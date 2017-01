Annonce

Argument

Throughout his life, from his ethical and civic awareness, José Capela was commited to Mozambique in many ways. In the historical field, soon it was recognized that his historiography represented a renovation of the perspectives about Mozambique's different actors and transformation processes – not only due to his sofisticated view, but also due to the focus of his writings. In a sense, Africans, and particularly Mozambicans, gained a voice through his works, a consequence of what happened after the publication of the letters sent to the Voz Africana newsroom.

It should be noted that his academic work was preceded by a highly personal engagement with the Mozambicans. Taking into account the role of the Beira’s Church in the press and, specifically, the role of José Soares Martins in the management of the Diário de Moçambique and Voz Africana newspapers, but also the media's role in the democratization process of Mozambican society, this event will also host papers focusing on the Mozambican press (both with an historical and a contemporary perspective) – for example, focusing on the press’ social and political role in the democratization and the construction of a political dialogue.

In summary, and in the wake of his commited knowledge, the organizers aim to pay a tribute to José Capela and thus have a new approach to Mozambique with a multidisciplinary perspective, like the one he promoted. We welcome proposals about the topics that Capela also focused, especially:

History and social dynamics of Mozambique;

Mozambique’s historiography and the challenges the social knowledge faces today;

History and the media's socio-political role in Mozambique.

Important dates

Abstract submission: 15 March 2017

Abstract acceptance: 30 March 2017

Programme announcement: 3 April 2017

Submission guidelines

Proposals should include

Name, institutional affiliation, and email

Title

Abstract (up to 1500 characters, with spaces )

) Three key-words

Submit your abstract in Portuguese, Spanish, French, or English by 15 March at this link.

Practical information

Venue Faculty of Arts of the University of Porto

Dates 29 and 30 May 2017

Organisation

Centro de Estudos Africanos da Universidade do Porto; Centro de História da Universidade de Lisboa; Centro de Estudos Internacionais do ISCTE-IUL; IHC-FCSH/NOVA

Organisation Committee

Augusto Nascimento . Centro de História da Universidade de Lisboa

Eugénia Rodrigues . Centro de História da Universidade de Lisboa

João Dias . Centro de Estudos Internacionais do Instituto Universitário de Lisboa

Jorge Ribeiro . Centro de Estudos Africanos da Universidade do Porto

Maciel Santos . Centro de Estudos Africanos da Universidade do Porto

Marco Alvarez . Centro de Estudos Africanos da Universidade do Porto

Miguel Silva . Centro de Estudos Africanos da Universidade do Porto

Scientific Committee