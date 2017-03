Annonce

Argument

The world terrorism is all over the media. Yet, it covers many different forms of violence and is difficult to define either on legal, political or sociological bases. Terror may be defined and claimed as a mode of action whereas designating opponents as terrorists has become a common way for many rulers to disqualify them. The intentions of perpetrators of violences are often confusing: it increases the populations’ fears and allows States to establish a governance of crisis on the basis of security purposes.

How can anthropology help to analyze such configurations?

This issue of the Journal des anthropologues intends to contribute to a general reflection on violence, terror and terrorism. It opens three types of questioning, about State, ideology and subject.

Deconstruct, on particular fields, the notion of terrorism and its handlings;

Make sense out of particular situations by contextualizing their inner dynamics within the framework of globalization;

Discern and qualify in anthropological terms the nature of violences, so as to make situations intelligible;

Analyze terrorism as an instrument in rulers’ hands: how does terror become a mode of governance, or how state terrorism is being fabricated;

Study the invention of collective rituals, and the way they merge populations on the bases of mourning, suffering and compassion — in accordance or against the States, owing to the situations;

Analyze how subjectivities are transformed by real or imaginary threats, repeated calls for vigilance, or the complexification of surveillance devices;

Interrogate the nature and status of victim. Hidden or exhibited, depending on the interests of the State (democracy or dictatorship), victims may be considered as heroes or ignored; their status also raises issues in terms of indemnity as well as material or symbolic compensation;

Study the new markets of security and fear, and how subjectivities are involved into them;

Understand how social sciences contribute to legitimize or criticize governments and identitary and allophobic mobilizations.

Submission guidelines

Abstracts (1 page) must be sent to the three coordinators before 30 September 2017.

Article must be sent before 31 January 2018.

Publication is planned for the 2nd semester 2018.

Coordination

Marion Aubrée, Laurent Bazin, Monique Selim