Institute for Scientific and Artistic Work of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts in Osijek,

Academy of Arts in Osijek,

City and University Library in Osijek,

Museum of Slavonia in Osijek

Institute for the Culture of Vojvodina Croats in Subotica

Franciscan Monastery in Subotica,

Implementation Partners in the project of Digitization of Heritage Librarian Funds: Our Necessity and Obligation, financed by the Digital Research Infrastructure for the Arts and Humanities (DARIAH-EU), Chair in Library Science of the Department of Cultural Studies and the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Pécs will co-organize an International Interdisciplinary Scientific Conference on Heritage Culture and Digital Humanities: A Bond between the Old and the New on May 19 and 20, 2017 in the Great Hall of Josip Juraj Strossmayer University of Osijek (Trg Svetog Trojstva 3).

Argument

Objective and the Expected Conference Results

As a follow-up to the realizations from a previous scientific symposium on the Old Book — Cultural-Historical and Scientific Source (Osijek, October 25 and 26, 2013) and the Second Interdisciplinary Scientific Symposium with International Participation titled Literary Heritage Nowadays (Osijek, November 6 and 7, 2015), by virtue of this Conference the organizers would like to facilitate their in-depth analysis and upgrade while especially providing their contribution to a continued study of the opus of the Franciscan esthetician, philosophical-theological writer, Latinist, historian and translator Emerik (Mirko) Pavić (1716 – 1780), whose selected works were dispatched to be digitized within the aforementioned project, on the occasion of his 300th birth anniversary. The anticipated conferential working languages are Croatian and English, and the peer-reviewed papers will be published in the Annals, a scientific journal of the Institute for Scientific and Artistic Work of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts in Osijek.

Methodology and Scientific Substratum

Epistemologically, combinatory, multidimensional digital humanities (DH) are a modern combination of the old and the new, a bridge surmounting the heritage culture and “classical” humanities, humanities and computer science. As collaboration is one of their basic components, they surpass the ethnic, geographic, political, and religious boundaries, as well as the weltanschauungs. Their openness to public and free source access propagation considerably contribute to that goal.

As such, they are a superstructure for the very computerized processing of the original historical texts or the old books, actually encompassing the following:

digitization of a textual original;

an intertextual, philosophical-philological, and transmedia reflection of an original;

storage in the digital databases, presentation, and further multidisciplinary utilization of the digitized materials.

Interdisciplinary Encompassment

Concerning their interest spheres, digital humanities are explicitly relied on the activities such as the disciplines specified below:

humanities connected to the digitized text, especially philology (linguistics and literary theory), philosophy, cultural studies (a versatile origin of texts) and history (archeology, historiography, cultural landscapes, and paleography);

computer science, especially on a metalinguistic tagging, data visualization, data mining and computerized statistics;

information science, communication science, and modern library studies (bibliothecography), especially on bibliometrics and composition theory;

social sciences, especially on cultural analytics and culturomics (a demonstration of dominant cultural trends in a society, based on an analysis of the digitally accessible texts);

arts, especially on the digitization of music notation and artistic paintings or photographs, as well as on the digitized texts’ performance.

Eventually, the multifaceted, stratified digital humanities are oriented to the future, equally to the bibliophiles, philologists, philosophers, information scientists, librarians, communication scientists, cultural studies experts, historians, sociologists, artists, and others, so they take into account both types of computer-processed, text-linguistics originals:

a digitized old (printed) text;

a native digital (literary) text, frequently without an intention to have it hardbound.

Thematic Areas

The Conference will proceed according to the following thematic areas:

Heritage Culture and the Old Books: Digitization Resources and Their Multimedia Presentation; Historico-Cultural (Re)valorization of Literary Funds; Native Digital Texts and Digital Publishing; Digital Humanities as a Multidisciplinary Rendezvous; Digitized Text as an “Open Horizon”; The Person and Opus of Emerik Pavić.

Important Information

Venue: Great Hall of Josip Juraj Strossmayer University of Osijek,

Trg Svetog Trojstva 3

Dates: May 19 and 20, 2017

Submission guidelines

Participant application: via EasyChair system’s electronic form not later than February 20, 2017

Participation type: paper presentation

Working languages: Croatian and English

Abstract submittal: via EasyChair system’s electronic form not later than March 20, 2017

(up to 200 words, with a description of research methodology and a hypothetical scientific contribution).

Publication

The accepted paper abstracts will be published in the Book of Abstracts, available to all participants. Peer-reviewed papers will be published in the Annals, a scientific journal of the Institute for Scientific and Artistic Work of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts in Osijek

Program Committee

Vlasta Piližota, FCA

Prof. Antun Tucak, MD, Prof. Emer.

Prof. Tamás Bereczkei, Ph. D., Full Prof.

Prof. Helena Sablić Tomić, Ph. D., Full Prof.

Prof. Divna Mrdeža Antonina, Full Prof.

Assist. Prof. Ivana Žužul, Ph. D.

Assist. Prof. Šimo Šokčević, Ph. D.

Koraljka Kuzman Šlogar, Ph. D.

Bojan Macan, Ph. D.

Dubravka Pađen Farkaš

Denis Detling

Tomislav Žigmanov

Zdenko Gruber

Vedrana Juričić, MS

Organization Committee

Assist. Prof. Tihomir Živić, Ph. D.

Assist. Prof. Željko Pavić, Ph. D.

Assist. Prof. Lucija Ljubić, Ph. D.

Assist. Prof. Ivana Bestvina Bukvić, Ph. D.

Assist. Prof. Vladimir Rismondo, Ph. D.

Assist. Prof. Ivo Džinić, Ph. D.

Assist. Prof. Margareta Turkalj Podmanicki, Ph. D.

Marija Erl Šafar, Ph. D.

Marina Vinaj, Ph. D.

Martina Harc, Ph. D.

Tamara Zadravec, Ph. D.

Svjetlana Mokriš, Ph. D.

Gordana Lesinger, Ph. D.

Iva Buljubašić, Ph. D.

Marta Borić, Ph. D.

Luka Alebić, MA

Tihana Lubina

Marta Radoš

Jelena Mihnjak

Marijana Špoljarić Kizivat

Hrvoje Mesić

Preliminary Conference Program

Friday, May 19, 2017

9:00 – 9:30 a. m. Participant registration

9:30 – 10:00 a. m. Opening ceremony

10:00 – 11:30 a. m. First session

11:30 a. m. – 2:00 p. m. Luncheon break

2:00 – 3:00 p. m. Presentation of the select opus by Emerik Pavić , digitized during the project Digitization of Heritage Librarian Funds: Our Necessity and Obligation

, digitized during the project Digitization of Heritage Librarian Funds: Our Necessity and Obligation 3:00 – 5:00 p. m. Second session

5:00 – 5:30 p. m. Coffee break

6:00 p. m. – Promotion of the Annals, a scientific journal of the Institute for Scientific and Artistic Work of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts in Osijek, containing the papers from the Second Interdisciplinary Scientific Symposium with International Participation titled Literary Heritage Nowadays

Saturday, May 20, 2017

10:00 – 11:30 a. m. Third session

11:30 – 12:00 a. m. Closing session

Additional information: Assist. Prof. Tihomir Živić, Ph. D., Project Coordinator (email:

tzivic@kulturologija.unios.hr; telephone: 00 385 31 224 249)

Accompanying manifestations

Promotion of the Annals, a scientific journal of the Institute for Scientific and Artistic Work of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts in Osijek, containing the papers from the Second Interdisciplinary Scientific Symposium with International Participation titled Literary Heritage Nowadays; presentation of the select opus by Emerik Pavić, digitized during the project Digitization of Heritage Librarian Funds: Our Necessity and Obligation