Argument

From the fourteenth to the sixteenth century, European monarchies saw a gradual centralisation of power. This was accompanied by the dissemination of political ideas that contributed to the making of a new image of the prince, which relied on visual instruments to assert and construct the prince’s sovereign power.

Royal and princely residences were at the centre of this phenomenon. In these privileged spaces, the sovereign accommodated an expanding entourage, and received messengers and guests from other courts. Consequently, it was in these buildings that court society developed in the first place.

It is therefore not surprising that these palaces played an important part in the self-representation of the sovereign and his court, be it by the arrangement of the spaces and their permanent and ephemeral decoration, or by the common and extraordinary rituals that took place here.

In these spaces, designated state-rooms appeared to be vital for constructing an effective image of the monarchy. They were an essential, often architecturally separate part of the palatial structure. Their decors, particularly during ceremonies, reflected political interests and ambitions that were essential to the image of the prince. Outside such ceremonies, state-rooms frequently served as a meeting place of the court, or even as a point of interest to be seen and commented on by spectators and panegyrists.

By placing a particular emphasis on the decor of those state-rooms, this workshop aims to increase our insights into the relations between the architecture, decoration, and rituals of monarchical power in state-rooms from the late middle ages to the beginning of the early modern period.

Programme

Wednesday, 15 March

LISBON, Carmo Convent

09:00 – 09:15 – arrival of the participants, inscription

09:15 – 09:45 – welcome

09:45 – 10:30 – Opening Lecture

Ana Isabel Buescu (Lisbon): Intérieurs. Salles d’apparat et cérémonies royales au Portugal au XVIe siècle – quelques notes

coffee break

11:00 – 12:30 – Early State-Rooms

Sabine Sommerer (Zurich, CH): The Eloquence of the King’s Chamber. Descriptions of Royal Palaces from the 10th-14th Century

12:30 – 14:30 – lunch & guided tour at the Archeological Museum in the Carmo Convent

14:30 – 16:00 – State-Rooms in Italian Duchies

Matteo Ferrari (Poitiers, F): Le prince et son image. L’ornementation picturale des résidences seigneuriales de Galéas II et Barnabé Visconti

coffee break

16:30 – 18:00 – Between Republican and Princely Décor

Laura Cirri (Florence, I): The use of the imprese in the Medicean iconography of power: evolution and consolidation through the 15th and 16th centuries

19:30 – dinner

Thursday, 16 March

SINTRA, Town Palace

09:11 departure from Lisbon (Rossio station)

10:30 – 10:45 – welcome at Sintra

10:45 – 11:45 – guided tour at the Town Palace

coffee break

12:00 – 13:00 – The Sala dos Brasões I

Miguel Metelo de Seixas (Lisbon): La ‘sala dos brasões’ de Sintra: approches et enjeux historiographiques

13:00 – 14:30: déjeuner

14:30 – 15:30 – La Sala dos Brasões II

Pedro Flor (Lisbon): Decorating spaces: Artistic strategies of King Manuel I and the great hall of Sintra royal palace

coffee break

16:00 – 17:30 – Other state-rooms in Portugal

Helder Carita (Lisbon): Les salles d’apparat au Palais des Vice-Rois à Goa

17:30 – 19:00 visit of the Pena Castle

19:30 dinner and return to Lisbon

Friday, 17 March

LISBON, Carmo Convent

09:00 – 10:00 – Décor and Ephemeral Art

Marie Koehn (Strasbourg, F / Münster, D): Décor de table et mise en scène du pouvoir princière. Le mariage de Charles le Téméraire (1468)

coffee break

10:30 – 11:30 – Further perspectives

Isabel Monteiro (Lisbon): Music in Portuguese Renaissance Courts: Performers, Context and Places

coffee break

12:00 – 12:30 – conclusions and final discussion

The workshop is organised by Torsten Hiltmann (Münster), Miguel Metelo de Seixas (Lisbon), and João Portugal (Lisbon) as part of the Portuguese-German research project ‘In the Service of the Crown: The Use of Heraldry in Royal Political Communication in Late Medieval Portugal’, funded by the VolkswagenFoundation. It is supported furthermore by the Palácio Nacional de Sintra; the Associação dos Arqueólogos Portugueses; the Instituto Português de Heráldica.