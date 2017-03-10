Annonce

Programme

Day 1: 10th March 2017

08.45 - 9.00: Opening & introduction (salle des colloques 2) Christine Reynier, Head of EMMA research centre. Simon Dawes and Marc Lenormand

9.00-10.30 Keynote session (salle des colloques 2)

9.00-9.45 Nicholas Gane, “What is Neoliberalism and Why Does (or Did) It Matter?”

9.45-10.30 Johnna Montgomerie, “Anglo-Liberal Austerity as economic storytelling about debt”

10.45-12.15 Panel session (salles des colloques 1 & 2)

DEFINING NEOLIBERALISM

Emma Bell and Gilles Christoph, “Yet Another Empty Concept? The Epistemological Barriers to Defining Neoliberalism”

Ben Whitham, “Ways of seeing, ways of being: Re-assessing neoliberalism as ideology and governmentality”

Jean-François Bissonnette, “Credit as Political Technology: Finance and the Production of the Neoliberal Subject”

Thierry Labica, “Late neoliberalism or, the transition to nowhere”

NEOLIBERALISM AND THE STATE



Lucie de Carvalho and Bradley T. Smith, “Has the State Stopped Steering Markets? Rethinking Periodization and Neoliberal Interventionism in the United States and the United Kingdom’

Guy Redden, “Neoliberalism with Australian Characteristics: From the Investor State to Austerity Lite”

Charlotte Pelletan, “The Welfare state into question: health policies and the neoliberalism era: How to ‘talk left and walk right’ in South Africa; the case of HIV/AIDS policy”

13.30-15.00 Panel session (salles des colloques 1 & 2)

HISTORY OF NEOLIBERALISM

Jérôme Viala-Gaudefroy, “Mythification of Market-Based Economics through Metaphors in Post-Cold War U.S. Presidential Discourse”

Jacopo Marchetti, “Birth and Changes of Neoliberal policies from 1930s to 1980s: In and Out of the “Myth” of Free-Market”

Gabriele Ciampini, “The Conservative Neoliberalism of James M. Buchanan and Russell Kirk and the Moral Justification of Economic Austerity”

Daniel Steinmetz-Jenkins and Jacob Hamburger, “Irving Kristol’s Conservative Liberalism: When the Neocons were Critics of Neoliberalism”

NEOLIBERALISM AND HIGHER EDUCATION

Simon Choat, “The university as enterprise: Approaches to understanding the neoliberalization of UK higher education”

Michael Wilmore, “Does Common Pool Resource Theory Suggest New Options for University Staff Professional Development in the Age of Neoliberal Higher Education Policy?”

Marian Mayer, “Is transformative education in a neoliberal HE context possible? Challenging the dismantling of public sector education”

Heather Savigny, “Sistah’s are doing it to themselves: The gendered neoliberal academic environment”

15.15-16.45 Panel session (salles des colloques 1 & 2)

NEOLIBERALISM AND MASCULINITY

Rachel O’Neill, “Enterprising Intimacy in the London ‘Seduction Community’”

Jamie Hakim, “Chemsex and the City: Queering Intimacy in Neoliberal London”

Debbie Ging, “Betamorphism: The Affective Politics of the Manosphere”

NEOLIBERALISM AND THE CITY

Marine Dassé, “The broken window theory, anti-homeless laws and the neoliberalization of public spaces in Los Angeles”

Andrew Diamond, “Historicizing Neoliberalization at the Grassroots”

Charles Egert, “Urban Arts in the 1980s: Dreams and deceptions”

Jacob Mukherjee, “Our London: political organising in the neoliberal city”

16.45-18.15 Keynote session (salle des colloques 2)

16.45- 17.30 Rosalind Gill, “Neoliberal feeling rules? The affective and psychic life of neoliberalism”

17.30 -18.15 Srila Roy, “Feminism in neoliberal India: subjects, ethics, politics”

Day 2: 11th March 2017

9.00-10.30 Panel session (salles des colloques 1 & 2)

NEOLIBERALISM AND RACE

Lucile Pouthier, “Crime, race and the neoliberal society in contemporary South Africa”

Karen A. Wilkes, “Lucrative raced markets: neoliberalism, whiteness, femininity and the ‘clean-eating’ movement’”

Kostas Maronitis, “Neoliberalism and Racism in the ‘Brexit’ Debate: The Precarious Subject and its Other”

NEOLIBERALISM, CRISIS AND CULTURE

Sławomir Kozioł, “Legitimation Crisis in Margaret Atwood’s MaddAddam Trilogy”

Juliette Feyel and Clémence Fourton, “Representations of the 2008 crisis in British and American films: what makes a successful crisis narrative?”

Chris Roberts, “Neoliberal Capitalism and the Global Financial Crisis a media discourse OR *why are the architects of the crisis [crime] the self-same discursive actors called upon the solve it*”