Presentation

The Institute for the Study of Literature and Tradition (IELT) and the Institute for Medieval Studies (IEM) of the Universidade NOVA de Lisboa, and the Universidade Aberta are delighted to announce that the VIII International Conference on the Medieval Chronicle will take place at the Universidade NOVA de Lisboa - Faculdade de Ciências Sociais e Humanas, 10-14 July 2017.

The Medieval Chronicle Conferences are organized on behalf of The Medieval Chronicle Society (MCS).

The Medieval Chronicle Society is an international and interdisciplinary organisation founded to facilitate the work of scholars interested in medieval chronicles, or more generally medieval historiography.

The VIII International Conference of The Medieval Chronicle aims at providing a meeting point for scholars who work on different aspects of the medieval chronicle (historical, literary, art-historical) to announce new findings and projects, present new methodologies, and discuss the prospects for collaborative research.

Main themes

As in previous conferences, the main themes are:

Chronicle: history or literature?

The chronicle as a historiographical and/or literary genre; genre identification; genre confusion and genre influence; typologies of chronicle; classification; conventions (historiographical, literary or otherwise) and topoi.

The function of the chronicle

The function of chronicles in society; contexts historical, literary and social; patronage; reception of the text(s); literacy; orality; performance.

The form of the chronicle

The language(s) of the chronicle; inter-relationships of chronicles in multiple languages; prose and/or verse chronicles; manuscript traditions and dissemination; the arrangement of the text.

The chronicle and the representation of the past

How chronicles record the past; the relationship with ‘time’; how the reality of the past is encapsulated in the literary form of the chronicle; how chronicles explain the past; motivations given to historical actors; the role of the Divine.

Art and Text in the chronicle

How art functions in manuscripts of chronicles; do manuscript illuminations illustrate the texts or do they provide a different discourse that amplifies, re-enforces or contradicts the verbal text; origin and production of illuminations; relationships between author(s), scribe(s) and illuminator(s).

Keynote speakers

Professor Georges Martin (Université Paris-Sorbonne)

Professor Hermengildo Fernandes (Universidade de Lisboa)

Professor Inés Fernández-Ordóñez (Universidad Autónoma de Madrid)

Professor Peter Linehan (University of Cambridge)

Professor José Carlos Miranda (Universidade do Porto) and Professor Maria do Rosário Ferreira (Universidade de Coimbra)

Submission guidelines

Papers in English, French or German are invited on any aspect of the Medieval Chronicle. Upon submission of a paper proposal, authors should identify the main theme to which their paper relates. Papers accepted by the organizers will be allocated to sections.

Papers read at the conference will be strictly limited to twenty (20) minutes in length.

Practical informations

The conference will take place in Lisbon. Conference participants will have to book their own travel and accommodation.

In addition to the possibility of booking a hotel room directly in the registration form, conference participants can also use the most usual search engines, such as:

booking.com (for hotels and hostels)

Hostelworld (for hostels)

Hostelbookers (for hostels)

Trivago (for hotels and hostels)

We strongly advise booking hotel rooms in advance, because Lisbon is a very popular tourist destination. Lisbon invites you!

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS TO ASK, PLEASE CONTACT THE ORGANISERS AT: 8medievalchronicleconference@gmail.com

The Organisers

Isabel de Barros Dias (Universidade Aberta, IELT-FCSH/NOVA)

Maria João Branco (IEM-FCSH/NOVA)

Carlos Carreto (Universidade Aberta, IELT-FCSH/NOVA)

Ana Paiva Morais (IELT-FCSH/NOVA)

Margarida Alpalhão (IELT-FCSH/NOVA)

Rodrigo Furtado (Universidade de Lisboa, CEC)

