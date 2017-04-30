“Dès qu’un support présente une surface inscriptible, l’homme semble désirer la recouvrir pour l’embellir, c’est-à-dire l’orner. L’ornement est potentiellement infini, rien ne lui échappe”.

(Thomas Golsenne, “L’ornement aujourd’hui”, Images re-Vues. Histoire, Anthropologie et Théorie de l’Art, 10, 2012).

Argument

The omnipresence of the ornament as a cultural expression is transversal to all civilizations, and to all periods in history. A combination of pleasure and power, prestige and hierarchy, the ornament defines socio-cultural patterns and allows interpretations and specific views to be formed of each society and period.

At a time when studies of the ornament are on the rise, as demonstrated in the most diverse disciplines from architecture to anthropology, including art history and gender studies, it is imperative to think about its place in the contemporary world, somewhere between tradition and the influence of new technologies.

In this conference we intend to debate not only case studies, but theoretical and critical approaches regarding the place and permanence of the ornament, its multiple manifestations and moments of valorization in certain contexts and geographies.

The role played by the connection between globalism and localism, a consequence of the migration of objects that are easily transported, disseminated, reproduced and reinvented, will also be one of the key questions discussed.

Finally, the aim is to establish an open and meaningful dialogue between different fields of study that have the ornament as an object of reflection; its place in history, its intervention in the present, and its perspective for the future.

Main topics

The topics suggested for proposals for participating in this Conference are generically the following, although others may be considered if they are deemed pertinent and relevant:

Contemplating the ornament our days: meaning, tendencies and paths. Ornament and Portuguese decorative arts; Revivalism, exoticism and ornament; Ornamentalists and engravers: creation, reception and dissemination; Ornament and architecture: historiography, theory and present times; Mobility and transcontinentality: the migration of forms; Between the sacred and the profane: appropriations, reinventions and coexistence; Intersection, union and dissonance: literature, music and visual arts..

Submission guidelines

Abstracts (of no more than 500 words), accompanied by a short bio (250 words), in English or Portuguese, should be sent to the members of the organizing committee, at iha.ornament2017@gmail.com by April 30, 2016. Participants will be notified by the end of May, and the conference program will be published in June. The languages of the conference are English, Portuguese, Spanish and French.

A selection of papers from the conference will be published in Revista de História da Arte - Série W, an annual peer-reviewed digital journal.

For all questions regarding administration and practical matters, as well as the payment of the conference inscription, please send an email to iha.ornament2017@gmail.com

Important dates

Deadline for abstract submission: 30 April 2017

Notification of acceptance of abstract: 31 May 2017

Provisional Programme: 30 June 2017

Deadline for registration: 31 August 2017

Conference: 23, 24 and 25 November 2017

Registration

CLICK HERE FOR FORM

Conference registration (until 31 August)

50,00 euros – Speakers (students and non-students)

40,00 euros – Attendants (non-students)

20,00 euros – Attendants (students)*

Free of charge - Students of FCSH/NOVA*

Conference inscription (after31 August):

75,00 euros – Speakers

60,00 euros – Participants

20,00 euros – Students*

Free of charge –Students of FCSH/NOVA*

In order to complete your registration, please fill the registration form below and send it to iha.ornament2017@gmail.com along with the copy of bank transfer confirmation or the copy of Paypal transfer. All the data must be legible and should state the number of the account from which the payment is made and the name of the holder of that account.

When doing the transfer, please indicate the following code: 410008 Ornament.

* Please attach a copy of your ID student card to the registration form

Organizing committee

Gonçalo Vasconcelos e Sousa | CITAR, UCP

Isabel Mendonça | IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

Maria João Pereira Coutinho | IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

Sílvia Ferreira | IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

Scientific committee

Alexandra Curvelo | IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

António Nunes Pereira | Parques de Sintra - Monte da Lua, SA; IADE / Universidade Europeia, Lisboa

Audrey Gay-Mazuel | Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris

Doretta Davanzo Poli | Library of Fabrics at Palazzo Grassi; University of Udine

Elizabeth Miller | V&A Museum, Londres

Femke Speelberg | The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Fernando Quiles | Universidad Pablo de Olavide, Sevilha

Filomena Limão | IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

Giuseppe Dardanello | Facoltà di Lettere, Torino

Helder Carita | IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

José Ferrão Afonso | CITAR, UCP

Marize Malta | Escola de Belas Artes da Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro

Michael Snodin | Strawberry Hill House, Twickenham

Pedro Flor | Universidade Aberta; IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

Sabina de Cavi | Universidad de Córdoba, Departamento de Historia del Arte, Arqueología y Música

Sofía Rodríguez Bernis | Museo Nacional de Artes Decorativas, Madrid

Susana Varela Flor | IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

Teresa Vale | Artis, IHA, FLUL

Vítor Serrão | Artis, IHA, FLUL

Executive committee

Raquel Seixas | IHA, FCSH, Universidade NOVA de Lisboa

Organization

Instituto de História da Arte, FCSH/NOVA

Centro de Investigação em Ciência e Tecnologia das Artes, UCP

Sponsor

Fundação Calouste Gulbenkian

Parques de Sintra - Monte da Lua

Fundação Ricardo Espírito Santo Silva