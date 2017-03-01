AccueilThe Other Half of Communism: Women's Outlook
The Other Half of Communism: Women's Outlook
“History of Communism in Europe” Journal, no. 8/ 2017
This call for papers seeks contributors for the eighth issue of the scientific journal History of Communism in Europe, no. 8/2017: The Other Half of Communism: Women's Outlook on the gendered histories of European communisms. This issue looks to include the most recent scholarship on women and their intricate relations with the communist parties in Europe, during the XXth century. While including the valuable scholarship on “exceptional” personalities such as Alexandra Kollontai, Inessa Armand or Dolores Ibarruri, this issue aims to explore the voices of women that by political choice or simply historical tournaments found themselves as both objects and subjects of the communist parties. The political evolution of Europe through the century, the existence of USSR and the national (illegal) branches affiliated to the Communist International, and later of an Eastern Bloc determined completely different experiences, forms of activism and sociability. This issue of History of Communism in Europe aims to follow the relation between communism and women before and after the Second World War, on the both sides of the Iron Curtain.
Contributions may focus on one country or may have a broader comparative scope, but all proposals should deal with how women negotiated their relation with the communist parties, reacted to politics and state interests and understood to challenge these policies, rather than just embracing an allegedly passive attitude, as the Cold War studies used to depict it. We are particularly interested in covering the entire time frame specific to the evolution of communist parties in Europe and the region under consideration. We strongly encourage contributions that cut across traditional periodization and questions well established lieux communs such as the impenetrability of the Iron Curtain or the strictly decorative role of the international communist women movement.
We welcome contributions from different fields of research: history, political science, philosophy, sociology, gender studies or any other related areas of interest, written from an interdisciplinary perspective.
Main topics
Topics may address (but are not limited to) the following aspects:
- Communist ideology and women in society – practice and discourse
- Collective and/or individual biographies
- State intrusion and the body politics
- Empowerment and disempowerment
- Women organizations – national and international: programs, attributions, activities, relations between the organizations and/or between the organizations and the states;
- Labor, new jobs, women in industry; women in Academia, women in Politics etc
- dissent, collaboration in totalitarian regimes of the 20th century Europe;
- State feminism
- Socialist feminists
- Women in the opposition movements: partisans and anti-communist resistance
- European Communist women organizations and the Global South
- Women in Eurocommunism
Submission guidelines
Contributors are kindly asked to write abstracts (English or French) that do not exceed 500 words.
Deadline: 1st of March 2017.
You may submit your proposals at: hce8@iiccmer.ro, dalia.bathory@iiccmer.ro, luciana.jinga@iiccmer.ro
Selected authors will be notified by the 15th of March 2017.
The deadline for the final draft of the paper is the 15th of July 2017.
History of Communism in Europe journal
The academic journal History of Communism in Europe is edited by The Institute for the Investigation of the Communist Crimes and the Memory of the Romanian Exile. It is a journal open to all inquiries that have the objectivity, complexity and sophistication required by any research on the issue of communism, as well as on the different aspects of totalitarianisms of the 20th Century Europe. These scholarly investigations must remain an interdisciplinary enterprise, in which raw data and refined concepts help us understand the subtle dynamics of any given phenomenon.
Scientific Board
- Lukasz Kaminski –Historian, Institute of History, Wrocław University, Poland;
- Maria Schmidt – Director General, House of Terror, Budapest, Hungary;
- Hubertus Knabe – Scientific director Berlin-Hohenschönhausen Memorial, Berlin, Germany;
- Nicolae Manolescu –Professor, University of Bucharest, Romania;
- Daniel-Constantin Barbu – Professor, Bucharest, Romania;
- Matei Cazacu – Historian, Centre d’Études Turques, Ottomanes, Balkaniques et Centrasiatiques (CETOBaC, UMR 8032), Paris, France;
- Stéphane Courtois – Director of research, CNRS, Paris, France.
Dates
- mercredi 01 mars 2017
Mots-clés
- women, communist parties, Europe, XX Century, activism, state feminism
Contacts
- Luciana Jinga
courriel : mia [dot] jinga [at] gmail [dot] com
