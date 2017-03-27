Annonce

More than any other, the profession of engineer appears to encapsulate many of the transformations affecting contemporary India today. Engineers symbolise the rise of the so-called middle classes, and the manner in which India has positioned itself as an emerging power in the international labour market, as it has become one of the favourite destinations for major technology firms.

Despite the place this professional group has been occupying until this day in the country’s economy and social structure, it has been somewhat neglected by scholars. However, the position engineers occupy within society and in the system of production makes them a particularly rich object of scrutiny for an analysis of the general dynamics of social stratification. Its study could also shed new light on the national specificities of capitalist development, as has been shown in other regions of the world.

This conference aims to fill this empirical void by gathering, along three main axes of consideration, contributions from different disciplines (sociology, history, anthropology, geography, etc.).

Program

Rooms 638-641

27th March

10:00 am – 10:30 am: Welcome address, Ines Zupanov (CNRS, CEIAS)

(CNRS, CEIAS) 10:30 am – 12:00 pm: INAUGURAL LECTURE: Peter Meiksins (Cleveland State University): Constructing Engineers. How Comparative Analysis Can Enrich the Study of Indian Engineering.

12:00 pm – 1:30 pm: Lunch

1:30 pm – 3:30 pm:

SESSION I: Shaping a Corps d’Etat: Colonial and Postcolonial Perspectives

Chair: Satish Deshpande (University of Delhi)

Discussion: Aparajith Ramnath (Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode)

Company Engineers: Water Infrastructures and the Making of a Colonial Profession, Debjani Bhattacharyya (Drexel University)

(Drexel University) “ be sacrificed on the altar of political progress.” Indian and British Engineers in the Bombay Public Works Department (1860’s-1940’s): Analyzing Discriminations and the Policy of “Indianisation.” Vanessa Caru (CNRS, CEIAS)

(CNRS, CEIAS) A Study on the Reservation Effects on State Engineers’ Careers: The Case of a Water Supply Service in Contemporary India. Charles Gadea (Université Paris 10 Nanterre, IDHES)

3:30 pm – 4:00 pm: Tea Break

4:00 pm – 6:00 pm:

SESSION II: Public Service Engineers in the Neo-liberal Area: Recomposition and Resilience of the Profession

Chair: Stéphanie Tawa Lama Rewal (CNRS, CEIAS)

Discussion: Karen Coelho (Madras Institute of Development Studies)

Public Civil Engineering: An Expertise from the Past? Ethnography of a Criticized Administration: The Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam, Bérénice Girard (EHESS, CEIAS)

(EHESS, CEIAS) Colonial Modernity Shaping the Pipe Dream: A Teleological Imagination of Urban Water Supply, D.Parthasarathy & N.C.Narayan (Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai)

(Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai) Railwaymen of Real Estate? Intimate Practices and Rationale for Changes within Railway Institutions in India. The Case of the Rail Land DevelopmentAuthority and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Bérénice Bon (Darmstadt University of Technology)

28th March

9:00 am – 11:00 am:

SESSION III: The Role of Engineering Personnel in the Rise of New Industrial Sectors

Chair: Anne Julie Etter (Université de Cergy)

Discussion: Peter Meiksins (Cleveland State University)

Industrial Experts in the Age of Indianisation: The European Engineering Firms of Calcutta, 1914-47, Aparajith Ramnath (Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode)

(Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode) State Policy, Technical Knowledge and Engineering Manpower: General Observations and A Study of Workforces in the Automotive Industry, c. 1943-2000, Stefan Tetzlaff (CNRS, CEIAS)

(CNRS, CEIAS) German Émigré Scientists and Engineers and Aeronautics in India, Jahnavi Phalkey (King’s College London)

11:00 am – 11:30 am: Tea Break

11:30 am – 1:00 pm:

SESSION IV: Social and Economic Consequences of Engineering Education

Chair: Catherine Marry (CNRS, CMH)

Discussion: Irina Gouzevitch (EHESS)

Coaching the Masses, Creaming the Elites. The Educational Market at Kota (Rajasthan), Roland Lardinois (CNRS, CEIAS)

(CNRS, CEIAS) Muslim Engineering Colleges in Bangalore: Negotiating Community Space and Profitability, Aminah Mohammad-Arif (CNRS, CEIAS)

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm: Lunch

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm:

SESSION V: Engineering the Labour Market

Chair: Catherine Marry (CNRS, CMH)

Discussion: Carol Upadhya (National Institute of Advanced Studies)

Labour Market Integration and Careers Paths: The Case of IIT’s Alumni., Odile Henry (Université Paris 8) & Mathieu Ferry (ENS Cachan)

(Université Paris 8) & (ENS Cachan) Learning Gender Equity from India? Comparative Studies of the IT Sector in India and the UK, P arvati Raghuram, Clem Herman, Esther Ruiz-Ben & Gunjan Sondhi (Open University)

(Open University) The “Imagined Technologist”: The Evolution of the IT Engineer as an Occupational Category in India, Amit Prakash and Balaji Parthasarathy (Indian Institute of Information Technology Bangalore)

4:30 pm – 5:00 pm: Tea Break

5:00 pm-6:00 pm: CONCLUDING REMARKS: Satish Deshpande (University of Delhi)

