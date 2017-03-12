Annonce

Argument

In western Mediterranean (Spain, Portugal, Morocco), the Islamic conquest led to the emergence of new economic dynamics, resulting in the appearance of great areas specialized in the production of specific products (glass, ceramics, cloth, sugar, fruits and cereals). So far, the majority of historical and archaeological studies have focused on these areas, while domestic rural productions remained scarcely documented. Nonetheless, in recent years, medieval rural archaeology has considerably improved in western Mediterranean, by integrating traditional research with more advanced and sophisticated methods, improving our knowledge of local productions. The proposed session aims to shed light on the rural economy of the medieval Islamic Occident, by answering the following questions: what type of productions is found in rural settlements? Are these productions similar to the one exploited in the specialized areas or clearly different? Can the chaîne opératoire of these productions be restituted? Once these productions enlightened, inter-regional comparisons shall be made, in order to determine if the products and the chaîne opératoire were the same through all the Islamic territories, or if local/regional peculiarities are observed. If differences exist, their origin will be discussed, in light of the socio-economic and environmental contexts.

Submission guidelines

This session invites submission of papers dealing with case studies and regional comparisons.

We therefore invite submissions of abstracts for papers and posters for this session from the 12th of March 2017,

following the guidelines provided by the organization athttp://www.eaa2017maastricht.nl/

Presentations must not exceed 15 minutes.

If you have any questions about the session, please do not hesitate to contact Jérôme Ros at ros.jerome@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

Organisers