Final conference of the European Project Interco SSH: International Cooperation in the Social Sciences and Humanities: Comparative Historical Perspectives and Future Possibilities.

The program, lead by the CNRS (France) and funded by the European Union Seventh Framework Programme (FP7/20072013) under grant agreement n° 319974 (Interco-SSH) is coordinated by Gisèle Sapiro (CNRS, EHESS, Cessp). It gathers 7 partner institutions: CNRS, France; Alma Mater Studiorum Università di Bologna, Italy; Cambridge University, UK; Erasmus University Rotterdam, Pays Bas; University of Graz, Austria; John Wesley Theological College, Hungary; National Scientific and Technical Research Council, Argentina.

Programme

Thursday February 23, 2017

9:00 – 9:30.

Welcome address. Jean-Louis Briquet (CNRS, CESSP)

(CNRS, CESSP) Opening. Philippe Keraudren (European Commission)

(European Commission) Introduction. Gisèle Sapiro (CNRS-EHES, CESSP)

(De-)Institutionalization of the SSH

9:30 – 9:45. Introduction. Christian Fleck (University of Graz), Victor Karady (CEU).

9:45 – 11 :15. Chair: Peter Wagner (University of Barcelona).

Christian Fleck and Matthias Duller (University of Graz): Germany’s coming to term with its past as the blueprint for the analysis of the development of the SSH.

Rob Timans and Johan Heilbron (Erasmus University, Rotterdam): The SSH in the Netherlands: intellectual and institutional convergence in a peripheral country.

Mikael Borjesson, Donald Broady and Tobias Dalberg (University of Uppsala): A reversed order. Expansion and differentiation of Social Sciences and Humanities in Sweden 1945–2015

11:30 – 13:00. Chair: Craig Calhoun (Berggruen Institute).

Gisèle Sapiro , Eric Brun and Clarisse Fordant (CNRS, CESSP): The SSH in France: institutionalization, autonomization, and professionalization.

Patrick Baert (University of Cambridge): The SSH in the UK: Historical patterns and current challenges.

(University of Cambridge): The SSH in the UK: Historical patterns and current challenges. Leonora Dugonjic (CNRS, CESSP): The growth of SSH in the United States: a socio-historical perspective.

14:30 – 16:30. Chair: Christian Topalov (EHESS).

Marco Santoro and Barbara Grüning ( University of Bologna): The SSH in Italy: institutionalization, bureaucratization and tribalization.

Victor Karady and Péter Tibor Nagy (CEU): The Social Sciences in Hungary. A case of State obstructed, State controlled and State sponsored development to normal sciences.

Gustavo Sorá and Fernanda Beigel (CONICET): SSH in Argentina: arduous institutionalization, recent expansion and intra-national asymmetries.

and (CONICET): SSH in Argentina: arduous institutionalization, recent expansion and intra-national asymmetries. Afrânio Garcia (EHESS, CNRS, CESSP): Graduate programs, national agencies and international foundations: renewal of social sciences in Brazil since the 1960s.

16:45 – 18:00.Round table, The future of the SSH. Chair: Ingrid Holtey (Univ. of Bielefeld).

Patrick Baert (University of Cambridge),

Christian Fleck (University of Graz),

Pierre-Cyrille Hautcoeur (EHESS),

(EHESS), Gustavo Sorá (CONICET).

Friday February 24, 2017

Patterns of Internationalization of the SSH

9:30 – 9:45. Introduction. Johan Heilbron (Erasmus University, Rotterdam) and Gustavo Sorá (CONICET).



9:45 – 11:15: The international circulation of knowledge through translation. Chair: Joseph Jurt (University of Freiburg).

Gisèle Sapiro and Hélène Seiler-Juilleret (CNRS, CESSP): Patterns of circulation of academic books in translation.

Gustavo Sorá and Alejandro Dujovne (CONICET): Translations of academic books in Argentina. A comparative study of translations from French, English, German, Italian and Portuguese.

and (CONICET): Translations of academic books in Argentina. A comparative study of translations from French, English, German, Italian and Portuguese. Rafael Schögler (University of Graz): Paratexts in SSH Translations: Guiding Circulation.

11:30 – 12:30. North-South relationships. Chair: Jean-Louis Fabiani (CEU).

Laurent Jeanpierre, Thomas Brisson (Paris 8 University): Assessing the role of contemporary Western sociology in North-East Asia (South Korea, Japan).

, (Paris 8 University): Assessing the role of contemporary Western sociology in North-East Asia (South Korea, Japan). Tristan Leperlier (CNRS, CESSP): Postcolonial internationalization of Algerian SSH researchers.

14:00 – 15:30.The European research space. Chair: Didier Georgakakis (Paris 1 University, CESSP).

Johan Heilbron and Thibaud Boncourt (CNRS, CESSP): The emergence of a European research space.

Johan Heilbron, Madeline Bedecarré (CNRS, CESSP) and Rob Timans (Erasmus University, Rotterdam): What is a European journal in the SSH?

, (CNRS, CESSP) and (Erasmus University, Rotterdam): What is a European journal in the SSH? Thibaud Boncourt (CNRS, CESSP): Are there European Social Sciences? What professional associations tell us about the structure of the social sciences in Europe.

16:00-17:30:Round table, Towards a European Research Area. Chair: Gisèle Sapiro (CNRS, CESSP).

Johan Heilbron (Erasmus University, Rotterdam),

Philippe Keraudren (European Commission),

Victor Karady (CEU), Marco Santoro (university of Bologna),

(CEU), Marco Santoro (university of Bologna), Didier Georgakakis (Paris 1 University, CESSP).

Saturday February 25, 2017

The international circulation of paradigms, theories and methods.

9:30 – 9:45. Introduction. Patrick Baert (University of Cambridge) and Marco Santoro (University of Bologna).



9:45 – 11:15:The circulation of paradigms and theories. Chair: Ingrid Holtey (University of Bielefeld).

Claudio Paolucci (University of Bologna): The world of Semiotics. Research, teaching, and occupations.

Lucile Dumont (CNRS, CESSP): The international circulation of literary theory: a French-American case study.

(CNRS, CESSP): The international circulation of literary theory: a French-American case study. Marco Santoro and Barbara Grüning (University of Bologna): Crossing disciplines across countries. On the supposed “Britishness” of Cultural Studies and their “translation” in Italy, France and Germany.

11:30 – 13:00.The circulation of methods and controversies. Chair: Yves Gingras (UQAM).

Mathieu Hauchecorne (Paris 8 University): The transnational making of “public economics.” The contribution of American, British and French economists to the theoretical analysis of State intervention.

Rob Timans (Erasmus University, Rotterdam): The (non) diffusion of Multiple Correspondence Analysis.

(Erasmus University, Rotterdam): The (non) diffusion of Multiple Correspondence Analysis. Clarisse Fordant (CNRS, CESSP): The traceability of racial and ethnic origins in the US, the UK and France: National academic traditions and circulation of policy models.

14:30 – 16:00.The international reception of key thinkers I. Chair: Frédérique Matonti (Paris 1 University, CESSP).

Barbara Grüning (University of Bologna): Arendt between disciplines. The troubled canonization of Arendt in Germany and Italy.

Mariani Canavese (CONICET): The Foucault effect in Argentina.

(CONICET): The Foucault effect in Argentina. Constantin Brissaud and Jean-Michel Chahsiche (CNRS, CESSP): How to become an international intellectual? Thomas Piketty and The Capital in the 21st century.

16:15-17:15:The international reception of key thinkers II. Chair: Anna Boschetti (Ca’ Foscari University of Venice).

Amine Brahimi and Clarisse Fordant (CNRS, CESSP): The disciplinary and transnational circulation of a “traveling theory”. The reception of Edward Said’s work in the francophone academic space.

Thomas Brisson (CNRS, CESSP): The reception of Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak in France: (why) was it so complicated to translate the Postcolonial Studies?

17:15-18:00: Concluding panel. Chair: Jean-Louis Fabiani (CEU).