Submission guidelines

Once a year, CIDEHUS opens a call for book proposals to general academic community and not only to the members of our research center.

This is the 2017 call, despite the publication of the books will not be ready before early 2018. We have the pleasure to invite any member of the academic community to present a pre proposal of an e-book in any one of the collections

until 15 April.

The selected final texts should be delivered until 30 May.

To apply, the proposal should accomplish some criteria:

The text should correspond to original research, with high scientific quality, and not published by other publisher or in another language. The main topic should be directly linked with the strategic project of CIDEHUS (Societal changes in the South, in the long run);

Each e-book proposal should be an individual monograph although it can have one or more authors. However, it cannot correspond to conference proceedings or other type of collective book;

The pre-selection made by the editorial and scientific committees does not guarantee the acceptance of the manuscript by external peer reviewers to be made after 30 May. Only after this second approval CIDEHUS can ensure the edition and publication of the e-book;

Languages allowed are Portuguese, English, Spanish, and French.

This call for e-book proposals is not destined to the members of CIDEHUS. Their application process is different and continuously opened;

For proposal applications, please send a long abstract of the monography ( until 8000 characters ), 5 key-words , a (temporary) table of contents, e-mail and telephone contacts to the e-mail address cidehus_edicoes@uevora.pt

; Those who do not submit a pre-proposal in April cannot apply or send the text in May.

For more information, please check the regulation of the collection at http://www.cidehus.uevora.pt/Pub.

CIDEHUS has one book collections with peer-review: Biblioteca: Estudos & Colóquios which aims to publish monographies on CIDEHUS site on the platform OpenEditionBooks. This collection has an international scientific committee and an editorial committee, as well as an individual assistant for the edition process.

Scientific Comitee

Cátia Antunes (Leiden University)

Cláudia Sousa Pereira (Universidade de Évora)

Eduardo Manzano (CSIC - Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas)

Juan Luis Pan Montojo (Universidad Autónoma de Madrid)

Laura de Mello e Souza (Université de Paris IV - Sorbonne)

Mahir Saul (University of Illinois)

Simon Doubleday (Hofstra University)

Editorial Comitee

Ana Cardoso de Matos

Hermínia Vasconcelos Vilar

Mafalda Soares da Cunha

Maria Filomena Gonçalves

Colection Adviser