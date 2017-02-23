AccueilThe institutionalization and the internationalization of the social sciences and humanities
ColloqueSociologie
The institutionalization and the internationalization of the social sciences and humanities
Final conference of the European Project Interco-SSH
Publié le jeudi 02 février 2017 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
The program, lead by the CNRS (France) and funded by the European Union Seventh Framework Programme (FP7/20072013) under grant agreement n° 319974 (Interco-SSH) is coordinated by Gisèle Sapiro (CNRS, EHESS, Cessp). It gathers seven partner institutions: CNRS, France; Alma Mater Studiorum Università di Bologna, Italy; Cambridge University, UK; Erasmus University Rotterdam, Pays Bas; University of Graz, Austria; John Wesley Theological College, Hungary; National Scientific and Technical Research Council, Argentina.
Annonce
Presentation
Final conference of the European Project Interco SSH: International Cooperation in the Social Sciences and Humanities: Comparative Historical Perspectives and Future Possibilities.
The program, lead by the CNRS (France) and funded by the European Union Seventh Framework Programme (FP7/20072013) under grant agreement n° 319974 (Interco-SSH) is coordinated by Gisèle Sapiro (CNRS, EHESS, Cessp). It gathers 7 partner institutions: CNRS, France; Alma Mater Studiorum Università di Bologna, Italy; Cambridge University, UK; Erasmus University Rotterdam, Pays Bas; University of Graz, Austria; John Wesley Theological College, Hungary; National Scientific and Technical Research Council, Argentina.
Programme
Thursday February 23, 2017
9:00 – 9:30.
- Welcome address. Jean-Louis Briquet (CNRS, CESSP)
- Opening. Philippe Keraudren (European Commission)
- Introduction. Gisèle Sapiro (CNRS-EHES, CESSP)
(De-)Institutionalization of the SSH
9:30 – 9:45. Introduction. Christian Fleck (University of Graz), Victor Karady (CEU).
9:45 – 11 :15. Chair: Peter Wagner (University of Barcelona).
- Christian Fleck and Matthias Duller (University of Graz): Germany’s coming to term with its past as the blueprint for the analysis of the development of the SSH.
- Rob Timans and Johan Heilbron (Erasmus University, Rotterdam): The SSH in the Netherlands: intellectual and institutional convergence in a peripheral country.
- Mikael Borjesson, Donald Broady and Tobias Dalberg (University of Uppsala): A reversed order. Expansion and differentiation of Social Sciences and Humanities in Sweden 1945–2015
11:15-11:30: Coffee break
11:30 – 13:00. Chair: Craig Calhoun (Berggruen Institute).
- Gisèle Sapiro, Eric Brun and Clarisse Fordant (CNRS, CESSP): The SSH in France: institutionalization, autonomization, and professionalization.
- Patrick Baert (University of Cambridge): The SSH in the UK: Historical patterns and current challenges.
- Leonora Dugonjic (CNRS, CESSP): The growth of SSH in the United States: a socio-historical perspective.
13:00-14:30: Lunch break
14:30 – 16:30. Chair: Christian Topalov (EHESS).
- Marco Santoro and Barbara Grüning (University of Bologna): The SSH in Italy: institutionalization, bureaucratization and tribalization.
- Victor Karady and Péter Tibor Nagy (CEU): The Social Sciences in Hungary. A case of State obstructed, State controlled and State sponsored development to normal sciences.
- Gustavo Sorá and Fernanda Beigel (CONICET): SSH in Argentina: arduous institutionalization, recent expansion and intra-national asymmetries.
- Afrânio Garcia (EHESS, CNRS, CESSP): Graduate programs, national agencies and international foundations: renewal of social sciences in Brazil since the 1960s.
16:30-16:45: Coffee break
16:45 – 18:00.Round table, The future of the SSH. Chair: Ingrid Holtey (Univ. of Bielefeld).
- Patrick Baert (University of Cambridge),
- Christian Fleck (University of Graz),
- Pierre-Cyrille Hautcoeur (EHESS),
- Gustavo Sorá (CONICET).
Friday February 24, 2017
Patterns of Internationalization of the SSH
9:30 – 9:45. Introduction. Johan Heilbron (Erasmus University, Rotterdam) and Gustavo Sorá (CONICET).
9:45 – 11:15: The international circulation of knowledge through translation. Chair: Joseph Jurt (University of Freiburg).
- Gisèle Sapiro and Hélène Seiler-Juilleret (CNRS, CESSP): Patterns of circulation of academic books in translation.
- Gustavo Sorá and Alejandro Dujovne (CONICET): Translations of academic books in Argentina. A comparative study of translations from French, English, German, Italian and Portuguese.
- Rafael Schögler (University of Graz): Paratexts in SSH Translations: Guiding Circulation.
11:15-11:30: Coffee break
11:30 – 12:30. North-South relationships. Chair: Jean-Louis Fabiani (CEU).
- Laurent Jeanpierre, Thomas Brisson (Paris 8 University): Assessing the role of contemporary Western sociology in North-East Asia (South Korea, Japan).
- Tristan Leperlier (CNRS, CESSP): Postcolonial internationalization of Algerian SSH researchers.
12:30-14:00: Lunch break
14:00 – 15:30.The European research space. Chair: Didier Georgakakis (Paris 1 University, CESSP).
- Johan Heilbron and Thibaud Boncourt (CNRS, CESSP): The emergence of a European research space.
- Johan Heilbron, Madeline Bedecarré (CNRS, CESSP) and Rob Timans (Erasmus University, Rotterdam): What is a European journal in the SSH?
- Thibaud Boncourt (CNRS, CESSP): Are there European Social Sciences? What professional associations tell us about the structure of the social sciences in Europe.
15:30-16:00: Coffee break
16:00-17:30:Round table, Towards a European Research Area. Chair: Gisèle Sapiro (CNRS, CESSP).
- Johan Heilbron (Erasmus University, Rotterdam),
- Philippe Keraudren (European Commission),
- Victor Karady (CEU), Marco Santoro (university of Bologna),
- Didier Georgakakis (Paris 1 University, CESSP).
Saturday February 25, 2017
The international circulation of paradigms, theories and methods.
9:30 – 9:45. Introduction. Patrick Baert (University of Cambridge) and Marco Santoro (University of Bologna).
9:45 – 11:15:The circulation of paradigms and theories. Chair: Ingrid Holtey (University of Bielefeld).
- Claudio Paolucci (University of Bologna): The world of Semiotics. Research, teaching, and occupations.
- Lucile Dumont (CNRS, CESSP): The international circulation of literary theory: a French-American case study.
- Marco Santoro and Barbara Grüning (University of Bologna): Crossing disciplines across countries. On the supposed “Britishness” of Cultural Studies and their “translation” in Italy, France and Germany.
11:15-11:30: Coffee break
11:30 – 13:00.The circulation of methods and controversies. Chair: Yves Gingras (UQAM).
- Mathieu Hauchecorne (Paris 8 University): The transnational making of “public economics.” The contribution of American, British and French economists to the theoretical analysis of State intervention.
- Rob Timans (Erasmus University, Rotterdam): The (non) diffusion of Multiple Correspondence Analysis.
- Clarisse Fordant (CNRS, CESSP): The traceability of racial and ethnic origins in the US, the UK and France: National academic traditions and circulation of policy models.
13:00-14:30: Lunch break
14:30 – 16:00.The international reception of key thinkers I. Chair: Frédérique Matonti (Paris 1 University, CESSP).
- Barbara Grüning (University of Bologna): Arendt between disciplines. The troubled canonization of Arendt in Germany and Italy.
- Mariani Canavese (CONICET): The Foucault effect in Argentina.
- Constantin Brissaud and Jean-Michel Chahsiche (CNRS, CESSP): How to become an international intellectual? Thomas Piketty and The Capital in the 21st century.
16:00-16:15: Coffee break
16:15-17:15:The international reception of key thinkers II. Chair: Anna Boschetti (Ca’ Foscari University of Venice).
- Amine Brahimi and Clarisse Fordant (CNRS, CESSP): The disciplinary and transnational circulation of a “traveling theory”. The reception of Edward Said’s work in the francophone academic space.
- Thomas Brisson (CNRS, CESSP): The reception of Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak in France: (why) was it so complicated to translate the Postcolonial Studies?
17:15-18:00: Concluding panel. Chair: Jean-Louis Fabiani (CEU).
- Craig Calhoun (Berggruen Institute),
- Yves Gingras (UQAM),
- Gisèle Sapiro (CNRS, CESSP),
- Peter Wagner (University of Barcelona).
Catégories
- Sociologie (Catégorie principale)
- Sociétés > Études des sciences > Histoire des sciences
- Sociétés > Études du politique > Sciences politiques
- Esprit et Langage > Éducation > Histoire de l'éducation
- Sociétés > Études des sciences > Sociologie des sciences
- Périodes > Époque contemporaine > XXe siècle > 1945-1989
- Sociétés > Sociologie > Sociologie de la culture
- Sociétés > Histoire > Histoire sociale
Lieux
- Amphithéâtre François Furet - 105, boulevard Raspail
Paris, France (75006)
Dates
- jeudi 23 février 2017
- vendredi 24 février 2017
- samedi 25 février 2017
Fichiers attachés
Mots-clés
- institutionalization, internationalization, Europe
Contacts
- Lucile Dumont
courriel : lucile [dot] dum [at] gmail [dot] com
URLS de référence
Source de l'information
- Lucile Dumont
courriel : lucile [dot] dum [at] gmail [dot] com
Pour citer cette annonce
« The institutionalization and the internationalization of the social sciences and humanities », Colloque, Calenda, Publié le jeudi 02 février 2017, http://calenda.org/392722