Accueil“Ars nautica”, seafaring through the ages

Annonce

Argument

This course unites experts in maritime and nautical archaeology and others specialists in various scientific related fields, to discuss with course participants the full spectrum of maritime and nautical archaeology in the Mediterranean

The chosen format – a short, intense course conducted in an accelerated summer school session – allows participation by many European specialists, affording students direct contact with professionals working and

studying in the fields of maritime and nautical archaeology and other related areas. This workshop will establish a creative environment for discussing the present and future of the archaeological, historical and ethnographic nautical heritage of the Mediterranean.

The course is divided into four thematic units:

The ship and its environment: technology and navigation;

The ship as a reflection of society;

Nautical heritage and its value to today’s world;

Nautical archaeology and ethnography in the digital era.

Coming from different cultural and geographical backgrounds, the lecturers will discuss the main topics through their respective experiences in scientific research, transfer of knowledge, and public promotion.

They will provide an overview of the current situation and trends in maritime and nautical archaeology in the Mediterranean, highlighting selected examples of the best practices at the European level.

Motivated and qualified participants (15 in all) will be selected based on the quality of their applications. They will be exposed to various research topics and experiences, new methodologies, and cutting-edge results, all the while building their professional network. At the completion of the workshop, MA student participants will receive 3 ECTS credits, issued by the University of Zadar.

The course is anticipated to run from 09:00 – 18:00 daily, with lunch and dinner provided. There will be many chances to take advantage of the Dubrovnik location, including visiting the city and its environments, scuba diving, and other opportunities to meet people, make contacts and exchange ideas.

Application

Advanced MA students, PhD candidates and post-doctoral early-career researchers can apply to the summer school. They will present in 30 min their own research projects. The accommodation will be provided in or around the Inter-university Centre. Participants should cover their own travel expenses.

The participation fee is 100 €. Grants are available (see the application form). Candidates need to send their applications by email both to irradic@unizd.hr and giulia.boetto@univ-amu.fr

before March 15th, 2017.

The application must be composed of the following documents:

the application form attached

a brief curriculum vitae (1-2 pages max)

a presentation of candidate’s own related research (1-2 pages max)

Candidates will be informed by March, 25th if they have been successful, in order to book their travel. It is expected that the participants will attend all the sessions.

Lecturers

Josip BELAMARIĆ, Institute of Art History – Centre Cvito Fisković, Croatia

Giulia BOETTO, Aix Marseille University, CNRS, Minist. Culture & Com, CCJ, France

Mauro BONDIOLI, Institute for Maritime Heritage ARS NAUTICA, Croatia – Italy

Franca CIBECCHINI, Département des recherches archéologiques sous-marines et subaquatiques, DRASSM, France

Timoty GAMBIN, University of Malta, Malta

Jerzy GAWRONSKI, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Davide GNOLA, Museo della Marineria of Cesenatico, Italy

Michel L’HOUR, Département des recherches archéologiques sous-marines et subaquatiques, DRASSM, France

Sabrina MARLIER, Musée départental Arles antique, France

Nikola MIŠKOVIĆ, Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Computing, University of Zagreb, Croatia

Mariangela NICOLARDI, Institute for Maritime Heritage ARS NAUTICA, Croatia – Italy

Domagoj PERKIĆ, Museums of Dubrovnik – Archaeological Museum, Croatia

Patrice POMEY, Aix Marseille University, CNRS, Minist. Culture & Com, CCJ, France

Pierre POVEDA, Aix Marseille University, CNRS, Minist. Culture & Com, CCJ, France

Irena RADIĆ ROSSI, University of Zadar, Croatia

Morten RAVN, Viking Ship Museum, Denmark

Eric RIETH, CNRS, LAMOP, Musée de la Marine, France

Miranda RICHARDSON, The International Journal of Nautical Archaeology, United-Kingdom

Smiljko RUDAN, University of Zagreb, Croatia

Jean-Christophe SOURISSEAU, Aix Marseille University, CNRS, Minist. Culture & Com, CCJ, France

Course directors