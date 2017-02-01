Annonce

Europe is both an abstraction and a daily reality. It is a major long-term project that brings people together while also regulating and structuring their activities. These regulations pertain to policy areas ranging from agricultural production to industrial standards, competition law and the free movement of people. At the same time, Europe disorganises production (through tax competition and social dumping, out-of-control financialisation, etc.) while exacerbating conflicts between people around problems like unemployment and social inequality. Hence the growing polarisation between the agricultural, urban, industrial and other spaces where people live.

The “Visual and Filmic Sociology” Research Stream seeks to observe and analyse a Europe undergoing major transformation by means of photographs and videos produced by sociologists themselves. Potential participants who have not yet started to use these media may borrow images and sounds taken by professionals or artists. The basic principle of this research stream is that photography and video are tools that generate meaning for sociologists (unlike sociologists of media -RN18- working on receptors and the communication or sociology of art -RN 2). The use of photography or cinema by sociologists has led to ways of seeing and understanding that differ from what sociologists do using written text. It reveals sense-related realities (emotions, body language) that have not always been highlighted in other sociological publications. Lastly, it encourages reflexivity and can turn the individual as object of research into a research actor, thereby engendering another kind of public sociology.

Questions here include how sound and image account for social facts affecting Europeans or changes in their mentalities or mutual representations; how images speak to new forms of politics and the crises that accompany them; how visual and cinematic/filmic sociology express what texts are unable to say; how greater complementarity might be achieved between text-based versus sound and image-based findings; and how the Internet might be used to post photos and films sparking text-based (but also image-based) comment and debate by other sociologists.

The main research areas under question here are:

Work and employment

Urban transformation

Education and culture

International migrations

Landscapes

Sessions will be organised into these research areas depending on the papers receives.

Priority will be given to papers featuring photos or films taken by sociologists themselves and/or based on borrowed inputs including documentaries, photos, works of art, etc.

Challenges at this level include:

using images and sounds to report on social change

portraying the temporalities that circumscribe social facts

nurturing and depicting alternatives

getting European citizens to participate in sociological research using photographic and video practices where individuals are object of research and actors of it

ascertaining the limits of public visual and filmic sociology.

