient et évoluent dans leurs rôles changeants au sein de la société et des économies inter/nationales.
Conditions de soumission
Lebanon Support encourage les contributions de spécialistes chevronnés, de chercheurs en début de carrière, de candidats au doctorat, de praticiens, d’activistes et d'experts de la société civile. Les auteurs peuvent soumettre des articles en arabe, en anglais ou en français. Tous les articles seront soumis à un processus d'examen double en aveugle par des pairs et devront être conformes aux consignes aux auteurs de Lebanon Support. Des articles choisis seront publiés dans la revue de Lebanon Support, Civil Society Review.
La priorité sera accordée aux communications soumises qui adoptent une approche radicale et critique des concepts et des catégories connexes, s'engagent dans un cadre théorique solide, et basées sur des recherches empiriques.
Les communications ne doivent pas dépasser 10 000 mots. Les témoignages des praticiens ne doivent pas dépasser 3 000 mots et les critiques 1 500 mots.
Calendrier
Des résumés en arabe, en anglais ou en français (ne dépassant pas 600 mots, précisant le thème, le type de travail de terrain, les questions de recherche, etc.) ainsi qu'un CV doivent être envoyés à editor@lebanon-support.org avant le 25 janvier 2017.
Le comité de rédaction avisera les auteurs d'ici le 6 février 2017.
Les communications finales devront être envoyées à Lebanon Support pour évaluation aveugle par les pairs d'ici le 10 mai 2017.
Les communications devront être conformes aux consignes pour les contributeurs de Lebanon Support.
La publication des communications est prévue pour l'hiver 2017.
Coordinateur du numéro
Dr. Marie-Noëlle AbiYaghi, President / Head of Research
أرضية الندوة
يحيل الطابع المتعدد المعاني لمفهوم المجتمع المدني إلى تنوعٍ في الفاعلين الاجتماعيين أكثر مما يحيل إلى الدولة، وإلى تعدّدٍ في أشكال الممارسات والاستراتيجيات وأساليب الفعل. وقد أدّى هذا الأمر إلى عددٍ كبيرٍ من المنشورات التي أصدرها الممارسون والأكاديميون.
بصورةٍ عامّة، تناقش الأدبيات التي تركّز على المجتمع المدني ثلاث مقاربات. أولاها هي المقاربة المتمحورة على المجتمع وهي تتبنّى عموماً وجهة نظرٍ "ترابطية"، حيث تميّز المجتمع المدني عن الدولة، مع القدرة على زيادة المشاركة السياسية (دايموند وبالتنر، 1996) والإمكانات الديمقراطية (بوتنام، 1993). والمقاربة الثانية هي المقاربة المتمحورة على الدولة وتشدّد على كيفية نشر الدول التسلطية لآليات مراقبةٍ اجتماعيةٍ صارمة بهدف تقييد الفاعلين في المجتمع المدني، بدلاً من تشجيعهم على أن يصبحوا عوامل تغيير (عبد الرحمن، 2004؛ هيدمان، 2007؛ جمال، 2007؛ فيكتوروفيتش، 2000). أمّا المقاربة الثالثة، فهي مقاربةٌ تدور حول "الدولة في المجتمع"، متأثّرةٌ بغرامشي (1971) وشابال ودالوز (1999) وغوبتا (1995) وميغدال (2001)، وهي تنظر إلى المجتمع المدني بوصفه جزءاً لا يتجزّأ من جهاز الدولة وتشدّد على وجوب أن تشجّع الدول والفاعلون الاجتماعيون تمكين الطرفين وتكاملهما (ميغدال وكوهلي وشو، 1994).
حتّى انتفاضات "الربيع العربي"، مالت دراسات العلوم الاجتماعية حول الشرق الأوسط إلى التركيز أكثر على قضايا من قبيل القمع السياسي والتلاعب الانتخابي والبقاء المؤسساتي (يوم، 2015). وفي الآونة الأخيرة، يبدو كأنّ موضوع المجتمع المدني قد "أعيد اكتشافه"، ليس من قِبل أكاديميين فحسب، بل كذلك من قِبل صانعي سياساتٍ دوليين، وناشطين، وممارسين. لطالما تمسّك أولئك الممارسون بفرضية المجتمعات المدنية "السلبية" أو "الخامدة" تحت نير الأنظمة التسلطية، في حين حلّل أكاديميون آخرون الفاعلين والحركات قبل ثورات العام 2011 بكثير، في تجذّرها وسياقاتها وتاريخيتها (كما أظهر ذلك غايسر، 2012). في هذا الصدد، يشير بعضهم إلى أنّه على الرغم من أنّ المجتمع المدني المعطّل يمكن أن يقترح عدم الفعالية (تايلر، 1989)، ففي الحقيقة، "ثمة أصواتٌ نقديةٌ تبحث عن ظروفٍ تحويلية" (يوم، 2015).
في لبنان، لعب قطاع الجمعيات بوصفه جزءاً من مشهد المجتمع المدني الأوسع دوراً مهماً عبر التاريخ (كرم، 2006) وتطوّر إلى حدٍّ كبيرٍ في حقبة ما بعد الحرب الأهلية (كينغستون، 2008: 1)؛ يوصف لبنان بأنّ لديه "المجتمع المدني الأكثرتنوعاً ونشاطاً في المنطقة" (هاوثورن، 2005: 89). وقد شهد قطاع الجمعيات طفرةً بعد الحرب الإسرائيلية (2006) (انظر: مغنية، 2015) واندلاع النزاع في سوريا في العام 2011، ما أدى إلى أكثر من 5000 منظمة مسجلة رسمياً.
وفي حين يُنظر إلى الجمعيات أحياناً بوصفها قوةً تمهّد الدرب للتخفيف من حدّة الفقر أو لتطوير الديموقراطية على أرض الواقع (كلارك، 1990، 1995؛ سيرنيا 1988؛ بيبينغتون وفارينغتون 1993)، فإنّ كثيراً من الأدبيات المكرسة لدراسة المنظمات غير الحكومية يحتوي على تحليلاتٍ عملية لطرائق العمل (المساءلة، وضروب التشخيص والرصد والتقييم) وكذلك العلاقات بين الدول والمنظمات غير الحكومية، وبين المنظمات غير الحكومية والمنظمات الشعبية، وبين المنظمات غير الحكومية والمنظمات غير الحكومية، وكذلك بين المنظمات غير الحكومية وعموم الأهالي الذين تشتغل معهم، بل وتمثلهم في بعض الأحيان.
في الوقت عينه، تقرّ معظم أدبيات العقد المنصرم بصعوبة الوضع الذي تعيشه المنظمات غير الحكومية حالياً، حسب حجمها وتعريفها، ولاسيما في مجال علاقتها بالجهات المانحة. هل باتت تلك المنظمات تُستخدَم على نحوٍ متزايدٍ بوصفها منفّذةً للبرامج الدولية والوطنية الموجهة حكومياً (بيبنغتون وفارينغتون 1993، فيشر 1997، الإيكونوميست 2000)؟ هل هي محتجزة في مواقعها الخاصة كطبقة وسطى، ما يحدّ من فعاليتها في تمثيل مهمّشي الطبقات الدنيا الذين غالباً ما يكونون ريفيين (بيبينغتون وفارينغتون 1993، هيريرا 1998)؟ هل بعض المنظمات غير الحكومية الأكبر منخرطةٌ أكثر مما يجب في مصالح وطرائق الجهات المانحة، ما يقوّض بالتالي تأثيرها المحتمل في تقديم دعامةٍ للمشاركة الشعبية في أجهزة الدول (داناهير 1994)؟
المحور
لا تسعى هذه الدعوة لتقديم أوراقٍ بحثية إلى مزيدٍ من التحري المفهومي أو العملي لقطاع الجمعيات في لبنان. نحن نسعى بالأحرى إلى استكشافٍ نقدي لعلاقات التبعية الإشكالية الكامنة واقتصاداتها وشبكاتها، مثلما تحدّدها الجهات الفاعلة. ونحن نشجّع تحديداً تقديم الموضوعات التالية:
- تفكيك النهج المدنيّ وفهم اقتصادات المساعدة الناشئة؛ في حين تبنّى المؤلفون عموماً مقاربةً مثاليةً إلى حدٍّ ما للجهات الفاعلة في المجتمع المدني، فإنّ مفهوم ما يُنظر إليه ويعرّف بوصفه حاجاتٍ "مدنية" يحتاج إلى إعادة نظر؛ هل تشمل هذه الفئة المنظمات الدينية، ولاسيما الإسلامية منها؟ كيف يصوغ الفاعلون السياسيون أهدافهم بالصلة مع "المدني"؟
- زيادة التبعية للمانحين/الممولين وعلاقتها باستقلالية المنظمة على أرض الواقع؛ وعلى نحوٍ أكثر عمليةً، هل لا تزال المنظمات غير الحكومية قادرةً على الاستجابة لحاجات السكان الذين تزعم أنّها تستهدفهم؟ ما هي النتائج الملموسة لمشاركة المجتمع المدني؟ هل ساهم المانحون الدوليون من جانب والمجتمع المدني الدولي من جانبٍ آخر في التحوّل، أم بالأحرى في التبعية؟
- زيادة الميل إلى "إضفاء طابع الزبائنية" على المجتمع والأفراد، والذي قد يتمحور حول الهويات الطائفية؛ كيف تساهم الممارسات الزبائنية المحدثة والاقتصادات الموازية الناشئة في ظهور سماسرة التنمية ووسطائها؟ وفي السياق عينه، هل تستطيع المنظمات غير الحكومية، من خلال المساعدات التي تقدّمها باستهداف مستفيدين بعينهم، أن تساهم في (إعادة) إنتاج شبكات المحسوبية؟
- عدم النظامية والاقتصادات الانفعالية؛ يتزايد النظر إلى العمل في المنظمات غير الحكومية بوصفه غير مستقر، بما أنّ الأجر المدفوع فيه قليلٌ عموماً، كما أنّه غير منتظم وغير آمن وغير محمي. إلى أيّ حدٍّ وكيف يكون العمل في قطاع الجمعيات ـ ولاسيما تلك الناشطة في المجال الإنساني ـ مبنياً على أساس العاطفة والإدراك، كالأمل أو الحاجة إلى التغيير؟ كيف تساهم الثقافات المعقدة الخاصة بالحركات الاجتماعية والهوية الشخصية في الدافع العاطفي والإرضاء الإيثاري؟
نحن مهتمون بخاصةٍ بالتفاعل بين شبكاتٍ محددة وبكيفية تفاوضها على أدوارها المتغيرة في المجتمع وفي الاقتصاد الدولي والوطني وتجولها ضمنها.
إرشادات تقديم الأبحاث
تشجع دعم لبنان المساهمات التي يقدمها الأكاديميون المتمرسون والباحثون في بدايات مسارهم المهني والمرشحون للحصول على شهادات الدكتوراه والممارسون والناشطون وخبراء المجتمع المدني. يستطيع الكتّاب تقديم أبحاثهم باللغة العربية أو باللغة الإنكليزية أو باللغة الفرنسية. سوف تخضع كافة البحوث لمراجعةٍ مزدوجة غفلية على يد أقران ويجب أن تخضع للإرشادات الخاصة بدعم لبنان. سوف يتم النظر في طباعة أبحاث مختارة ضمن منشوراتنا في مجلة المجتمع المدني التي تصدر عن دعم لبنان.
ستُمنح الأولوية للأبحاث التي تتبنى مقاربةً جذريةً ونقديةً للمفاهيم والمقولات ذات الصلة، وتلتزم بإطارٍ نظريٍّ متين، وتستند إلى بحثٍ تجريبي.
ينبغي ألّا تتجاوز الأبحاث 10000 كلمة. كما يجب ألّا تتجاوز شهادات الممارسين 3000 كلمة وألّا تتجاوز مراجعات الكتب 1500 كلمة.
الإطار الزمني
ترسل ملخصات للأبحاث بالعربية أو الإنكليزية أو الفرنسية (بحيث لا تتجاوز 600 كلمة وتحدد الموضوع ونوع العمل الميداني ومسائل البحث وما إلى ذلك)، بالإضافة إلى سيرة ذاتية ، إلى العنوان البريدي: editor@lebanon-support.org قبل تاريخ 25 كانون الثاني/يناير 2017.
سوف ترسل لجنة التحرير ردّها للكتّاب بتاريخ 6 شباط/فبراير 2017.
الموعد النهائي لإرسال الأبحاث النهائية إلى دعم لبنان لمراجعة الأقران الغفلية هو 10 أيار/مايو 2017.
يجب أن تتوافق الأبحاث مع الإرشادات الموجهة للمساهمين التي وضعها دعم لبنان.
من المقرر أن تنشر الأبحاث في شتاء العام 2017.
منسق
Dr. Marie-Noëlle AbiYaghi, President / Head of Research