Framing rural economy in al-Andalus and al-Maghrib al-Aqsâ: archaeological perspectives
23th annual meeting of the European Association of Archaeologists
Publié le mardi 14 février 2017 par Céline Guilleux
Résumé
We are pleased to announce that the session, entitled “Framing rural economy in al-Andalus and al-Maghrib al-Aqsâ : archaeological perspectives”, has been accepted as part of the program of the 23th annual meeting of the European Association of Archaeologists, which will be held in Maastricht (Netherlands) from the 30th of August to the 3rd of September 2017.
Annonce
Argument
In western Mediterranean (Spain, Portugal, Morocco), the Islamic conquest led to the emergence of new economic dynamics, resulting in the appearance of great areas specialized in the production of specific products (glass, ceramics, cloth, sugar, fruits and cereals). So far, the majority of historical and archaeological studies have focused on these areas, while domestic rural productions remained scarcely documented. Nonetheless, in recent years, medieval rural archaeology has considerably improved in western Mediterranean, by integrating traditional research with more advanced and sophisticated methods, improving our knowledge of local productions. The proposed session aims to shed light on the rural economy of the medieval Islamic Occident, by answering the following questions: what type of productions is found in rural settlements? Are these productions similar to the one exploited in the specialized areas or clearly different? Can the chaîne opératoire of these productions be restituted? Once these productions enlightened, inter-regional comparisons shall be made, in order to determine if the products and the chaîne opératoire were the same through all the Islamic territories, or if local/regional peculiarities are observed. If differences exist, their origin will be discussed, in light of the socio-economic and environmental contexts.
Submission guidelines
This session invites submission of papers dealing with case studies and regional comparisons.
We therefore invite submissions of abstracts for papers and posters for this session from the 12th of March 2017,
following the guidelines provided by the organization athttp://www.eaa2017maastricht.nl/
Presentations must not exceed 15 minutes.
If you have any questions about the session, please do not hesitate to contact Jérôme Ros at ros.jerome@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you.
Organisers
- Jérôme Ros, UMR7209 AASPE, CNRS-MNHN-SU
- Sophie Gilotte, UMR5648 CIHAM, CNR
- Abdallah Fili, University Chouaïb Doukkali, laboratory « Le Maroc et les Pays méditerranéens »
Lieux
- Maastricht, Pays-Bas
Dates
- dimanche 12 mars 2017
- rural economy, production, chaîne opératoire, al-Andalus, al-Maghrib al-Aqsâ
Contacts
- Jérôme Ros
courriel : ros [dot] jerome [at] gmail [dot] com
- Sophie Gilotte
courriel : sgilotte [at] gmail [dot] com
- Abdallah Fili
courriel : filimas [at] gmail [dot] com
- Sophie Gilotte
courriel : sgilotte [at] gmail [dot] com
